Your Thursday briefing

Belarus plane crisis is a new headache for Putin

Belarus’s hijacking of a plane bound for Lithuania to arrest a journalist on board opened a new chapter in the most convoluted relationship in the region: that between Aleksandr Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two are increasingly relying on each other, although they have very divergent interests. Putin wants more influence over Belarus, and the Belarusian leader wants an ever tighter iron grip. Belarus is a country of only 9.5 million people, but for Putin it is both a vital ally and a huge puzzle. (For those who are catching up, here is what happens in Belarus.)

Poutine’s choice: President Biden will hold his first face-to-face meeting with Putin in just three weeks. The Russian leader will have to decide how far he will go to continue supporting Lukashenko after the plane fiasco angered the West, at a time when Russian officials have telegraphed that they want to reduce tensions with the United States.

