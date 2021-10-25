Your Tuesday briefing

Coup in Sudan

the Sudanese army took power on Monday, detaining the Prime Minister and other civilian political leaders. The ongoing coup appeared to be a blow to hopes for a democratic transition in one of Africa’s largest countries.

Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the military leader, announced at a press conference that it dissolved the country’s civil-military government and imposed a state of emergency. He has always promised to continue the elections scheduled for July 2023.

There was increasing tension and signs for weeks that the military was planning a takeover. The general blamed the unrest and feuds between political factions in Sudan. It was not clear whether the divided army was united behind the attempted coup.

On the ground: Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Khartoum, the capital. Troops shot at pro-democracy protesters, killing at least three people and injuring more than 80, according to a group of medics.