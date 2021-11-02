Your Tuesday briefing
Old faults divide the first day of COP26
The opening day of a climate summit in Glasgow was heavy on terrible warnings and light on substantive proposals as prime ministers and presidents gathered to discuss a warming world. Long-standing tensions emerged over who should take responsibility for reducing emissions, as less developed countries demanded more aid and faster action from the richer.
The aim of the summit is for countries to push each other into strengthen their own climate plans and limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, in order to avoid the worst effects of climate change. “We are at a turning point in the history of the world,” said President Biden, calling climate change an “existential threat to human existence as we know it.”
Every corner of the world will feel the effects of global warming, but they will be the most drastic for small island nations – particularly those of low altitude, like Fiji or Barbados, which could be swallowed whole by the rising seas.
The British about-face: Once one of the main polluters, the country is now trying to be a leader in the use of renewable energies. But experts question whether his commitment is sufficient and whether he can persuade other nations to reach meaningful goals.
“It seems like an irony”: Biden called for a dramatic reduction in the use of oil, gas and coal. But days earlier, he urged the world’s largest oil producers to pump more fossil fuels that warm the planet.
Five million lives lost due to Covid-19
The coronavirus is responsible for more than five million confirmed deaths around the world yesterday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Such a loss would wipe out almost the entire population of Barcelona, Spain or most of the nation of New Zealand.
The actual number of people lost to Covid-19 could reach double the reported figure, experts say. Countries like India are unable to accurately record deaths from the virus, while researchers have questioned the veracity of the data other countries, like Russia.
The United States reported the highest number of deaths, with more than 745,000 total confirmed, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and Russia. Globally, around 7,000 new deaths are recorded per day, up from a peak of around 10,000 in August.
Vaccine success: The rate of confirmed deaths appears to have slowed slightly since the world hit four million in early July, despite the rapid spread of the Delta variant since then – a sign that the spread of vaccines could have an impact, at least in parts of the world. world.
here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
Barclays CEO resigns after Epstein investigation
British bank Barclays announced yesterday that its chief executive, James Staley, resigned following an investigation by regulators on how he characterized his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who committed suicide in 2019 after facing new allegations of child trafficking.
Staley has also agreed to step down from his board post, the bank said in a statement. He noted that the investigation did not reveal that the executive “saw or was aware of any of Mr Epstein’s alleged crimes.” He will be replaced as Managing Director by CS Venkatakrishnan, Co-Chairman of Barclays and Head of Global Markets.
Staley was one of several powerful businessmen who partnered with Epstein and who have since denied being aware of his misconduct. Epstein played a crucial role in Staley’s rise, including putting him in contact with future employers. The two maintained a relationship even after Epstein’s plea in 2008, and Staley visited Epstein after his conviction.
Details: Barclays learned the preliminary findings of the investigation on Friday. British regulators declined to provide details of what their investigation found, saying in a joint statement that they “do not comment on ongoing investigations or regulatory proceedings.”
Between 2014 and 2020, photographer Frank Herfort visited more than 770 metro stations in 19 former Soviet cities, creating a remarkable archive of architectural and artistic splendor.
A lesson from South Africa on surviving two pandemics
Write in the coronavirus briefing, Lynsey Chutel, reporter for The Times in the Johannesburg office, describes how the country has learned from its past as it tackles new public health disasters.
South Africa has been subjected to various containment levels since March 2020 and has recorded the highest number of infections and deaths from Covid-19 in Africa.
This is not the first time in recent memory that a pandemic has confronted South Africans with their collective mortality. The coronavirus shook our world for less than two years, but HIV / AIDS rocked South Africa’s foundations for more than a decade.
Lessons from this earlier pandemic have helped inform South Africa’s fight against Covid-19. Many of the scientists who led the country’s Covid response were the same faces we’ve seen trying to make sense of HIV / AIDS. The coronavirus pandemic has also made South African society more accepting of a scientific response. Misinformation is still common, but not as widespread as it was two decades ago, when the country’s health minister suggested that fruits and vegetables could be used to treat AIDS.
“With HIV, there was no political will,” said Sibongile Tshabalala, president of a group that lobbied for access to HIV / AIDS drugs. She said this time the government had worked hard to acquire Covid-19 vaccines, with limited but tangible success.
The pace at which vaccines have arrived has been reassuring. About 21% of South Africans and less than 6% of Africans have been fully vaccinated – slow deployment compared to some regions, but Covid vaccines arrived faster than antiretroviral drugs in Africa during the HIV / AIDS pandemic.
