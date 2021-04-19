Your Tuesday briefing
All U.S. adults are now eligible for a vaccine
Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont were the last of the 50 U.S. states to extend eligibility to anyone over 16, opening Covid vaccinations to all adults and meet the deadline set by President Biden two weeks ago.
But the reluctance to vaccinate continues. And about a fifth of people aged 65 and over, a particularly vulnerable group, did not receive a single injection. Over the past week, the United States has averaged more than 67,000 new cases of the virus a day – up from more than 54,000 a month ago, according to a Time database.
In numbers: At its current rate, the United States will vaccinate 70% of its population by mid-June. As of Sunday, more than 131 million people, or half of all American adults, had received at least one injection. About 84.3 million Americans had been fully immunized.
Navalny moved to a hospital
After the terrible warnings of his doctors, the Russian authorities transferred imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny to a hospital yesterday for what has been described as vitamin therapy.
Mr. Navalny has been on hunger strike for three weeks. Over the weekend, doctors said Mr Navalny’s blood tests showed a risk of impending heart or kidney failure. But starvation is just one problem: Mr Navalny’s lawyers say he may be suffering the lingering effects of near-fatal poisoning with a military nerve agent over the summer.
International response: The governments of the United States and Europe have issued statements demanding adequate treatment for Mr. Navalny. Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said the Russian government would face “consequences if Mr. Navalny dies”.
First of all: what is a Super League?
The concept has been around for decades as something between aspiration and threat: a continental competition that each year brings together all the most famous names from European national leagues into an event of their own.
Who can play it?
So far there are 12 founding members: the teams that have been the driving force behind the project – Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus – along with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid of Spain, Inter Milan and AC Milan from Italy and Great Britain. Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.
They expect to be joined soon by three more permanent members, as well as a rotating cast of five other teams. The 20 teams will be divided into two divisions of 10 teams.
Unlike the Champions League, which is rostered annually based on the performance of clubs in their domestic leagues, the Super League will have permanent members who are unlikely to miss out on games or profit.
Will Super League teams still play in their current domestic leagues?
It is absolutely their plan. It may not be the leagues plan.
Is it a question of money?
Yes. By his own estimates, each founding member would earn around $ 400 million – before broadcast rights and commercial income, which could push the number into the billions.
Why is this happening now?
The easy answer is that the pandemic has cost all European clubs – including, and to some extent in particular, the wealthy elite – hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue. The Super League is designed, to some extent, to compensate for that.
Can someone stop it?
It remains to be seen. UEFA, the governing body of football in Europe, has pledged to use all available measures to stop the “cynical” breakaway. It is possible that FIFA, the governing body of world football, will intervene and prevent players from representing their country at the World Cup.
What is happening now?
As it stands, nothing is on the table – but a long and unseemly legal row seems inevitable.
