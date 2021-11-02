Your Tuesday briefing

Old faults divide the first day of COP26

The opening day of a climate summit in Glasgow was heavy on terrible warnings and light on substantive proposals as prime ministers and presidents gathered to discuss a warming world. Long-standing tensions emerged over who should take responsibility for reducing emissions, as less developed countries demanded more aid and faster action from the richer.

The aim of the summit is for countries to push each other into strengthen their own climate plans and limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, in order to avoid the worst effects of climate change. “We are at a turning point in the history of the world,” said President Biden, calling climate change an “existential threat to human existence as we know it.”

Every corner of the world will feel the effects of global warming, but they will be the most drastic for small island nations – particularly those of low altitude, like Fiji or Barbados, which could be swallowed whole by the rising seas.

The British about-face: Once one of the main polluters, the country is now trying to be a leader in the use of renewable energies. But experts question whether his commitment is sufficient and whether he can persuade other nations to reach meaningful goals.