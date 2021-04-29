Your Thursday briefing

“ A great inflection point in history ”

In his first address to a joint session of Congress, President Biden last night called for investments in infrastructure, education, child care and scientific research, describing them as programs that “will propel us into the future. And would allow the United States to win a global competition with China. Highlights of our coverage are here.

Hours earlier, Biden had announced the third successful national funding proposal of his presidency. The three proposals total around $ 6 trillion and reflect an ambition to restore the federal government to the role it played during the New Deal and the Great Society.

Biden also outlined his broader foreign and domestic policy agenda and described his decision to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11 as a way to keep his promise to end America’s “eternal wars” even as he warned that the United States still faces other threats in the world.

First: Biden kicked off his speech to Congress with a series of words that no US president has ever said before: “Madam Vice President and Madam President.”