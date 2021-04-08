Your Thursday briefing

“In prison, whatever happens is part of our punishment,” he wrote. “Over the past year, that has included experiencing a pandemic behind bars.”

He adds: “As lawyer and human rights defender Bryan Stevenson wrote, we are ‘more than the worst thing we have ever done’. This is the ideal. Yet the worst thing we have done is also part of us; we are the sum of all our actions. I murdered a man and sometimes I feel like the act has diminished the value of my own life. Sometimes I feel that I deserve the vaccine less than an innocent person. “

ARTS AND IDEAS

The little-known influence of a pioneering culinary journalist

Jane Nickerson made Craig Claiborne possible and put the cheeseburger on the menu, writes Sam Sifton, kitchen editor at The Times. This is an excerpt.

In 1947, Jane Nickerson announced an innovation in the world of burgers: the cheeseburger. “At first, the combination of beef with cheese and tomatoes, which are sometimes used, can seem weird,” she wrote in The Times. “If you think about it, you’ll understand that the combination is gastronomically healthy.”

Two years later, she introduced Times readers to the concept of “culinary writers” in an article about a press lunch aboard the liner Ile de France. She brought the Green Goddess Dressing to The Times and the Diane Steak. “These recipes, these stories, Craig Claiborne – they don’t exist without Jane Nickerson,” said Kimberly Voss, author of “The Food Section: Newspaper Women and the Culinary Community”.

Nickerson ran the Times food counter from 1942 to 1957 and guided Times readers through the austerity of wartime rationing and the prosperous economy that followed, with hundreds and hundreds of articles from press, restaurant reviews and recipes that continue to resonate today.

“It was Nickerson,” food historian Anne Mendelson wrote in a 1990 review of a revised edition of the “New York Times Cook Book,” “who was primarily responsible for the national prestige enjoyed by the food coverage. of the Times when Claiborne succeeded him.