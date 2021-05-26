Your Thursday briefing
We cover the difficult relations between Russia and Belarus, and the United States is trying to rebuild its ties with the Palestinians.
Belarus plane crisis is a new headache for Putin
Belarus’s hijacking of a plane bound for Lithuania to arrest a journalist on board opened a new chapter in the most convoluted relationship in the region: that between Aleksandr Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The two are increasingly relying on each other, although they have very divergent interests. Putin wants more influence over Belarus, and the Belarusian leader wants an ever tighter iron grip. Belarus is a country of only 9.5 million people, but for Putin it is both a vital ally and a huge puzzle. (For those who are catching up, here is what happens in Belarus.)
Poutine’s choice: President Biden will hold his first face-to-face meeting with Putin in just three weeks. The Russian leader will have to decide how far he will go to continue supporting Lukashenko after the plane fiasco angered the West, at a time when Russian officials have telegraphed that they want to reduce tensions with the United States.
US seeks to rebuild ties with Palestinians
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a trip to the Middle East on Wednesday in which he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Mahmoud Abbas from the Palestinian Authority, as well as Jordanian and Egyptian leaders, after the trauma of the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza.
Blinken’s actions represented an attempt to revive America’s role as a neutral mediator in the conflict – a sharp reversal in the Trump administration’s alignment with Israel.
The approach carries risks: The Biden administration says it will help fund a major reconstruction effort in Gaza but will work with the Palestinian Authority, which does not have widespread influence there. Restoring ties with the Palestinians, which were severed under the Trump administration, could strain relations with Israel.
Movements from the United States: Blinken announced that the United States would reopen a consulate in Jerusalem to handle Palestinian affairs that had been closed by the Trump administration in 2019, and pledged $ 112 million in aid to the West Bank and Gaza.
Children killed: At least 66 children were killed in Gaza and two in Israel in the latest outbreak. Here are their stories.
Will the Tokyo Olympics take place?
This is the question that athletes and spectators around the world have been asking themselves for months.
Organizers of the Olympics said last week that they had entered what they called the ‘operational delivery mode’, another clear signal that they would be heading to the opening ceremony, scheduled for July 23. .
But the public, personalities from the business world and even the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, partner of the Games, came out against them, because the state of emergency is still in place in parts of Japan. The United States issued a high-level warning to the country last week.
The last warning voice came from public health specialists who wrote in a medical journall That the Athlete Safety Committee’s game plan did not go far enough to protect people in the midst of the coronavirus crisis and ignored lessons from other major sporting events.
Dai Guihua wanted a better life for her two children and her husband in Langtang, a Chinese mountain town. But then her husband disappeared, his white car plunging into a river, after they racked up high medical bills for their daughter.
Twenty-two days after her husband disappeared, she walked to a pond and committed suicide, along with those of her son and daughter. Its story has become a symbol of the struggles of people in rural China left behind by the country’s economic boom.
ARTS AND IDEAS
New York is coming back
Every day of the week I write this newsletter from New York where I live, and today I wanted to talk about how I feel as the city begins to emerge from over a year of sickness, heartache. and isolation.
A year ago, I couldn’t have imagined the things I have been doing over the past two weeks: had a drink with friends on a bar terrace in Brooklyn, went to a birthday party, booked a ticket to see “Hamilton” on Broadway in October.
New York City feels different this month when it reopens. There was a time when you could hardly believe that any improvement in the coronavirus count was going to last. For those of us who lived in the city when it was a global pandemic center and heard ambulance sirens around the clock, it changed our perspective on how we could be protected from anything. global threat.
My friends who experienced 9/11 here described a similar cold. They both felt haunted by what they had seen, and also a little optimistic about how they had seen everyone come together. And we clung to a silver lining last year: My neighbors cheered on health workers, volunteered to help those in need, ran errands for the elderly and then helped them. to make their appointments for vaccines.
But now I feel like I must be dreaming when I see friends at a restaurant, couples on dates and strangers smiling at me without a mask. Of course, not all is happy: there is a void and sadness for the many who have died. And for so many people, such as the vulnerable with disease and those who have lost their income, vaccination has not been a silver bullet.
Like every monumental change, it’s bittersweet. But for now, I’m happy to hear laughter in the streets, to talk about something other than being overwhelmed and scared, and to hear people again planning for the future. There is hope in New York. – Melina
