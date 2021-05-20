Your Thursday briefing
A possible ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict
Israel and Hamas will likely reach a ceasefire agreement within two days, according to a senior Israeli official familiar with the negotiations and two others who corroborated the account.
The ceasefire under discussion would begin with an end to all Israeli attacks on Hamas infrastructure and facilities, as well as a halt to Hamas rocket attacks on Israeli towns. Israel also demands that Hamas stop digging attack tunnels into Israel and stop violent protests on the Gaza-Israel border.
The deal would come after strong demand from the international community, including the United States, Germany and France. Officially, Israel has denied the existence of negotiations or the imminent signing of an agreement, but it may be a tactic designed to pressure Hamas by showing that Israel does not fear further escalation.
“I was surrounded by death”: When rescuers in Gaza pulled a man and his 7-year-old daughter out of the rubble after an airstrike, he awakened to new life – one without his wife and four other children.
Toll: The Israeli bombardment of Gaza killed at least 227 people, including 64 children and a Palestinian journalist, Yusef Abu Hussein, the first journalist killed in the conflict. Hamas rockets killed 12 people in Israel.
Crowd violence: Israeli extremists have formed more than 100 new groups on WhatsApp to target attacks against the Palestinians, including a massive street brawl in the town of Bat Yam on the Israeli coast. The episode was one of dozens across the country that authorities have linked to a surge in extremist activity on the service.
Repercussions abroad: Jewish groups and European leaders have raised concerns that the conflict anti-Semitic words and actions in Europe, including attacks on synagogues in Germany.
Vaccinated travelers can visit the EU
The EU agreed yesterday to reopen its borders to visitors who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and to those coming from countries with limited community transmission, allowing for wider trips just in time for the summer tourist season.
The new rules, which are expected to become official policy next week, could be rolled out immediately, although many countries are likely moving more cautiously. The block would also maintain an emergency braking option, allowing it to quickly revert to more restrictive travel conditions if necessary.
Reopening of Europe: Here is our guide to six of the continent’s most popular tourist destinations, explaining what is required for entry and what to expect if you visit.
Here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
A climate bill divides France
Less meat, more trains, more outdoor gas heaters on café terraces: A wide environmental bill voted this month by the French National Assembly promises to change the way the French live, work and consume.
But President Emmanuel Macron, in his attempt to make France a world champion in the fight against climate change, is meeting resistance from all sides. Respect for the environment accused the bill of “greenwashing” and of prioritizing corporate interests; and business federations across the country denounced what they saw as excessive regulation and job-killing populism.
The context: Macron risks being re-elected next year against an array of challengers, including the French Green Party. Even the far-right National Rally, his party’s main rival, kissed its own brand of down-to-earth environmentalism.
Repel: Tens of thousands of French climate activists protested against the legislation, which they said was so watered down that France would not be able to meet its commitments to the Paris climate agreement.
THE LAST NEWS
Other great stories
From the Met Gala to your lunch bowl, Naomi Osaka – the 23-year-old Haitian-Japanese tennis champion – is suddenly ubiquitous. She won $ 37.4 million in tournament referrals and prizes between May 2019 and May 2020, the most a female athlete has earned in a single year.
“She ticks all the boxes,” said Cindy Gallop, a brand consultant, adding, “You can practically hear the brand managers thinking, ‘She’s absolutely the right person to sponsor, right now.’
ARTS AND IDEAS
Give time apart
Only time is one precious commodity for couples and families who might not realize their irritability and stress could be related to a lack of loneliness. Allowing someone to rest for 24 hours, or even just a few hours undisturbed alone, “can change the way they present themselves to others,” therapist Nedra Tawwab told The Times.
The gift of free time can range from a night out with friends to having your partner take the kids to the park on a Saturday afternoon so you can enjoy a delightfully empty house. Look for suitable windows to give time alone: If you are taking the kids to visit your newly immunized parents for the weekend, does your partner really need to go with you?
“A day of total freedom is both an opportunity to connect with your individual self and helps foster feelings of empowerment, which is a powerful antidote to the helplessness many of us felt during the pandemic” , said Jodie Eisner, clinical psychologist. . “It expands your recently narrowed comfort zone by reminding you that you are capable and independent.”
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
