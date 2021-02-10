Your Thursday briefing
We cover the last of Trump’s impeachment trial, bad news for the British dreaming of trips abroad and the sound of a 17,000-year-old conch shell.
Mr Trump’s defense team claimed he did not want his supporters to storm the Capitol and that his language was protected by free speech and not by incitement to violence or violence. ‘insurrection. “There is no body of facts that ever justifies repealing the freedoms granted to Americans in the Constitution of the United States,” Bruce Castor Jr., said one of his lawyers.
Separately, Georgia prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into Mr. Trump’s January phone call to Georgia’s secretary of state. asking him to “find” votes.
Republicans: Thousands of people have left the GOP since the Capitol riot, according to vote registration data.
The ad dashed the hopes of potential vacationers and those in the tourism industry – many of whom believed a relatively successful vaccine deployment in Great Britain could let Britons enjoy overseas travel this summer.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told British TV international travel would depend on ‘everyone getting vaccinated’ in Britain and restrictions could remain in place until other countries made significant progress in immunization.
In numbers: Britain had administered more than 12.5 million doses of the vaccine as of Wednesday, or about 18% of its population, one of the highest rates in the world.
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
Biden’s nuclear challenges abroad
Just four years ago, anxiety over nuclear weapons was low, except for North Korea. But unbridled modern technologies, a lack of arms control and a greater number of actors have together created a world full of nuclear dangers.
Many experts are now warning that President Biden must once again make arms control a priority or risk an accelerated nuclear arms race, with new threats to US allies in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. But few are willing to discuss these perils, especially in Europe, where the debate on the risk of nuclear weapons is almost non-existent.
U.S. partners in Europe and Asia want reassurance that U.S. security guarantees are valid, realistic and reliable, experts said. The most immediate solution in the wake of the Trump presidency would be to restore America’s declining credibility, although it may not be easy.
Analysis: “The combination of these challenges again raises the nuclear security of our allies, as they wonder if they can continue to rely on the United States as they always have,” said Ivo Daalder, former U.S. Ambassador to the United States. of NATO.
International relationships: Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday evening, the first conversation between the two since the election of Mr. Biden.
Myanmar sanctions: Mr. Biden announced a billion dollar freeze of Burmese public funds held in the United States and warned of further actions targeting the generals who deposed Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup.
If you have 5 minutes, it’s worth it
UK temporary workers tackle virus
A small army of thousands in Britain has been hired by the country’s National Health Service and government contracted companies for temporary jobs in high demand during the pandemic – such as cleaning hospital wards, laundering contact tracing and administration of viral tests. Above, testing of site workers near Cambridge.
Although jobs are generally not well paid, some workers say the work brings them comfort: “If this is something I can do to help in the pandemic, or if I say that I played my part in it, it is more rewarding than another job or doing nothing at all Said Georgia Paget, unemployed stage manager.
Here is what else is happening
Demonstrations of Indian farmers: After initially refusing requests from the Indian government to delete accounts critical of its handling of the huge farmer protests, Twitter gave in on Wednesday and deleted more than 500 accounts. The company said it acted after the government issued a notice of non-compliance, putting local company employees under threat of jail.
Cladding crisis: The British government announced billion in additional funding for people living in apartment buildings lined with flammable materials, who bear the costs of remediation works and security patrols since the death Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 drew attention to the problem.
China’s climate progress: Scientists said China’s emissions of CFC-11, a banned gas that harms the earth’s ozone layer, had fallen suddenly. The findings allay fears that rising emissions would slow progress in the fight to repair the ozone layer.
New Zealand Parliament: Rawiri Waititi, a Maori politician, was kicked out of parliament this week for giving up a tie, which he called a “colonial noose”. in favor of a traditional Maori pendant. Now, a committee has decided that ties are no longer mandatory.
Old sounds: A 17,000-year-old conch shell is an extremely rare example of a “shell horn” from the Paleolithic period – and it still works. A musician recently convinced three notes of the Stone Age instrument. Listen now.
What we listen to: This socket Reply All podcast episode, which takes a look at issues with Bon Appétit’s Test Kitchen long before the post judged racism last year.
Now a break from the news
And now for the Back Story on …
Create a digital personal notebook
Current books date back to Roman times and were a standard exercise in Renaissance Europe. Creating one involves copying your favorite lines from other people’s works into an annotated notebook. It could be song lyrics, movie dialogue, poems, and anything inspiring you find in your reading and listening. Here is a guide to make one with modern technology.
To be inspired. Yale University Library has scanned pages current historical books in its collections, and the Harvard Library has a little in their own online collection, as well as pictures of a version of John Locke’s Guide to the 17th Century to make banal books, initially published in French.
To take notes. For convenience, collecting your current entries in a word processing document stored online is an option. If you find this approach complicated, consider the note-taking app that came with your phone – Apple’s Notes or Google Keep. Just enter quotes and other snippets whenever you feel like it. If you want to skip typing or pasting, Google Keep can scan and transcribe text from images of book pages, and Apple’s voice assistant Siri or Google Assistant can create a note and take a dictation.
Convert a notebook to paper. What if you are someone who has kept a running physical book for years, but wants to digitize the whole thing without retyping it? One way: take a photo of each page and import the image into your Notes app, which also preserves the look of your original hand-scribbled entries.
