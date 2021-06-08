Your Tuesday briefing
A tense summer looms for Northern Ireland
More than two decades after the bloody 30-year guerrilla war in Northern Ireland, Brexit has fiery sectarian passions to a degree not seen in years, posing a threat to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which ended decades of sectarian conflict.
Two months ago, a loyalist stronghold in Belfast has gone up in flames as masked demonstrators threw stones and petrol bombs at police in protest against what they called the “The betrayal of Brexit. “With the Loyalist March season kicking off next month, there are fears that the eruption of violence is just an act of warming up.
These passions could intensify further next year if, as polls now suggest, Ireland’s main nationalist party, Sinn Fein, becomes the largest party in a group of divided and demoralized trade unionists.
The context: the Northern Ireland Post-Brexit Protocol left the North straddling the trading systems of Britain and the European Union. “It hit the community here like a ton of bricks that this is a separation of Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK,” said David Campbell, chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council.
How the Alpha variant swept the world
The Alpha variant of the coronavirus first seen in Britain quickly became the dominant variant in Britain and the United States, leaving scientists to wonder why.
New study indicates a secret for its success: Alpha deactivates the first line of immune defense in our body, giving the variant more time to multiply and temporarily silencing alarm bells in the immune system.
Virologists at University College London have grown coronaviruses in human lung cells, comparing cells infected with Alpha to those infected with earlier variants. They found that cells infected with Alpha produced considerably less interferon, a protein that activates a multitude of immune defenses.
Training effects: The authors speculate that when the delayed immune response finally occurs, people infected with Alpha have a more robust reaction, coughing and expelling virus-laden mucus not only from their mouths, but also from their noses, making the variant even more serious. better to spread.
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
-
Sharing resources is the key to ending a ‘two-way pandemic’, in which rich countries have the vast majority of vaccine doses and low-income countries have very few. the head of the WHO said.
-
Ugandan President presented new containment measures in an effort to combat the increase in coronavirus cases.
A grim period in Canadian history
The news last month that the remains of 215 Indigenous children had been found on the grounds of Kamloops Indian Residential School left the nation in shock, and it gave new impetus for a national debate on how to atone for Canada’s history of exploitation of Indigenous peoples. Many wonder how so many children came to find themselves in this burial space.
Between approximately 1883 and 1996, approximately 150,000 Indigenous children passed through Canada’s infamous residential schools, forcing children who had been removed from their families to assimilate into Western culture.
Since taking office in 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has prioritized the adoption of a list of 94 stocks to commemorate students and improve the lives of indigenous peoples. But Indigenous leaders believe the government still has a long way to go.
Quote: “A lot of survivors, my relatives, they have been saying this for years and years – that there have been a lot of deaths, there are a lot of anonymous graves,” said Perry Bellegarde, national leader of the largest indigenous organization from the country. “But no one ever believed the survivors. And now, with the discovery of the burial site in Kamloops, it’s just horrible, it’s tragic, and it’s painful.
THE LAST NEWS
Stories of Europe
Efforts to force Palestinians out of their homes in Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem set the stage for the recent war in Gaza. In the neighboring district of Silwan, above, a similar dynamic is emerging, as Jewish settlers seek to cement Jewish control of East Jerusalem, a process many Palestinians see as a slow form of ethnic cleansing.
“How should I speak to him?” Said a Palestinian resident of an upstairs settler who took over the apartment he said he bought for his family. “Is he a neighbor?” Or someone who lives in a house that is not their own?
ARTS AND IDEAS
How ‘Hamilton’ saved a century-old bookstore
Founded in 1917, the Dramatic Bookstore in Manhattan has had more than one stroke of death, caused not only by e-commerce but also by fire and flood, before meeting a rent increase in 2018, he couldn’t resist.
But 2019 brought an unexpected rescue to this beloved institution, where students, artists, academics and fans were able to peruse their memories and prepare for auditions. Four former students of “Hamilton” – the creator of the musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and its director, principal producer and theater owner – bought the store from its longtime owners.
The bookstore will now reopen later this week in a new location on West 39th Street, decorated with a 3,500-pound tribute to theater history: 140 feet of scripts and songbooks, from ancient Greek texts to Donna Summer , twisted along a steel skeleton.
“All of my first conversations and creative relationships were forged in this store, and the idea that it didn’t exist was painful,” said Thomas Kail, director of “Hamilton”. “I couldn’t imagine New York without her and I didn’t want to imagine New York without. “
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
