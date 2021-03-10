Your Thursday briefing
EU exports millions of doses of vaccine
Although accused of “vaccine nationalism” and protectionism, the European Union exported 34 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in recent weeks in dozens of countries, even as it lags behind the United States, Britain and Israel in its own vaccine drive, according to internal documents seen by The Times.
This news, EU officials conceded privately, could only indignant European citizens of 27 countries who were still awaiting their shots while watching people from other countries rush past them to reopen their economies and to resume a safer and more normal public life.
In numbers: Only 6.5% of EU citizens have received at least one vaccine, compared to nearly 58% of Israelis, 33% of Britons and 19% of Americans.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
-
A Protest in Greece turned violent as anger grew over the tactics used by the police enforcing the lockdown restrictions.
-
The Biden administration intends to get 100 million extra doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-injection vaccine by the end of this year.
-
Kenya and Morocco have approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, according to RDIF, a Russian sovereign wealth fund, Reuters reported.
American House adopts huge pandemic contingency plan
President Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package got final approval in the House of Representatives Wednesday. Mr. Biden is expected to sign the bill on Friday.
Under the American rescue plan, direct payments of up to $ 1,400 will be sent to Americans, and an additional unemployment benefit of $ 300 per week will be extended until early September. The bill also offers substantial benefits to low-income Americans, including an expanded child tax credit, and it funds pandemic priorities such as testing, contact tracing and genomic sequencing.
The measure, which passed by a vote of 220-211, cements one of the largest federal aid injections since the Great Depression. Republicans have called the plan a waste and excess, but 70% of Americans support it, according to a Pew poll.
Related: Merrick Garland has been confirmed as Attorney General with strong bipartisan support. The vote was 70 to 30 in the Senate, with 20 Republicans in support.
China drives tech spending
Chinese leaders are free tens of billions of dollars for the country’s tech industry to borrow. With a projected 7% increase in research and development spending each year for five years, China’s ambition is not to be beholden to anyone – especially not the United States.
The Trump administration has angered Communist Party leaders by restricting access to American technology to corporate giants like Huawei, and Beijing predicts that under President Biden, the United States will continue to challenge the technological boom of China. The first diplomatic meeting in person under the Biden administration is scheduled for March 18 in Anchorage.
Electronic chips: China only meets 15.9% of its domestic chip demand. But that could change: Premier Li Keqiang presented detailed proposals to speed up semiconductor production last week, as part of a broader strategy that includes processors, cloud computing and AI
Related: China and Russia announced on Tuesday that they had agreed to jointly build a research station on or around the moon, setting the stage for a new space race.
If you have the time, it’s worth it
A changing New York city
A year ago this month, the city famous for never sleeping began to close. Retailers have closed their doors. The well-to-do residents fled to second homes. The night metro service has been discontinued.
We spent months documenting the city as its economy crumbled and separated during the pandemic. These images tell the story of a destroyed city – and resilience.
Here is what else is happening
Russia and Twitter: The government said it was slow down access to Twitter, accuse the social network of not having removed the illegal content. The restrictions are a clear escalation of a sustained offensive against American internet companies that have long provided a haven for free speech.
Prince Harry and Meghan: Although the fallout from their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey reverberated around the world and caused a rare public schism in the British press, many members of the British political class avoided approaching her. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has yet to comment.
Below: As the American film industry moves slowly, Hollywood has temporarily moved to Australia. Dozens of international film productions have been drawn to the country, where cases of Covid-19 are few. In turn, the actors have found something that looks like heaven.
Sarah Everard: Police officer in Great Britain is suspected of murder in connection with the disappearance of the young woman, who went missing in south London after leaving a friend’s house. Detectives investigating the case have found human remains in a wooded area in Kent.
Instantaneous: A decade after an earthquake and tsunami killed more than 19,000 people and triggered a catastrophic nuclear meltdown, many former residents of Fukushima, Japan, have still not returned. What awaits those who do, above, is often stranger than welcoming.
Mysterious manuscript: In 1883, 15 manuscript fragments found near the Dead Sea, written in ancient Hebrew script, caused a sensation around the world. Although they have been denounced as fakes, a young scholar now maintains that they are not only authentic but older than the book of Deuteronomy, dating from the First Temple period.
What we read: This Irish Times article on Meghan and Harry’s interview is a decidedly Irish version of their revelations about racism and the royal family. A prime quote: “After Harry and Meghan, the monarchy seems archaic and racist. Well, duh.
Now a break from the news
And now for the Back Story on …
The new Hong Kong
China’s crackdown on Hong Kong came quickly: a rising power asserted his authority on a global financial capital, thanks to a tough national security law enacted last summer. Our correspondent in China Vivian Wang spoke to The Morning newsletter about the new Hong Kong. Here is an exerpt.
Why have Xi Jinping and the rest of the Chinese leadership decided to act now?
Vivian: The short answer is the huge anti-government protest movement in 2019, in response to a government proposal that would have authorized extraditions in mainland China.
The scale of the protests really shook Beijing. All previous demonstration movements had lasted a few months at most. This time, there was huge support, and he wouldn’t die on his own.
From Beijing’s perspective, has the crackdown worked? And has this created any problems for the central government?
In many ways, it worked. There is more street protests. There is extensive self-censorship. Virtually all of the leading pro-democracy activists are in exile, in prison, awaiting trial, or have disappeared from public life.
But there is a lot of seething anger among Hong Kong people, even if they no longer dare to express it publicly.
Do people within the movement see a reason to be optimistic?
Since security law has been promulgated, the atmosphere within the pro-democracy movement is grim. I expected at least that some people would offer a fiery challenge and remind people that there is still hope – if only as a rallying cry, whether they believe it or not. But quite regularly among the people I talk to, the consensus is that there isn’t much that can be done to change the situation, at least for the time being.
