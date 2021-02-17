Your Thursday briefing
A potentially risky British study on the coronavirus
In a new study, cleared by UK regulators on Wednesday, a small group of unvaccinated volunteers, limited to healthy people between the ages of 18 and 30, will be deliberately infected with the coronavirus.
Scientists hope to eventually expose vaccinated people to the virus in order to compare the effectiveness of different vaccines. But before that, project funders must expose unvaccinated volunteers to determine the lowest dose of the virus that will reliably infect them.
By controlling the amount of virus people are subjected to and monitoring them from the moment they are infected, scientists hope to uncover things about how the immune system responds to coronavirus that would be impossible outside of a lab – and develop ways to directly compare the effectiveness of treatments and vaccines.
Unknown results: There have been severe cases of Covid-19 even in younger patients, and the long-term consequences of infection are largely unknown. Age restrictions can also make it difficult to translate results to the elderly or to those with existing illnesses.
Art and challenge in Myanmar
In the largest rally since protests against a coup began in Myanmar, hundreds of thousands gathered in central Yangon on Wednesday to posters and signs designed for the Instagram generation.
As with protests in Thailand and Hong Kong, protesters in Myanmar have turned to memes and creative dissent to spread their message, including graffiti, hip-hop, poems, hymns, cartoons and lyrics. paintings. Art collectives produce free drawings that protesters can print on signs.
Along with the protests, more than 750,000 people stopped going to work. The fact that the movement is not discouraged and is gaining momentum is notable: the army has arrested more than 450 people since the February 1 coup, even firing shots into the crowd. He has also long seen a threat in the arts.
The artists as targets: Among the dozens of people captured alongside Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s civilian leader, were a filmmaker, two writers and a reggae singer. A graffiti artist whose protest labels animated Yangon said he was fleeing the police.
Harry and Meghan return to the spotlight
As Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, note the first anniversary of their acrimonious split with the British royal family, the wounds have yet to heal – between them and the tabloids, or even, according to people with ties to Buckingham Palace, between them and members of the Windsor House.
Harry and Meghan will soon lose their patronage appointments under the departure agreement chopped last year. They’ve accepted a prime-time Oprah Winfrey interview, which will air in the US on March 7. Palace officials are bracing for potentially embarrassing revelations.
The couple chose Valentine’s Day to announce were expecting their second child, confirming the news with a dreamy black-and-white photo of themselves posed under a tree. British tabloids responded with criticism – of Harry’s photo and feet.
If you have 4 minutes, it’s worth it
In Rio, Covid jabs replace samba
At this time of last year, the main site of the Rio de Janeiro carnival was a cauldron of spangled bodies wrapped together, swaying to the beat of the drums. But with a raging pandemic, the party has been canceled.
Now the main samba venue, the Sambódromo parade ground, above, hosts a vaccination site. Carnival aficionado Hildemar Diniz said all the heartbreak Brazilians feel will fuel a carnival for the ages when it is sure to party again. “People are thirsty for joy,” he says.
Here is what else is happening
Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas, an employee of the US State Department, was indicted in a car crash that killed the British teenager in 2019. Ms Sacoolas returned to the United States and refused to return to Britain to face to prosecution. A Virginia judge now says his parents can sue for damages.
Rwanda: The trial of Paul Rusesabagina, the hero of the era of the genocide of the fame of the “hotel Rwanda”, started this week. Mr Rusesabagina has angered the Rwandan government with his sharp criticisms of the exile, and his supporters say he has no chance of getting a fair hearing.
Storms in Texas: Texas’ electricity crisis is deepening. The state power grid operator said that more than 3.4 million customers were still without electricity – and, in many cases, heat. Federal Emergency Management Agency sent generators and blankets.
Mario Draghi: The new Italian Prime Minister called Wednesday for unity and sacrifice as the country moved forward with the coronavirus vaccination.
Australian Technology Laws: Weeks after Google threatened to leave Australia if the government forced tech platforms to pay for information, the search giant is suddenly watering his most demanding critics. Facebook chose instead restrict news sharing on his platform there.
Instantaneous: During a funeral in a yeshiva in Jerusalem, above, most mourners wore masks, although the event itself was illegal. The coronavirus has devastated Israel’s ultra-Orthodox communities, who avoid social distancing. Our reporters look inside an island culture which has been both a vector of the virus and its victim.
Woolly mammoths: A team of researchers have reconstructed DNA from a mammoth fossil over a million years old, breaking the record of several hundred thousand years.
What we are looking at: The Australian Open. To follow all our coverage here.
Now a break from the news
To cook: Salmon and soft farro go well together with this refreshing lemon salad of cucumbers and radicchio.
Read: The memory “ConsentDe Vanessa Springora sent shockwaves through the French establishment when it was published last year. “By all imaginable metrics, his book is a triumph,” writes our reviewer.
Look: The British mini-series “It’s a Sin” tells stories of young gay men in London at the start of the AIDS crisis. It’s heartbreaking, but full of life.
Do not lose hope. At Home has our full collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
Hillary Clinton on Gender Equality
About three decades ago, the Clinton White House created the first council for women and girls. He was disbanded, but is now back. Our gender newsletter met with the former secretary of state and presidential candidate.
Twenty-five years after your “women’s rights are human rights” speech in Beijing, should we reframe the discussion on women’s rights?
We needed to shift our focus and certainly our rhetoric from a rights-based framework to a power-based one. You cannot keep asking yourself whether or not women deserve certain rights. The power imbalance that still exists is what I think must be the basis for the debate to come.
If you just call for equal pay, for example, and you don’t look at the disparities in where women work, which we have now seen painfully denounced because of the pandemic, then you are missing the sight of together.
Should the United States have a dedicated gender department, like Women’s office in Australia or similar configurations that other countries have adopted?
There are different approaches that are definitely worth considering. But in this country right now, I think what we want to do is focus on getting results for people and not letting bureaucracy become the goal. Because I don’t think most women would care. I think they would rightly say, “Well, how does that help me have better access to quality child care?”
That’s it for this briefing. See you tomorrow.
– Natasha
Thank you
Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh took the news break. You can join the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
PS
• We’re listening “Daily. Our last episode is about an energy crisis in Texas.
• Here is our Mini crossword, and a clue: closed (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Our Tokyo office manager, Motoko Rich, spoke on the Japan Times “Deep Dive” podcast on Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments and what his resignation says about the status of Japanese women.
Source link