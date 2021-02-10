Your Thursday briefing

Many experts are now warning that President Biden must once again make arms control a priority or risk an accelerated nuclear arms race, with new threats to US allies in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. But few are willing to discuss these perils, especially in Europe, where the debate on the risk of nuclear weapons is almost non-existent.

U.S. partners in Europe and Asia want reassurance that U.S. security guarantees are valid, realistic and reliable, experts said. The most immediate solution in the wake of the Trump presidency would be to restore America’s declining credibility, although it may not be easy.

Analysis: “The combination of these challenges again raises the nuclear security of our allies, as they wonder if they can continue to rely on the United States as they always have,” said Ivo Daalder, former U.S. Ambassador to the United States. of NATO.

International relationships: Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday evening, the first conversation between the two since the election of Mr. Biden.

Myanmar sanctions: Mr. Biden announced a billion dollar freeze of Burmese public funds held in the United States and warned of further actions targeting the generals who deposed Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup.

