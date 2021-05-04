Your Tuesday briefing

The consequences of the worsening epidemic in India

As the Covid-19 crisis in India continues, demands for medical oxygen far exceed supply, with sometimes fatal effects.

In several hospitals across the country, dozens of patients have died after lack of oxygen. A court in New Delhi intervened over the weekend, saying it would punish federal officials for failing to provide oxygen to hospitals in that city, whose government is run by an opposition party.

Social media networks have arisen to bring help to those in need. While some people are looking for oxygen or plasma, others are looking for high priced black market drugs, or ventilators, which are extremely rare.

