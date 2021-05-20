Your Thursday briefing

A possible ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict

Israel and Hamas will likely reach a ceasefire agreement within two days, according to a senior Israeli official familiar with the negotiations and two others who corroborated the account.

The ceasefire under discussion would begin with an end to all Israeli attacks on Hamas infrastructure and facilities, as well as a halt to Hamas rocket attacks on Israeli towns. Israel also demands that Hamas stop digging attack tunnels into Israel and stop violent protests on the Gaza-Israel border.

The deal would come after strong demand from the international community, including the United States, Germany and France. Officially, Israel has denied the existence of negotiations or the imminent signing of an agreement, but it may be a tactic designed to pressure Hamas by showing that Israel does not fear further escalation.

“I was surrounded by death”: When rescuers in Gaza pulled a man and his 7-year-old daughter out of the rubble after an airstrike, he awakened to new life – one without his wife and four other children.