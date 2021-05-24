Your Tuesday briefing

EU decides to cut air access to Belarus

The EU yesterday urged airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace and imposed sanctions on Aleksandr Lukashenko, the country’s strongman, a day after Belarus brazenly shot down a Ryanair commercial airliner so it could grab a dissident journalist on board.

British government said it would ban Belarus’ national airline from operating in the country, and some Eastern European airlines are hijacking flights over Belarusian airspace. Pete Buttigieg, US Secretary of Transportation, called for a review of the safety of flights operated by US airlines over Belarus.

Rather than trying to blunt diplomatic fallout, Lukashenko signed new laws further cracking down on dissent. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said what happened to the plane was strictly in accordance with aviation rules, while Russia, Lukashenko’s main ally, was by his side.

Background: Who is Roman Protasevich, the 26-year-old detained journalist? He became a dissident as a teenager and fled the country in 2019, but continued to shake up Lukashenko’s government on the Telegram social media platform while living in exile in Lithuania.