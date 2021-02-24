Your Thursday briefing
An ambitious global vaccination campaign
The West African nation of Ghana received 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the first major shipment as part of Covax, a global sharing program that aims to provide two billion free doses this year to 92 low- and middle-income countries.
Public health officials have criticized the uneven distribution of vaccines, with some rich countries providing tens of millions of doses to their populations while many poorer countries did not administer a single one. French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Europe and the United States to send up to 5% of their vaccine supplies to developing countries.
Meanwhile, new analyzes have revealed that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine provides solid protection against severe Covid-19 and could reduce an infected person’s chances of spreading the virus. The Food and Drug Administration could clear it for emergency use in the United States as early as Saturday.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
Death in Japan fell for the first time in over a decade, a stark contrast to the enormous tolls suffered by many other countries. The data suggests that measures taken to control the virus may have curbed the spread of other diseases as well.
A historic case in Germany
A court in Germany condemned the former Syrian secret policeman Eyad al-Gharib on Wednesday for aiding and abetting crimes against humanity for his role in arresting and transporting protesters to an interrogation center known for torture nearly ten years ago.
The accused, the first former Syrian official to be convicted of crimes against humanity, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. Rights groups hailed the case as a milestone in the effort to punish atrocities committed during Syria’s civil war.
The conviction “is a message to all the criminals who still commit the most horrific crimes in Syria that the time of impunity is over and you will not find a safe place to go,” said Anwar al-Bunni, a Syrian lawyer and activist. in a report.
Background: As the war approaches its 10th anniversary, the country is marred by widespread destruction and sink into a deep economic crisis, with the spread of poverty and hunger. But President Bashar al-Assad remains in power, after his government used violence and torture to quell the uprising against him.
Hong Kong campaign to rewrite history
New program guidelines unveiled by the Hong Kong government have an ambitious goal: to use history to instill in the city’s younger inhabitants a deep affinity and loyalty to mainland China.
The new lesson plans are part of a larger campaign to teach future generations an organized lesson about Hong Kong’s past. The effort also includes a $ 100 million project to write a 66-volume chronicle of the city.
Critics say the program’s new guidelines are a deceptive and dystopian campaign to mold young minds and turn history into pro-China propaganda.
The context: When anti-government protests swept through Hong Kong in 2019, pro-Beijing officials accused the education system of promoting liberal values. Since then, Beijing has imposed a tough security law on the city to quell dissent.
If you have 7 minutes, it’s worth it
The hard life of Japanese entertainers
The global Japanese anime market has reached around $ 24 billion by 2019, and the pandemic has only increased demand. But a lot of workers who help create the shows earn as little as $ 200 per month, and in imposing working conditions. Above, Tokyo’s Akihabara district, the center of anime culture.
Studios can pay low wages because many young people are passionate about anime and want to work in the company. “There are a lot of artists who are amazing,” so the studios “have a lot of cannon fodder,” said a translator who works in the industry.
Here is what else is happening
Tiger Woods: The golfer was “awake, responsive and recovering” after surgery for right leg injuries suffered in a single car crash. He would have driven at “above normal speed” when the accident occurred on Tuesday.
Genre: Passports and other federal identification in the United States may soon include a third option, other than “male” or “female”: “X”, for non-binary and intersex people.
Women in China: Divorce court ordered man to pay his wife more than $ 7,700 in compensation for housework she did so during their marriage. The landmark decision sparked fierce debate, with many saying the sum was insufficient.
Israel: A memoir from a daughter of Amos Oz, one of Israel’s most famous authors, who died in 2018, shocked the country with his allegations of physical and emotional abuse. Other family members defended him.
Instantaneous: Above, the consequences of a landslide in the Italian town of Camogli, which swept away a cliffside cemetery, scattering coffins and bodies on the hillside and into the Mediterranean. Divers tried to retrieve the coffins from the sea.
World Vision: New double-sided card designed by cosmologist, mathematician and astrophysicist attempts to present a less distorted perspective of the globe.
Quarantine logs: Many air travelers All over the world have found themselves experiencing mundane periods of isolation in hotels due to government restrictions. Here is what it looks like.
What we read: This spellbinding feature by Defector on Men’s University Gymnastics. Read it even if you don’t follow sports – it’s a master class in sports writing.
Now a break from the news
To cook: It’s simple, crispy fried rice derives much of its muscular richness from a small amount of bacon, while the cabbage provides sweetness.
Listen: Dawn Richard’s new song “Bussifame” and seven other tracks are on The Times pop playlist of the week.
Look: The 2008 documentary “This Is the Life,” now airing on Netflix, is a personal love letter to a slice of the 1990s hip-hop scene in Los Angeles.
Let us help you relax. At Home has our full collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
The cry of Edvard Munch
The 1893 painting, housed in the Norwegian National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design, is part the most famous works of art in the world. But for years he has kept a mystery in the upper left corner of his frame: a tiny pencil inscription, saying, “Could only have been painted by a fool.”
Who wrote the sentence? Some thought that a disgruntled spectator could have vandalized the work while it was in a gallery; others imagined that it was the artist himself who had noted the enigmatic sentence. But then why?
Museum curators announced Monday in Oslo that they had determined that the text had been written by the artist.
“It has now been examined very carefully, letter by letter and word by word, and it is identical in every way to Munch’s handwriting,” said Mai Britt Guleng, curator of the Museum of Old Masters and Modern Paintings, who was in charge of the research. . “So there is no longer any doubt.”
Munch painted four versions of “The Scream” from 1893 to 1910, depicting a skeletal figure on a bridge holding her face while screaming in agony. The first version, painted in tempera on a pastel panel, is that of the National Museum, and it is the only one that bears this inscription.
