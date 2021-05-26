Your Thursday briefing

Biden calls for new coronavirus investigation

President Biden ordered US intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, calling for a broad government report on whether the virus was accidentally leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. He gave them 90 days to report.

The request came as WHO was under fire for a March report dismissing the possibility of a laboratory accident. The theory was largely overwhelmed last year by scientists’ accounts of the virus’s most likely path from animal host to human in a natural setting.

Quote: Testifying to Senate lawmakers, Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said the virus “most likely” arose naturally. “But we cannot rule out the possibility of some sort of laboratory accident,” he added.