Your Thursday briefing
Europe’s shaken confidence in vaccines
The European Medicines Agency, the EU’s main drug regulatory body, will most likely pronounce the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine safe after concerns about a potential link to abnormal blood clots or bleeding led to its suspension in many countries.
But millions of Europeans have been shaken by the comings and goings and will be more hesitant about the vaccination.
In France, the government has deviated from the praise of AstraZeneca inoculation a few days ago to suspend it. A poll by the Elabe Institute published on Tuesday showed that only 20% of French people now trust the AstraZeneca vaccine, 58% skeptical and 22% undecided.
“I trust AstraZeneca; I have confidence in vaccines, ”said Ursula von der Leyen, a senior official of the European Union, at a press conference in Brussels. But reassuring words may not persuade Europeans who are undergoing a political boost.
Quote: “Before that, I was so pro-vaccine that I would have dipped kids into them,” said a tourism worker in Milan. But now, “I wouldn’t get AstraZeneca, because it would be like playing Russian roulette.”
By the numbers: So far, only 9.8% of EU residents have been vaccinated, leaving the bloc far behind Britain and the US
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
The shooter told police he was sexually addicted and carried out shootings to eliminate his “temptation,” authorities said on Wednesday. Police captured the 21-year-old on his way to Florida, where he may have anticipated more violence. He has been charged with several counts of murder.
Although the shooter denied it was a hate crime, investigators said it was too early to be sure. Asian Americans have been targeted nearly 3,800 hate incidents in the past year.
Ask for help: Asian Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area demand more police patrols after series of attacks there. Older residents in particular have been the targets of thefts, verbal attacks linked to the coronavirus pandemic and assaults.
Domestic terrorism: New intelligence report warns of growing threat of domestic terrorism, adding urgency to calls for more resources to tackle growing problem of local extremism and highlighting the threat of militias.
The travel certificate that could save summer in Europe
EU Wednesday offered a free certificate it would allow people to travel more freely if they could show proof of vaccination, a negative test, or a documented recovery from the coronavirus. It is intended to save the summer for Member States dependent on tourism.
“The digital green certificate will not be a precondition for free movement, and it will not discriminate,” said Didier Reynders, a senior EU official, adding that the aim was to “gradually restore free movement within the EU and avoid fragmentation. “
Freedom of movement is the cornerstone of the bloc, but travel restrictions have traditionally been the responsibility of national governments. The commission’s plan is another attempt to coordinate what is now a chaotic patchwork of disparate national measures, which significantly hamper movement in the previously borderless area.
THE LAST NEWS
Virus News
Other great stories
What else is going on
Serbia, which has signed agreements for 11 million doses of Russian, Chinese and Western vaccines, has become the second best vaccinator in Europe after Great Britain. It has agreements for more than 11 million doses with Russia and China, whose products have not been approved by European regulators, as well as with Western pharmaceutical companies.
Diplomatically, Serbia’s success makes President Aleksandar Vucic look good as the EU struggles; the country even donated pictures to other parts of the region.
ARTS AND IDEAS
What the American theater can learn from France
Arts workers are protesting the closures and occupying small houses across France. But on Broadway this drama hasn’t opened yet, writes our chief theater review. This is an excerpt.
The pandemic has been a disaster for the theater and potentially more damaging to performing arts industries than any other. And yet, in the long run, how we fix our scenes could also lead to long-needed changes that would uplift the people who work on, under, and behind them.
While musicals and dramas are often seen as unimportant entertainment in the United States, many French theater workers see artistic creation as a matter of both freedom and work and see themselves as first-class workers. line. Protests for the reopening of theaters argue that the arts are fundamental not only to the economy but also to the moral health of a country. They are worth the walk.
The United States is a country that cherishes its cultural heritage without wanting to support the workers who maintain it. Per capita cultural expenditure in France is about 10 times more than in the United States – one of the reasons why there are six national theaters in France, not just the three occupied by protesters last week.
Arts workers should not be remembered just for emergencies and charity. Nor should they be recalled solely for their economic impact. It is often argued that Broadway alone contributes $ 14.7 billion to New York’s economy, as if this was the moment when it was really just the bonus.
Surely our theater artists, these highly skilled workers, can figure out, if anyone can, how to demonstrate this idea – if necessary, in front of the Majestic Theater, with trombones and Rockettes in tow.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT, TAKE LOVE
What to cook
Linguine with chickpeas, broccoli and ricotta. Enjoy with crusty bread, good wine and a sense of accomplishment to dine on the table in less than half an hour.
What to read
In Brontez Purnell’s new book, “100 Boyfriends,” a rotating cast of narrators share stories of desire and grief. Our review calls it a “hurricane” from a novel.
What to watch
In a new documentary, “Dancing with the devil”, Demi Lovato talks about her quirk, her near-fatal overdose, and her journey to live out her truth. “I’m ready to feel myself,” she says.
Cuddle
They’re easy to tighten and collect – and they take over: Meet Squishmallows.
Now is the time to play
Here is Today’s Mini Crossword, and a hint: Singer also nicknamed “Jenny from the Block” (three letters).
You can find all of our puzzles here.
That’s it for today’s briefing. See you Friday. – Natasha
PS In honor of Women’s History Month, Charo henriquez was profiled by Ms. Magazine for her role as editor of newsroom development and support for The Times.
The last episode of “The Daily»Concerns the fight for the minimum wage in the United States
You can reach Natasha and the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
Source link