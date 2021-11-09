Your Tuesday briefing
In Romania, doctors fight against vaccine refusal
The reluctance to vaccinate in Romania, fueled by powerful forces online and in the real world, has left the country with the second-lowest vaccination rate in Europe and the highest per capita death rate from Covid-19 in recent weeks. About 44% of adults received at least one dose, followed only by Bulgaria, which is at 29%. The EU as a whole is at 81 percent.
“This wave is much worse than the others – it’s like a war,” said a doctor working at an infectious disease hospital in the Romanian capital, Bucharest. The increase in the number of cases could have been avoided if more people had been vaccinated, she said.
The history of communism in Eastern European countries, and the disarray and corruption that followed, have made many people suspicious of what officials and doctors tell them to do. To complicate matters, Romania has been without a government since last month, when a centrist coalition collapsed.
Mixed signals: The Romanian Orthodox Church has not provided support for vaccines. Although its leader, Patriarch Daniel in Bucharest, told people to make up their own minds and listen to the doctors, many local clerics and some influential bishops have denounced vaccines as the work of the devil.
Israel pushes for spyware defense
Israeli government asked Biden administration to withdraw from blacklist hacking software sold by an Israeli surveillance company. United States imposed sanctions on the company last week on the grounds that he acted against “the interests of national security or foreign policy” of the United States
The software, designed by NSO Group, has been used to spy on journalists, opposition groups and rights activists. NSO says the software – which allows governments to break into a phone, monitor its location and extract its contents – is intended to help countries fight organized crime and terrorism. Israel has said software is a crucial part of its foreign policy.
There have been numerous revelations of abuse, including that the company’s Pegasus software has been used to hack the phones of political opponents in dozens of countries. On Monday, privacy experts said Pegasus had been deployed against Palestinian rights activists, raising questions about whether the Israeli government itself was behind the hack.
Reply: The Israeli prime minister’s office and the defense ministry have denied that Pegasus was used to hack Palestinians’ phones. A spokeswoman for NSO said the company would not say who used the software and that it did not have access to information on who the program was used against.
Two accused of ransomware attacks
In the Biden administration’s latest crackdown on cybercrime, the Justice Department charged a Russian man with carrying out cyber attacks and seized over $ 6 million in ransom.
The man, Yevgeniy Polyanin, was accused in court documents of deploying ransomware known as REvil against businesses and government offices in Texas in 2019. He was not arrested by US authorities , and the prospects for his trial in the United States remain uncertain. . The department also arrested a Ukrainian for another attack.
The arrests are part of a sustained and coordinated global effort to fight ransomware. This effort has intensified in recent weeks as authorities in Ukraine, Romania, Kuwait and South Korea have started to arrest cybercriminals who use what is known as ‘ransomware as a service’. in which hackers break into a network, encrypt data, and then demand a ransom to decrypt it.
Quote: “The United States, along with our allies, will do everything in their power to identify the perpetrators of ransomware attacks, bring them to justice and recover the funds they have stolen from their victims,” said Merrick Garland , Attorney General of the United States. , said in a statement.
THE LAST NEWS
Around the world
The United States reopened yesterday to fully vaccinated travelers from dozens of countries, allowing some to see loved ones for the first time in a year or more. Many Europeans found it difficult to understand why the ban has been in place for so long. For some travelers, the new rules have confused; for others, exclusion.
“My Lady Chance is back,” said one man while waiting for his girlfriend. “You can make daily calls, stay connected by FaceTime, but you want to experience her fingers, her touch, her kiss.” They saw each other from the end of a hallway and kissed during their meeting. She kept her mask on as they kissed. Read more long-awaited reunion stories.
ARTS AND IDEAS
A simple story to save the planet
Israeli historian and philosopher Yuval Noah Harari is the author of “Sapiens”, “Homo Deus” and “21 Lessons for the 21st Century”. He believes that human society has been largely dictated by our species’ ability to believe in what he calls fictions, the power of which derives from their existence in our collective imaginations.
When it comes to communicating about the risk of climate change, scientists face a narrative problem, Harari told David Marchese in this interview in The Times.
“Our minds have not changed for this kind of story,” he said. “When we evolved as hunter-gatherers, we were never able to change the climate in a way that was bad for us, so this was not the kind of story we were interested in. We were interested in the story that some people from the tribe are conspiring to kill me.
The good news, he argued, is that the problem appears to be resolved. “According to the best reports I’ve read, if we now start investing 2% of the world’s annual GDP in developing environmentally friendly technologies and infrastructure, that should be enough to prevent catastrophic climate change,” he said. said Harari.
Transferring 2% of the budget is well within the grasp of most politicians, and it allows for an easy story to communicate. “We need to stay away from the apocalyptic thinking that it’s too late and the world is ending and move on to something more practical: 2% of the budget,” he said. “It’s not very impressive, but that’s the whole point. It is a bearer of hope.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
