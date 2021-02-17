Your Thursday briefing

Art and challenge in Myanmar

Hundreds of thousands gathered in central Yangon on Wednesday, the largest rally since protests against a coup began, delaying posters and signs designed for the Instagram generation.

As with protests in Thailand and Hong Kong, art, memes, and creative dissent have become a tool for protesters in Myanmar. The artists bring to the uprising graffiti, hip-hop, poems, hymns, cartoons and paintings that share their messages. Art collectives produce free drawings so that protesters can print them for signs.

Along with the protests, more than 750,000 people stopped going to work. The fact that the movement is not discouraged, and even gaining ground, is notable: the army has arrested more than 450 people since the February 1 coup, even firing shots in the crowd. He has also long seen a threat in the arts.

The artists as targets: Among the dozens of people captured alongside Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s civilian leader, in the coup were a filmmaker, two writers and a reggae singer. A graffiti artist whose protest labels animated Yangon said he was fleeing the police.