Your Thursday Briefing

The heavy toll of war on Ukraine

The death, destruction and deprivation of war are mounting in Ukraine, from which an estimated two million people have fled seeking refuge. In the southern city of Mariupol, Russian commanders appear to be resorting to tactics used in Chechnya and Syria: flattening settlements with overwhelming and indiscriminate firepower.

An apparent Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol destroyed buildings and wounded patients and staff members. Across the city, hundreds of casualties have been reported. All escape routes have been blocked for days, and people are cutting down trees to build fires for heat and cooking. See maps of the invasion.

Efforts to negotiate a cease-fire to give civilians a chance to escape have repeatedly failed. For the past three days, the prospect that relief could reach the city though a “humanitarian corridor” fell apart in a hail of mortar and artillery fire.

Victims: “My whole family died in what you call a special operation and we call a war. You can do what you want with me. I have nothing left to lose.” The story of a family ripped apart by the violence.