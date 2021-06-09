Your Thursday briefing
We cover President Biden’s arrival in Europe on his first overseas trip and Covid’s cumbersome and recurring restrictions in China.
A high-stakes trip for Biden
President Biden arrived in Britain on Wednesday to attend a Group of 7 summit, followed by meetings with NATO and European Union leaders. Biden will announce, perhaps as early as Thursday, that the White House has reached a deal for deliver 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to 100 countries over the next year. We have live updates here.
EU leaders are relieved to be dealing with a president who values alliances after former President Donald Trump called the EU an “enemy” and called NATO “obsolete”.
But the talks will not be easy. Topics on the table include how to deal with Russia and China, the military withdrawal from Afghanistan and global warming. On the last day of his trip to Geneva, Biden will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Addressing the troops after the landing in Suffolk, Biden called his week-long diplomatic trip “essential,” and vowed to stand up to China and Russia.
I spoke to Steven Erlanger, our chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe, about how the Trump years have changed the European view of the United States.
What will it take for Biden to regain his confidence?
He has already started: in symbolism, language, the visits of his senior officials to NATO and the EU, and his own visit. In a world where the West is comparatively smaller and less economically dominant, he argues that like-minded allies of world order should stand together.
How has the European dynamic changed?
During Trump, Emmanuel Macron pushed the hardest for more European autonomy but the French president did not convince many European allies.
Yet Macron believes Biden is the past, not the future, and that an America looking more to the Pacific means Europe must do more for its own interests and security.
China returns to strict Covid restrictions
Lockdowns, quarantines, mass testing: For more than a year, China has tracked variations of this formula to fight the coronavirus – and a new outbreak suggests that they may be a part of Chinese life for some time to come.
The latest cases were found in Guangzhou, the capital of southern Guangdong province. Authorities blamed the Delta variant, which was first detected in India. The city tested almost all of its population of 18.7 million between Sunday and Tuesday. It has also put neighborhoods of more than 180,000 inhabitants under total lockdown.
Residents are increasingly tired of the scheme, and foreign companies worry that strict rules for international travelers – even vaccinated ones – could mess up plans.
Vaccines: The spread of the virus has raised new questions about the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines, especially against the variants. Cases are also increasing in Mongolia, where half of the population received the vaccine developed by Chinese drug maker Sinopharm.
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
Russian court bans Navalny’s group
A court on wednesday designated Aleksei Navalny’s political movement as extremist, another blow to the opposition to President Vladimir Putin in Russia.
The move is also a message from Putin to President Biden that Russian internal affairs are not up for debate. The two leaders will hold their first meeting next week in Geneva.
The case: Prosecutors had asked the court to ban Navalny’s movement, using a designation that equates its members with terrorists. The evidence was filed and the case heard behind closed doors in a Moscow courtroom.
Under Russia’s anti-extremism law, organizers, donors or even Navalny’s social media supporters could now be prosecuted and face jail time.
THE LAST NEWS
Many people have a keen “eye of the mind”, but a team of British scientists have found that tens of millions of people cannot conjure up images. The absence of a mental camera is known as aphantasy, and millions more experience extraordinarily strong mental imagery called hyperphantasy. Researchers are studying how these two conditions arise through changes in the wiring of the brain.
ARTS AND IDEAS
How to sleep again
Your sleep patterns may have suffered during the pandemic. We spoke to experts about creating new and better habits to overcome “coronasomnia”. Here is a sample.
The 25-minute rule
If you go to bed and cannot fall asleep after 25 minutes, or if you wake up at night and cannot fall back to sleep after 25 minutes, then get up and do some calm activity that calms your mind and makes you drowsy. .
Throw away your worries
Sit with a blank sheet of paper one to two hours before bed each night. Then write down all your thoughts, especially anything that bothers you. If most are marigolds, crumple the paper and throw it away.
Exercise to sleep better
At least 29 studies have found that daily exercise, regardless of type or intensity, helps people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, especially in middle-aged and older people.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
