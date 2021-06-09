Your Thursday briefing

A high-stakes trip for Biden

President Biden arrived in Britain on Wednesday to attend a Group of 7 summit, followed by meetings with NATO and European Union leaders. Biden will announce, perhaps as early as Thursday, that the White House has reached a deal for deliver 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to 100 countries over the next year. We have live updates here.

EU leaders are relieved to be dealing with a president who values ​​alliances after former President Donald Trump called the EU an “enemy” and called NATO “obsolete”.

But the talks will not be easy. Topics on the table include how to deal with Russia and China, the military withdrawal from Afghanistan and global warming. On the last day of his trip to Geneva, Biden will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Addressing the troops after the landing in Suffolk, Biden called his week-long diplomatic trip “essential,” and vowed to stand up to China and Russia.