Your Thursday briefing

EU exports millions of doses of vaccine

Although accused of “vaccine nationalism” and protectionism, the European Union exported 34 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in recent weeks in dozens of countries, even as it lags behind the United States, Britain and Israel in its own vaccine drive, according to internal documents seen by The Times.

This news, EU officials conceded privately, could only indignant European citizens of 27 countries who were still awaiting their shots while watching people from other countries rush past them to reopen their economies and to resume a safer and more normal public life.

In numbers: Only 6.5% of EU citizens have received at least one vaccine, compared to nearly 58% of Israelis, 33% of Britons and 19% of Americans.