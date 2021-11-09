Your Tuesday briefing

In Romania, doctors fight against vaccine refusal

The reluctance to vaccinate in Romania, fueled by powerful forces online and in the real world, has left the country with the second-lowest vaccination rate in Europe and the highest per capita death rate from Covid-19 in recent weeks. About 44% of adults received at least one dose, followed only by Bulgaria, which is at 29%. The EU as a whole is at 81 percent.

“This wave is much worse than the others – it’s like a war,” said a doctor working at an infectious disease hospital in the Romanian capital, Bucharest. The increase in the number of cases could have been avoided if more people had been vaccinated, she said.

The history of communism in Eastern European countries, and the disarray and corruption that followed, have made many people suspicious of what officials and doctors tell them to do. To complicate matters, Romania has been without a government since last month, when a centrist coalition collapsed.

Mixed signals: The Romanian Orthodox Church has not provided support for vaccines. Although its leader, Patriarch Daniel in Bucharest, told people to make up their own minds and listen to the doctors, many local clerics and some influential bishops have denounced vaccines as the work of the devil.