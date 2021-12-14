Your Tuesday briefing

Covid-19, two years later

After two years of zigzagging politics and roller coaster emotions, terrible losses and tantalizing false dawns, border closures and intermittent school closures, the resilience of people around the world has diminished. For their leaders, this poses a dilemma: How can they impose even more restrictions on a fragile and exhausted population after so many forced separations?

Yet the Omicron variant is a sad reminder that the Covid era is far from over, dragging on like the plagues of yore. The health authorities of Denmark and Norway warned of sharp rise in Omicron cases yesterday, predicting that the new variant will soon dominate both countries. England had previously reported similar findings.

In the United States, the Covid is now responsible for nearly 800,000 deaths. One in 100 Americans 65 or older died from the virus. For people under 65, this ratio is closer to 1 in 1,400. The total number of known coronavirus cases in the United States yesterday has exceeded 50 million.

Quote: “I know it will only get worse, it will not stop, the pandemic will only become more consuming life,” said Natalia Shishkova, a teacher in Moscow. “It’s all chaos, like a fantasy movie. You watch all these apocalypse movies and you realize their writers were true prophets.