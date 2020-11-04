Your Thursday briefing

Make: We examine three methods of controlled breathing which can help reduce stress, increase alertness and strengthen the immune system.

And now for the Back Story on …

Moments of the American election campaign

After covering the epic race for the US presidency, reporters at The 16 Times shared some of their memorable experiences. Here is an excerpt from what they wrote for Times Insider.

Young eyes

The day before Super Tuesday in early March, I took my then 7-year-old daughter with me to East Los Angeles for an Elizabeth Warren campaign rally that I was covering. For months, my daughter had listened to me describe scenes and policies that she did not really understand. By that time, it was clear that Senator Warren, the last woman standing, would fail to secure the Democratic nomination.

My daughter was most impressed with my friends who worked for TV networks, as they stood in the stands with their cameras and laptops. This press corps was mainly made up of young women, who were extremely generous for a second grader. The night was a time for her to witness history and the role of women in it. – Jennifer Medina

Hard loss

In February, I was in a New Hampshire ballroom with Andrew Yang, the long-range contestant I had been covering for months, when he announced he was dropping out of the Democratic primary. You could feel the room deflate as soon as he said the words.

Shortly after leaving the stage, I met Gene Bishop, an 81-year-old New Hampshire voter who told me that he had never contributed or solicited for a political candidate before he started supporting Mr. Yang. “I can’t believe it’s over,” said Mr. Bishop, his brave face melting. Then, to my surprise, he started to cry. It’s easy to get tired of politicians. But my brief interview with Mr. Bishop stuck with me. – Matt Stevens

You can check out the latest US election news at our results page. See you next time. – Melina

