Your Thursday briefing

Biden administration supports lifting of vaccine patents

The Biden administration said yesterday it would support the lifting of patent protection on Covid vaccines, a breakthrough for efforts to produce more doses globally. “The extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures,” Katherine Tai, the US trade representative, said in a statement.

The United States had opposed a proposal to the World Trade Organization suspend intellectual property protections in order to speed up vaccine production. But its new support, coming under increasing pressure as the pandemic rages in India and South America, does not guarantee that a waiver will be adopted. The EU also stood in the way.

Reply: The pharmaceutical industry responded to the decision angrily. The president of US pharmaceutical research and manufacturers called the announcement “an unprecedented step that will undermine our global response to the pandemic and compromise safety.”

Good news: German society CureVac’s new RNA vaccine, which could be ready next month, does not require doses to be kept in a freezer, like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. This means that it could more easily deliver the potency of RNA vaccines to hard-hit parts of the world.