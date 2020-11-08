Your Monday briefing
Biden’s European allies welcome a familiar face
The continent’s political leaders have flooded the president-elect with congratulations. Unlike President Trump, Joe Biden, who was elected 46th President of the United States Saturday, is well-disposed towards his transatlantic allies and is likely to restore civility to the relationship, as well as join the Paris climate agreement and stay at the World Health Organization.
But there will always be mistrust in Europe on what Mr Biden can ask of the continent’s leaders, especially knowing that he may be a single-term president and that the populist impetus that has fueled Trumpism is barely gone.
At home, the elected president prepared a transition of power and had to announce today a Covid-19 working group as the coronavirus outbreak in the United States has reached heartbreaking new levels. Mr. Trump did not concede defeat. Here are our latest updates.
Biden speaks: “May this dark era of demonization in America begin to end here and now,” Mr. Biden said before a drive-through audience in Wilmington, Del. “I pledge to be a president who does not seek to divide, but to unify.” Read his full speech.
Make history: Senator Kamala Harris became the first woman – and woman of color – to be elected vice-president. Ms Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, rose higher in the leadership of the country than any woman before her.
Silence from Russia: Unlike his Western European counterparts, Russian President Vladimir Putin had not published a statement on the president elected by the end of Sunday, foreshadowing four tense years to come.
Town boy: In Ballina, Ireland, a town of 10,000 residents where Mr. Biden’s great-great-great-grandfather was born and raised, residents grilled their distant cousin – even as a lockdown kept the bars closed.
10 million cases of coronavirus in the United States
The United States reported its 10 millionth case of coronavirus Sunday, with the last million added in just 10 days, out of nearly 50 million total cases worldwide.
As the country grapples with its most widespread infection wave yet, experts are signaling an upcoming holiday season in which many people could congregate in situations where the risk of transmission of the virus is high. . The seven-day average of new cases now exceeds any other country, at 100,000 per day. Hospitalizations and deaths have also increased.
In Europe, the the hospital crisis got even more serious. Adjusted for population, there are more than double the number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 compared to the United States, threatening to overwhelm stretched facilities and exhausted medical workers.
According to a count by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the total number of cases in Europe has reached more than 11.8 million.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
In Europe, tensions over fears of Islamist extremism
A month after a teacher in France was beheaded for showing his class caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, fears are more and more in the Netherlands that the country may suffer the spillover effects of the attack.
An 18-year-old woman in Rotterdam was arrested last week on suspicion of making online threats against a teacher who posted a cartoon supporting Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical newspaper that originally published the cartoons of Muhammad. Local media reported that another teacher in Den Bosch had been threatened after showing students a cartoon depicting Muhammad during a free speech class.
And in France, the particular characteristics of the three young men behind the recent terrorist attacks – isolated and self-radicalized individuals, rather than extremist Islamist networks – have raised difficult questions about whether the government’s broad response is the right one.
Quote: In an environment which emphasizes “cultural ruptures” – opposing a radical Salafist Islam to the West but also moderate brands of Islam – these young men are radicalizing, said Gilles Kepel, French political scientist. “Without this atmosphere, there would be no spark. Without a spark, there would also be no attack.
If you have 6 minutes, it’s worth it
A difficult chapter for Parisian booksellers
Normally, Parisians and tourists from all over the world frequent the 230 open-air booksellers known as “booksellersThe square metal shelves of cellophane-wrapped classics or old lithographs above stretch nearly four miles along the Seine.
But with their income dwindling with the city’s foot traffic, many booksellers are now struggling to cope. “Booksellers have been there since the Middle Ages,” said one of them. “I would like to think that the coronavirus will not finish us off.” (You can also read – and share – history in french.)
Here is what else is happening
Nagorno-Karabakh War: The President of Azerbaijan said on Sunday that his forces had captured the strategically important hilltop town of Shusha, known as Shushi to Armenians. The city, overlooking several mountain valleys and the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, is considered a pivot of military control of the region.
Affordable Care Act: The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday in a case that seeks to eliminate the law of the Obama era. If canceled, millions of Americans would lose their health insurance, and people with pre-existing conditions would find it difficult to purchase insurance in the future.
Ethiopian reshuffle: A few days after ordering a military offensive in the Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed undertook a major overhaul of the security services on Sunday. Observers say these moves place a multi-ethnic group of his closest allies in crucial positions, strengthening his hand as he navigates a conflict that could lead to civil war.
Instantaneous: Above, a nearly century-old fig tree in the Westlands shopping district of Nairobi. Government authorities plan to shoot it down to make way for a four-lane highway but face growing public opposition. “This particular tree is a symbol of Nairobi,” said an environmental consultant.
Lives lived: Alex Trebek, who hosted the American game show “Jeopardy!” for a record 37 years and who has become a much admired cultural icon somewhere along the way, died at 80 on Sunday. Here is how was he really.
What we are looking for: The “Accidentally Wes Anderson” Instagram feed, which our editor-in-chief, Sam Sifton, calls “very calming”.
Now a break from the news
Cook: You can cook Yotam Ottolenghi Butternut squash tart with marinated red pepper fondue ahead or serve it hot. Either way, it’s delicious – and seriously, intensely cheesy.
Lily: Escape to another century. These three historical novels are your ticket.
Make: The paints we use to decorate our homes can help us cope with difficult times. Here are some tips for finding the right shade for the time being.
There is more to explore in our At Home Ideas Collection on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
American hopes for the future
The results of the US election appeared to crystallize the deep divisions in the country – over the virus, the economy, race issues and even how to count the votes correctly. In the days leading up to the last day of voting, Americans lined up in record numbers to vote. What did they want for America? Here is some of their responses.
Kristin Haynes, 44, from Atlanta
“I hope we regain our humanity, that we find a way to be kind to each other and have empathy in general. I’m in dire straits right now in terms of what’s happened to this country, and a lot of it has come from a black man. I have never seen this total lack of respect for differences.
Jairee Tannan, 19, from San Francisco
“I want America not to see us as animals, can you feel me?” I want everyone, when they look at me – I don’t want them to look at me like a black man. I want them to see me as an individual.
James Couch, 35, of Wilmington, Del.
“I am tired of Covid-19 so I hope the country can pass. It has been the worst time of our lives for us, and I want it to improve and the economy to improve. “
Phyllis Minsuk, 82, and Les Minsuk, 85, of Maryvale, Arizona.
Phyllis: “I want peace on the inside and peace on the outside. I want the country to become a caring, loving and concerned citizen again, where we truly live so that we can support each other.
Les: “I wish we were sane again.”
That’s it for this briefing. I wish you a good start to the week.
– Natasha
Thank you
To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the news break. You can join the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
PS
• We’re listening “Daily. Our last episode is on the electoral victory of Joe Biden.
• Here is our Mini crossword, and a clue: British “Bye, bye!” (Four letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• The word “déshyberné” – one of the the malapropisms of the late comedian Norm Crosby – first appeared in The Times yesterday, as the Twitter bot noted @NYT_first_said.
• Thomas erdbrink, our correspondent in Iran for eight years, will become our very first office manager for Northern Europe.