Your Thursday briefing

A potentially risky British study on the coronavirus

In a new study, cleared by UK regulators on Wednesday, a small group of unvaccinated volunteers, limited to healthy people between the ages of 18 and 30, will be deliberately infected with the coronavirus.

Scientists hope to eventually expose vaccinated people to the virus in order to compare the effectiveness of different vaccines. But before that, project funders must expose unvaccinated volunteers to determine the lowest dose of the virus that will reliably infect them.

By controlling the amount of virus people are subjected to and monitoring them from the moment they are infected, scientists hope to uncover things about how the immune system responds to coronavirus that would be impossible outside of a lab – and develop ways to directly compare the effectiveness of treatments and vaccines.

Unknown results: There have been severe cases of Covid-19 even in younger patients, and the long-term consequences of infection are largely unknown. Age restrictions can also make it difficult to translate results to the elderly or to those with existing illnesses.