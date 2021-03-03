Your Thursday briefing

Listen: We asked Rufus Wainwright, Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli, among others, at take five minutes to help you fall in love with tenors.

Japanese town pop

A 37-year-old song helped bring back a genre of music from Japan called city pop.

A YouTube video of the track, “Plastic loveDe Mariya Takeuchi, has garnered over 56 million views since 2017. For many young fans, it has served as an entry point to urban pop, such as Cat Zhang explains in Pitchfork. The genre is from the 70s and 80s and has been influenced by R&B and jazz. He often combines shimmering vocals with a funky production, and the result is an effervescent sound.

Urban pop “promises a romantic escape across the Pacific, somewhat detached from reality, feeding the imagination of young homebodies parading online,” writes Zhang.

Part of the reason for the genre’s online resurgence is the YouTube algorithm. Soothing, atmospheric music – which can be played in the background in a loop while users are working – is popular on the platform. Many of these listeners end up discovering the city’s pop in their video recommendations. As Rolling Stone reported, a Reddit user trying to identify the source of the genre’s sudden popularity wrote: “citypop is also known as youtuberecommendationcore.”

The songs are also reaching new audiences thanks to TikTok. One trend on the platform, writes Zhang, had users of Japanese descent playing a pop song from the city from 1979. for their the mothers, who beamed and sang in response.

