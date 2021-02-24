Your Thursday briefing

An ambitious global vaccination campaign

The West African nation of Ghana received 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the first major shipment as part of Covax, a global sharing program that aims to provide two billion free doses this year to 92 low- and middle-income countries.

Public health officials have criticized the uneven distribution of vaccines, with some rich countries providing tens of millions of doses to their populations while many poorer countries did not administer a single one. French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Europe and the United States to send up to 5% of their vaccine supplies to developing countries.

Meanwhile, new analyzes have revealed that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine provides solid protection against severe Covid-19 and could reduce an infected person’s chances of spreading the virus. The Food and Drug Administration could clear it for emergency use in the United States as early as Saturday.