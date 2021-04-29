Your Thursday briefing
“ A great inflection point in history ”
In his first address to a joint session of Congress, President Biden last night called for investments in infrastructure, education, child care and scientific research, describing them as programs that “will propel us into the future. And would allow the United States to win a global competition with China. Highlights of our coverage are here.
Hours earlier, Biden had announced the third successful national funding proposal of his presidency. The three proposals total around $ 6 trillion and reflect an ambition to restore the federal government to the role it played during the New Deal and the Great Society.
Biden also outlined his broader foreign and domestic policy agenda and described his decision to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11 as a way to keep his promise to end America’s “eternal wars” even as he warned that the United States still faces other threats in the world.
First: Biden kicked off his speech to Congress with a series of words that no US president has ever said before: “Madam Vice President and Madam President.”
Quote: “America is moving forward – moving forward – and we cannot stop now,” the president said. “We are at a big inflection point in history. We need to do more than just rebuild. We need to build back better. “
Germany puts the Covid-19 denier under surveillance
Germany’s Home Intelligence Service said it would keep an eye on members of the coronavirus money movement because they risked undermining the state.
The increasingly aggressive movement – fueled in part by savage conspiracy theories – has gone beyond criticism of lockdown measures and hygiene rules to attack the state itself, its executives, businesses, the news media and globalism, to name a few targets.
Over the past year, protesters have attacked police officers, challenged civil authorities and, in a widely publicized episode, scaled the steps of Parliament.
Connections: In announcing the move, intelligence officials noted the movement’s close ties to extremists like the Reichsbürger movement, a network of groups that refuse to accept the legitimacy of the modern German state.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
Boris Johnson Ethics Investigation
UK Election Commission examines whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson used funds from a Conservative Party donor to supplement its annual budget of 30,000 pounds ($ 41,600) for the modernization of its official quarters, which are above the offices of 11 Downing Street.
The questions about renovating his apartment are just one of the many issues hanging over the Prime Minister. Johnson is also accused of making senseless claims about imposing yet another lockdown and the wealthy businessmen’s unusual access to government contracts.
The prime minister claimed that the attacks by opposition parties were an effort to distract from the successful deployment of coronavirus vaccines by government, which he predicted voters will reward in the May 6 regional elections.
Details: Johnson has denied reports that he said he would rather let “bodies pile up in the thousands” rather than impose a third lockdown. But he admitted he had expressed deep frustration, saying “these were very bitter and very difficult decisions for any prime minister”.
THE LAST NEWS
Other great stories
Despite spending tens of billions of dollars in the United States and NATO to bolster Afghan security forces, officials and militia commanders across Afghanistan told The Times that they were not prepared to face the Taliban, or any other threat, on their own.
As the United States prepares to withdraw its troops, severe shortages of ammunition and supplies plague the security forces. Salaries are low, recruitment is declining and corruption abounds.
Lives lived
Michael Collins, above, who piloted the Apollo 11 Columbia spacecraft 60 miles above Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin as they became the first humans to walk on the moon, has died at 90.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Rediscovering French playwrights
A growing movement within French theater recovers the work of forgotten artists, writes Laura Cappelle, critic based in Paris. This is a lightly edited excerpt.
About 150 women made careers as playwrights in pre-revolutionary France, between the 16th and 18th centuries. But if you guessed a number close to zero, you are not alone. For decades, the default assumption has been that deep inequalities kept women from writing professionally until the 20th century.
Today, a growing movement within French theater is recovering the forgotten work of these artists and reviving a concept lost along the way: the matrimonial, the female equivalent of heritage – translated as heritage, or what is inherited. male ancestors, and used as a tote. term to describe cultural heritage. As a heritage, artists and academics push for the belated recognition of the contribution of women to the history of art and the return of their pieces on stage.
Marital is not neologism. “The word was used in the Middle Ages but has been erased,” said scholar and director Aurore Evain. In 2013, she launched the Annual Matrimonial Days, a festival that accompanies the Heritage Days, a national celebration of French cultural heritage.
This visibility is now reaching younger generations of academics and artists, like Julie Rossello Rochet, a playwright who completed a doctoral thesis last year on her 19th century predecessors. Studying their work helped her overcome the discomfort she felt as a young writer, she said: “I kept hearing, ‘Oh, it’s so rare a woman who writes for the scene.’ In fact, it is not.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
Roasted salmon match with radish and peas for a quick and satisfying springtime dinner.
What to watch
Tender and exuberant, “Best Summer Ever” is a high school musical whose casting is largely disabled. The effect is a feeling of incredible warmth and camaraderie.
What to read
In “JackpotMichael Mechanic details how the ultrarich live and argues that disproportionate wealth “harms us all” – including the ultrarich themselves.
Source link