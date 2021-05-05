Your Thursday briefing
Biden administration supports lifting of vaccine patents
The Biden administration said yesterday it would support the lifting of patent protection on Covid vaccines, a breakthrough for efforts to produce more doses globally. “The extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures,” Katherine Tai, the US trade representative, said in a statement.
The United States had opposed a proposal to the World Trade Organization suspend intellectual property protections in order to speed up vaccine production. But its new support, coming under increasing pressure as the pandemic rages in India and South America, does not guarantee that a waiver will be adopted. The EU also stood in the way.
Reply: The pharmaceutical industry responded to the decision angrily. The president of US pharmaceutical research and manufacturers called the announcement “an unprecedented step that will undermine our global response to the pandemic and compromise safety.”
Good news: German society CureVac’s new RNA vaccine, which could be ready next month, does not require doses to be kept in a freezer, like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. This means that it could more easily deliver the potency of RNA vaccines to hard-hit parts of the world.
80,000 Russian soldiers remain in Ukraine
Russia has only withdrawn a few thousand troops from the border with Ukraine – far fewer than it initially reported, officials in the Biden administration have said. Many of these units have left their trucks and armored vehicles behind, ready to return if President Vladimir Putin decides to deploy them again.
Senior Defense Ministry officials said nearly 80,000 Russian soldiers remained, the greatest force that Russia has accumulated there since the annexation of Crimea in 2014
Officials in the Biden administration said they viewed the Russian military presence as a message from Moscow that it could match the number of troops participating in a NATO military exercise in Europe, which officially began yesterday.
American agenda: State Secretary Antony Blinken arrived early this morning in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, where he will reassure the Ukrainian president of America’s support against Russian hostility, even as he renews American calls for change in Ukraine’s notoriously corrupt political system.
Europe’s firm stance on trade with China
EU took action yesterday to limit competition from China which he deems unfair, with proposed regulations that would allow him to investigate and take action against foreign companies that have used government subsidies to gain an advantage over their competitors within the bloc.
A separate proposal, also announced on Wednesday, aims to make Europe less dependent on China for crucial products such as semiconductors, drugs and batteries.
Stormy relations: Work on conclude an investment transaction years of creation between the bloc and China were “put on hold” this week, the EU trade chief said. Europe’s harsher line on China brings it closer to the Biden administration.
THE LAST NEWS
News from Europe
Emmanuel Macron, the French Prime Minister, traced a delicate path between condemnation and celebration of the 200th anniversary of the death of Napoleon Bonaporte, describing the restoration of slavery by the emperor in 1802 as an “error, a betrayal of the spirit of the Enlightenment”.
This painful story tended to be overshadowed for many by Napoleon’s epic magnetism. Macron continued: “Without him, the fate of France would not have been the same.”
ARTS AND IDEAS
The art of the oval office
The paintings and sculptures that are on display in the Oval Office represent the choices of every U.S. president – subtle, not-so-subtle signals that each administration sends about its values and vision for history. Looked.
President Biden’s selection of a large portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt to hang over the fireplace is a departure from his predecessors, who gave George Washington pride of place; Donald Trump’s decorative choices reflected his admiration for Andrew Jackson; Barack Obama sought to modernize the office, bringing paintings from the Whitney Museum in New York.
“The decoration of the Oval Office often reflects a president’s perspective on history and the nature of his hopes for the future,” said Jon Meacham, the presidential biographer. who Biden asked to advise on art for the Oval Office.
He added: “Presidents have a unique place, not only as an object of the historical imagination, but as its architect. And so, cataloging and peering around the virtual attic of the Oval Office over the years tells you a lot about what presidents value – not just the stories they care about, but the stories they themselves write.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
Source link