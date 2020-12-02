Your Thursday briefing

Britain first to approve Pfizer vaccine

Jump in front of the United States, Great Britain gave emergency clearance to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Wednesday – a first in the West. The vaccination campaign is set at kick off next week.

Britain has pre-ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine made by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and a small German company, BioNTech.

Residents of nursing homes are the priority to receive the first vaccines, but officials have indicated that frontline hospital workers may be faster to receive the vaccines due to difficulties in storing and transporting the vaccine to homes. nursing and other sites.

And after: UK hospitals have already started emailing staff members to schedule vaccinations. In London, the first doses will be administered at 7 a.m. on Monday. Each person needs two injections, one month apart. The doses will be packaged in boxes, with dry ice keeping them at the South Pole-like temperatures they require.