Your Thursday briefing

Art and challenge in Myanmar
Hundreds of thousands gathered in central Yangon on Wednesday, the largest rally since protests against a coup began, delaying posters and signs designed for the Instagram generation.
As with protests in Thailand and Hong Kong, art, memes, and creative dissent have become a tool for protesters in Myanmar. The artists bring to the uprising graffiti, hip-hop, poems, hymns, cartoons and paintings that share their messages. Art collectives produce free drawings so that protesters can print them for signs.
Along with the protests, more than 750,000 people stopped going to work. The fact that the movement is not discouraged, and even gaining ground, is notable: the army has arrested more than 450 people since the February 1 coup, even firing shots in the crowd. He has also long seen a threat in the arts.
The artists as targets: Among the dozens of people captured alongside Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s civilian leader, in the coup were a filmmaker, two writers and a reggae singer. A graffiti artist whose protest labels animated Yangon said he was fleeing the police.
Why are the protesters so determined? “Many people in Myanmar know the cost of their challenge intimately,” Hannah Beech, our Southeast Asia office manager, told me. Having known military rule for most of the past six decades, “they have seen monks killed in the streets, students shot, grannies imprisoned,” she said. “So they know what they are fighting for, which is fundamental civil liberties and dignity.”
The civil-military leadership that was ousted was flawedand minorities have been persecuted. But still, Hannah said, it was a better life for many: “They could go on the Internet. They could read a newspaper with real news. Maybe they could work for a foreign company. And now that those gains are threatened, “people are marching by the millions to claim freedoms whose value they know better than most of us on earth.”
With the Olympic Games coming up, Japan begins to vaccinate
Japan started its coronavirus vaccination campaign Wednesday, starting with medical staff and planning to reach the general population by the summer. It’s a late start compared to other countries.
Part of the reason for the slow rollout is that authorities have asked Pfizer to conduct separate vaccine trials in Japan. The urgency was also less as Japan has managed to keep infection levels relatively low and, so far, has recorded around 7,200 deaths, despite concerns about the spread of more contagious variants.
Ready for the Olympics? Games organizers have come under scrutiny as no tournament of this magnitude was possible during the pandemic. Even the Australian Open, much smaller had to call spectators after a small outbreak. In Shimane prefecture, which has recorded 280 cases, the governor has threatened to cancel activities around the torch relay to prevent the spread of the virus.
The the first doses of vaccines have arrived in the Gaza Strip Wednesday after Israel approved their delivery. There has been a heated debate over whether Israel is responsible for the health of Palestinians living in occupied territory.
President Biden said on Tuesday night that, the way things are going, vaccines should be available to anyone in the country who wants one. “At the end of July. Officials also announced plans to speed up tracking of virus variants.
Serena vs. Naomi
In women’s singles at the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka will face Serena Williams for the second time in a Grand Slam. “The Serena Williams she will face is a legend suddenly in sync with her distant past,” writes our correspondent, not the one Osaka faced in 2018. Williams has long had her eye on Australian player Margaret Court’s record with 24 major singles titles.
Novak Djokovic, seeded n ° 1, will face a little-known Russian player making his Grand Slam main draw debut Aslan Karatsev. It has never been ranked higher than No. 111.
No fans have been allowed in the arena in recent days, when the state of Victoria was on lockdown. The restrictions, which began on Friday, sent spectators halfway through a late-night game between Djokovic and Taylor Fritz. “I think it’s going to be a tough few days for everyone,” said Serena Williams.
In Rio, Covid jabs instead of samba
At this time of last year, the main venue for the Rio de Janeiro carnival was a cauldron of spangled bodies wrapped together, swaying to the beat of the drums. But with a raging pandemic, the party is canceled.
Now the main samba venue, the Sambódromo parade ground, above, hosts a vaccination site. Carnival aficionado Hildemar Diniz has said that all the heartbreak Brazilians feel will fuel a carnival for the ages when it is safe to party again. “People are thirsty for joy,” he says.
Pirates of North Korea: The Ministry of Justice unsealed charges against three intelligence officials accused of hacking dozens of companies to thwart US sanctions and finance the North Korean regime. He also accused the hackers of trying to steal more than $ 1.3 billion.
India #MeToo: A court in New Delhi on Wednesday acquitted an Indian journalist of libel after accusing MJ Akbar, a prominent former government minister and newspaper editor, of sexual harassment. The conflict was seen as a barometer of the country’s nascent #MeToo movement.
Google in Australia: Just weeks after Google threatened to leave Australia if the government made tech platforms pay for news, the search giant is suddenly watering his most demanding critics. This may set a precedent for other countries.
Princess of Dubai: Sheikha Latifa, one of the daughters of the ruler of Dubai, made headlines in 2018 when she sought to flee her country. In a new video she said that she was held in a virtual prison since his forced return. His case has sparked outrage outside the United Arab Emirates.
Instantaneous: Above, a burial in Jerusalem. The coronavirus has devastated Israel’s ultra-Orthodox communities, who avoid social distancing. Our reporters look inside an island culture which has been both a vector of the virus and its victim.
To cook: Carnival king cake more like a brioche, with a slightly sweet icing and sweet pecans for crunch.
Read: “Consent“, De Vanessa Springora, caused a sensation when it appeared in France last year. It is an abuse memoir that has been praised for transcending its type.
Do: Here is how to choose the right roses for your garden – and how to cultivate them sustainably.
Hillary Clinton on Gender Equality
About three decades ago, the Clinton White House created the first council for women and girls. It has been disbanded and is now back. Our gender newsletter met with the former secretary of state and presidential candidate.
Twenty-five years after your “women’s rights are human rights” speech in Beijing, should we reframe the discussion on women’s rights?
We needed to shift our focus and certainly our rhetoric from a rights-based framework to a power-based one. You cannot keep asking yourself whether or not women deserve certain rights. The power imbalance that still exists is what I think must be the basis for the debate to come.
If you just call for equal pay, for example, and you don’t look at the disparities in where women work, which we have now seen painfully denounced because of the pandemic, then you are missing the sight of together.
Should the United States have a dedicated gender department, like Women’s office in Australia or similar configurations that other countries have adopted?
There are different approaches that are definitely worth considering. But in this country right now, I think what we want to do is focus on getting results for people and not letting bureaucracy become the goal. Because I don’t think most women would care. I think they would rightly say, “Well, how does that help me have better access to quality child care?”
