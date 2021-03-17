Your Thursday briefing

Europe’s shaken confidence in vaccines

The European Medicines Agency, the EU’s main drug regulatory body, will most likely pronounce the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine safe after concerns about a potential link to abnormal blood clots or bleeding led to its suspension in many countries.

But millions of Europeans have been shaken by the comings and goings and will be more hesitant about the vaccination.

In France, the government has deviated from the praise of AstraZeneca inoculation a few days ago to suspend it. A poll by the Elabe Institute published on Tuesday showed that only 20% of French people now trust the AstraZeneca vaccine, 58% skeptical and 22% undecided.

“I trust AstraZeneca; I have confidence in vaccines, ”said Ursula von der Leyen, a senior official of the European Union, at a press conference in Brussels. But reassuring words may not persuade Europeans who are undergoing a political boost.