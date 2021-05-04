Your Tuesday briefing
The consequences of the worsening epidemic in India
As the Covid-19 crisis in India continues, demands for medical oxygen far exceed supply, with sometimes fatal effects.
In several hospitals across the country, dozens of patients have died after lack of oxygen. A court in New Delhi intervened over the weekend, saying it would punish federal officials for failing to provide oxygen to hospitals in that city, whose government is run by an opposition party.
Social media networks have arisen to bring help to those in need. While some people are looking for oxygen or plasma, others are looking for high priced black market drugs, or ventilators, which are extremely rare.
Related: Australia forbids its citizens to return home from India, saying they could face fines of $ 50,000 and jail time.
Netanyahu’s latest attempt to form a government
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that he would be ready to cede the management for a year to longtime right-wing rival Naftali Bennett in a last ditch effort to concoct a new government.
Netanyahu, who has spent the past 12 years in power and is now on trial for corruption, announced the offer on Facebook just ahead of the deadline to form a government, following Israel’s inconclusive fourth election in two years.
The March elections left Netanyahu unable to form a coalition with a majority. Even with Bennett’s small pro-settlement party, he would be missing two seats of a majority government.
According to Netanyahu, Bennett had asked to serve for a year in a rotating prime ministerial post while negotiating with a Netanyahu-led bloc and an opposition bloc, playing against each other. “This is not exactly a routine request from the person who heads a party with seven seats,” Netanyahu said.
Reply: “I just heard Netanyahu’s proposal, and I have to say it’s not clear to me,” Bennett said. “I did not ask for the post of prime minister from Netanyahu, but rather asked for a government. And that, to my regret, he did not.
The context: To offer this deal to “an old and bitter rival” is surprising, said Isabel Kershner, our Jerusalem bureau chief. “It’s definitely a sign of desperation. But again, a lot of people doubt his sincerity – and Bennett is apparently one of them.
German authorities dismantle child sexual abuse site
German prosecutors announced yesterday that they had broken a site used to share material showing child sexual abuse which had an international audience of over 400,000 members, describing it as “one of the biggest child pornography sites operating on the dark net”.
As of at least June 2019, the site, named Boystown, featured forums in which members around the world exchanged images and videos showing children, including toddlers, being sexually abused. The site also had discussion forums where members could connect with each other in multiple languages.
In a statement, German federal prosecutors announced the arrest in mid-April of three German men who managed the site and a fourth who had posted thousands of images there.
Official remarks: “This successful investigation has a clear message: those who prey on the weak are nowhere safe,” said German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.
THE LAST NEWS
US News
Investigators from the small town of Potenza, in southern Italy, say they discovered a criminal network which extended to a cappuccino-slinging cafe in a court building.
A gangster clan, led by a local family, operated the cafe as a facade, according to court documents, to “potentially launder money and have a base inside the most important court in the district to get informations”.
Davide Pennacchio, a local lawyer, said: “So many police, prosecutors, riflemen went up to the bar for coffee. And who knows how many things they might have said?
ARTS AND IDEAS
The many lives of one song
Musicians have re-recorded popular songs – and sometimes sent them back to the top of the charts – for decades. But in recent years, many artists have released remixes of the same song.
Florida rapper SpotemGottem, for example, first released the song “Beat Box” over a year ago. A remix, “Beat Box 2”, arrived in December, followed briefly by “Beat Box 3”, “Beat Box 4” and, last month, “Beat Box 5”. Together, listeners have played the songs hundreds of millions of times.
The strategy is to “extract the maximum value from a single song”, Jon Caramanica written in The Times. He calls it “a fancy promotional solution: if people decide they want to listen to your song, just give them more.” Lil Nas X also kept his song “Old Town Road” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a while. 19 week record in 2019, in part through remixes, which helped him maintain his stardom although he has yet to release a full album.
Often times, these remixes can be substantial, adding a new layer to the song. But sometimes it’s a slightly edited version that’s more obviously a ploy for game streams. “For younger artists, especially those catching fire on TikTok, extending the life of a song,” writes Caramanica, “is crucial in laying the groundwork for luck beyond a viral career.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
Sprinkled with hazelnuts, this beet, lentil and cheddar salad is a feast of sweet, earthy and salty flavors.
What to read
Michael Lewis’s new book, “The Premonition,” is about the medical renegades who warned of an upcoming pandemiceven though the federal government has proven to be excessively useless.
Start small
We will all be learning to talk to each other again, and it’s not just because of the pandemic. But it’s worth it make the effort to connect.
Source link