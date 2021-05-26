Your Thursday briefing
Biden calls for new coronavirus investigation
President Biden ordered US intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, calling for a broad government report on whether the virus was accidentally leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. He gave them 90 days to report.
The request came as WHO was under fire for a March report dismissing the possibility of a laboratory accident. The theory was largely overwhelmed last year by scientists’ accounts of the virus’s most likely path from animal host to human in a natural setting.
Quote: Testifying to Senate lawmakers, Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said the virus “most likely” arose naturally. “But we cannot rule out the possibility of some sort of laboratory accident,” he added.
Putin’s headache in Belarus
Belarus’s hijacking of a plane heading for Lithuania and the arrest of a journalist on board may have opened a new, more complicated chapter in the already convoluted relationship between Aleksandr Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The two are increasingly relying on each other, although they have very divergent interests. Putin wants more influence over Belarus, and the Belarusian leader wants an ever tighter iron grip.
Belarus is a country of just 9.5 million people, but for Putin it is both a key ally and a strategic issue – especially as Russia seeks to smooth out relations with the West. (For those who are catching up, here is what happens in Belarus.)
Poutine’s choice: President Biden will hold his first face-to-face meeting with Putin in three weeks. The Russian leader will have to decide how far he will go to continue supporting Lukashenko.
U.S. diplomatic action with the Palestinians
Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, Tuesday promised the Palestinian government $ 112 million in aid and the reopening of the consulate in Jerusalem, both part of a broad commitment to rebuild the ties that had been severed by the previous administration in favor of Israel.
But it risks angering Israel, the most trusted US ally in the Middle East, whose leaders are already worried about the Biden administration’s attempts to join a nuclear deal with Iran. Israel has long opposed and worked to undermine a deal.
With the raw emotion of the dead and wreckage of an 11-day war still fresh in the minds of Israelis and Palestinians, Blinken’s actions represented, at least in tone, an attempt to revive the former role of the America as a more neutral mediator in the Middle East. most protracted conflict.
Quote: “The aspirations of the Palestinian people are like those of people around the world,” Blinken said after meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. The United States is determined to “work with the Palestinian people to achieve these aspirations,” he added.
Innocent lives: At least 66 children have been killed in the violence this month, almost all Palestinians, according to initial reports. These are the children who died – children who dreamed of becoming dentists or engineers, who loved languages or cycling and who were adored by their parents and siblings.
THE LAST NEWS
News from Europe
Dai Guihua, 31, a mother of two in Langtang, a Chinese mountain town, wanted a better life for her family. But then her husband disappeared, his white car plunging into a river, after racking up high medical bills for their daughter.
Twenty-two days later, she walked to a pond and committed suicide, along with those of her son and daughter. Its story has become a symbol of the struggles of people in rural China left behind by the country’s economic boom.
Lives lived
“In the light of the moon, a small egg lay on a leaf.” Eric Carle, artist and author of over 70 children’s books, including “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”, died at 91.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Welcome to FoodTok
The fastest way to become a culinary celebrity these days isn’t through the food web, but on TikTok. The app spawned some viral food trends – like baked feta pasta and dalgona coffee – as well as a new generation of largely self-taught cooking stars, preparing meals in their kitchens at home.
Within 24 hours of posting their first TikTok in 2019, Eitan Bernath, now 19, had tens of thousands of followers. His upbeat and affordable cooking videos have since earned him over a million dollars more, and he has three full-time employees, as well as a gig as resident culinary expert on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”
Other emerging food designers are making six figures through app and sponsorships, often using TikTok’s fame to launch cookware lines, cookbooks, and more.
For many fans, the lack of professional training of cooking stars is part of the draw. “I think what TikTok has done with Gen Z and teaching people to cook, it’s just easier to understand,” Bernath told The Times. “The feedback I hear all the time is, ‘If this 18-year-old Eitan can cook this effortlessly, so can I.'” Read the full story of Taylor Lorenz.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
Source link