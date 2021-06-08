Your Tuesday briefing

A tense summer looms for Northern Ireland

More than two decades after the bloody 30-year guerrilla war in Northern Ireland, Brexit has fiery sectarian passions to a degree not seen in years, posing a threat to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which ended decades of sectarian conflict.

Two months ago, a loyalist stronghold in Belfast has gone up in flames as masked demonstrators threw stones and petrol bombs at police in protest against what they called the “The betrayal of Brexit. “With the Loyalist March season kicking off next month, there are fears that the eruption of violence is just an act of warming up.

These passions could intensify further next year if, as polls now suggest, Ireland’s main nationalist party, Sinn Fein, becomes the largest party in a group of divided and demoralized trade unionists.

The context: the Northern Ireland Post-Brexit Protocol left the North straddling the trading systems of Britain and the European Union. “It hit the community here like a ton of bricks that this is a separation of Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK,” said David Campbell, chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council.