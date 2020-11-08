Your Monday briefing

Biden’s European allies welcome a familiar face

The continent’s political leaders have flooded the president-elect with congratulations. Unlike President Trump, Joe Biden, who was elected 46th President of the United States Saturday, is well-disposed towards his transatlantic allies and is likely to restore civility to the relationship, as well as join the Paris climate agreement and stay at the World Health Organization.

But there will always be mistrust in Europe on what Mr Biden can ask of the continent’s leaders, especially knowing that he may be a single-term president and that the populist impetus that has fueled Trumpism is barely gone.

At home, the elected president prepared a transition of power and had to announce today a Covid-19 working group as the coronavirus outbreak in the United States has reached heartbreaking new levels. Mr. Trump did not concede defeat. Here are our latest updates.

Biden speaks: “May this dark era of demonization in America begin to end here and now,” Mr. Biden said before a drive-through audience in Wilmington, Del. “I pledge to be a president who does not seek to divide, but to unify.” Read his full speech.