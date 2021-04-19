Your Tuesday briefing

First of all: what is a Super League?

The concept has been around for decades as something between aspiration and threat: a continental competition that each year brings together all the most famous names from European national leagues into an event of their own.

Who can play it?

So far there are 12 founding members: the teams that have been the driving force behind the project – Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus – along with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid of Spain, Inter Milan and AC Milan from Italy and Great Britain. Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.

They expect to be joined soon by three more permanent members, as well as a rotating cast of five other teams. The 20 teams will be divided into two divisions of 10 teams.

Unlike the Champions League, which is rostered annually based on the performance of clubs in their domestic leagues, the Super League will have permanent members who are unlikely to miss out on games or profit.

Will Super League teams still play in their current domestic leagues?

It is absolutely their plan. It may not be the leagues plan.

Is it a question of money?

Yes. By his own estimates, each founding member would earn around $ 400 million – before broadcast rights and commercial income, which could push the number into the billions.

Why is this happening now?

The easy answer is that the pandemic has cost all European clubs – including, and to some extent in particular, the wealthy elite – hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue. The Super League is designed, to some extent, to compensate for that.