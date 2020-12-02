Your Thursday briefing
Britain first to approve Pfizer vaccine
Jump in front of the United States, Great Britain gave emergency clearance to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Wednesday – a first in the West. The vaccination campaign is set at kick off next week.
Britain has pre-ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine made by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and a small German company, BioNTech.
Residents of nursing homes are the priority to receive the first vaccines, but officials have indicated that frontline hospital workers may be faster to receive the vaccines due to difficulties in storing and transporting the vaccine to homes. nursing and other sites.
And after: UK hospitals have already started emailing staff members to schedule vaccinations. In London, the first doses will be administered at 7 a.m. on Monday. Each person needs two injections, one month apart. The doses will be packaged in boxes, with dry ice keeping them at the South Pole-like temperatures they require.
A ‘scary message’ to Hong Kong protesters
Hong Kong’s political opposition received another blow after three pro-democracy activists were sentenced Wednesday. Among them, Joshua Wong, one of the most internationally recognized figures of the city’s resistance to Beijing.
Mr. Wong was sentenced to 13 and a half months in prison for his role in the protests last year. A fellow activist, Agnes Chow, who has been dubbed the “Mulan” of the pro-democracy movement, was given 10 months. Ivan Lam, a member of their dissolved political group, Demosisto, was sentenced to seven months.
Their condemnation underscores the widespread nature of Beijing’s increasingly aggressive crackdown on political opposition in Hong Kong.
Quote: “All these lawsuits amount to the persecution of our young people, ”said Claudia Mo, a former member of the pro-democracy camp. “They use Joshua Wong as an iconic figure in particular to deliver this chilling message.”
Afghanistan peace talks enter new phase
Qatar’s Taliban government and negotiators agreed on how to proceed with the peace negotiations. The next phase of the talks will most likely focus on a political roadmap and a long-term nationwide ceasefire.
The announcement of the procedure agreed on Wednesday came after the failure of negotiations since early November on the official name to be used to designate the government. The deal was made without the inclusion of the name.
On the ground: The months of talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar, were marked by almost constant violence in Afghanistan, as the Taliban prepared to seize territory in the south and north before winter.
If you have 5 minutes, it’s worth it
1020-year-old store resists pandemic
As the coronavirus devastates much of the global economy, there is a business in Japan that doesn’t care about its finances. A small cedar half-timbered shop next to a shrine in Kyoto has been serving grilled rice flour cakes since AD 1000.
More than a millennium later, store resilience offers lessons for businesses around the world. Our reporters spoke with the family who run the store, Ichiwa, above, about how their store survived crisis after crisis.
Here is what else is happening
Landing on the Moon: China released video footage on Wednesday showing the arrival of its robotic Chang’e-5 spacecraft to the moon’s surface. You can watch it here.
Laboratory meat: Singapore approved lab-grown meat product by US start-up, making it the first in the world to gain government approval.
Indonesian cleric: Rizieq Shihab, a Muslim cleric who has targeted the country’s secular democracy for decades, has returned from voluntary exile after three and a half years. He calls for a “moral revolution” to push Indonesia towards conservative Islam.
American Politics: President Trump discussed with advisers the advisability grant preventive pardons to his children, his son-in-law and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to people informed on the matter.
Election in Israel: Israel has moved closer to yet another snap election, his fourth in two years, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition partners joined the opposition in a preliminary vote to bring down the unity government.
Instantaneous: Above, making kimchi at a Seoul market in November. A dispute rages on social media between China and South Korea on pickled vegetables after a Chinese state tabloid claimed that China had set a global standard for the culinary staple.
What we read: This Esquire profile from BTS takes a look at how the supergroup achieved global stardom, as well as the pressures and challenges associated with creating their new album, “Be.”
Now a break from the news
As the year ends, At Home has our full collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
Read the best books
Wednesday, our book reviews published its annual list of best reads among those they have examined in the past 12 months. Our critics Dwight Garner, Parul Sehgal and Jennifer Szalai talked about reading and doing their work in strange new conditions.
It was not a normal year. How have the circumstances of 2020 changed your reading life, both professionally and recreationally?
Jennifer: Professionally, the question of why I was reviewing something in any given week was heavy, almost existential – which I realize sounds ridiculous, but it really is. Not to mention that the publication dates of the books, at least during the first few months of the pandemic, were suddenly moved and actual hard copies were not easy to find.
As for my recreational reading this year, there was far too little. I imagine other parents of young children may have felt the same. I recently heard an interview with therapist and author Esther Perel, who said that the boundaries we used to take for granted – now we work, now we pick up our kids from school, now we make time to ourselves – we are all devastated. It is a pandemic blur.
It was a year when the bestseller lists often directly reflected what was happening in the country. How much of your personal reading these days – or never – is “news-related”?
The hair: I have never read anything like the brilliantly pessimistic fiction of Croatian writer Dasa Drndic; his treatment of historic amnesia, political despair and shame seemed brand new to him. When it comes to watching writers metabolize “this moment”, I was impressed by Megha Majumdar’s novel “A Burning”, about the rise of extremism in India. I was also moved by novelists who questioned how to write about climate change most effectively – Emily Raboteau, Lydia Millet, Amitav Ghosh, and Jenny Offill come to mind.
Which book from each of your 10 favorite lists surprised you the most?
Dwight: Philippe Lançon, who wrote reviews for French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, was in his office on the morning of January 7, 2015, when two gunmen claiming allegiance to ISIS broke inside and massacred 12 people . Eleven others were injured, including Lançon, who essentially had the lower part of his face shot. His memoir, “Disturbance: Surviving Charlie Hebdo,” is extraordinary. It is about her long road to recovery, but also about her life and her loves and her widely opened senses.
That’s it for this briefing. See you next time.
– Dani
Thank you
To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the news break. You can join the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
PS
• We’re listening “Daily. Our final episode is on Anthony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for Secretary of State.
• Here is our Mini crossword, and a hint: the 2010s dance with swaying arms and hips (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Nicholas casey, who led one of our most difficult assignments as head of the Caracas office, has been appointed the new Madrid office manager.
Source link