Your Monday briefing: Omicron escapes many vaccines
Hello. We cover the latest Omicron news, the Hong Kong election, and a Times investigation into civilian casualties from US airstrikes.
Omicron ahead of many vaccines
A growing body of preliminary research suggests that most Covid vaccines offer almost no defense against infection of the highly contagious Omicron variant. The only vaccines that appear to be effective against infections are those made by Pfizer and Moderna, boosted by a booster, which are not widely available around the world.
Other vaccines – including those from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and vaccines made in China and Russia – do little or nothing to stop the spread of Omicron, according to early research. Because most countries have built their immunization programs around these vaccines, the gap could have a profound impact on the course of the pandemic.
Yet most of the vaccines used around the world seem to offer important protection against serious illnesses. And early data from Omicron suggests hospitalizations in South Africa are significantly lower in this wave.
WE: A the fourth wave has arrived, a few days before Christmas. More than 125,000 Americans are positive test every day, and hospitalizations have increased by almost 20 percent in two weeks. Only one in six Americans has received a wakeup call.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
-
Some tourist sites in Southeast Asia have reopened, but few foreigners make the trip.
-
Two lawyers and a civil rights activist are on trial in Iran after trying to sue the country’s leaders for their disastrous handling of the pandemic.
-
UK is considering confinement as cases skyrocket.
Beijing leads Hong Kong vote
Hong Kong held parliamentary elections over the weekend, the first since Beijing imposed a drastic overhaul of the political system “for patriots only”, leaving many opposition leaders in prison or exile.
As part of the overhaul, only 20 seats were elected directly by residents; the others were chosen by industrial groups or followers of Beijing. The establishment’s almost total control over the legislator is now ensured, reports my colleague Austin Ramzy.
To analyse: Although the government effectively determined the outcome of the election, he puts pressure on voters and opposition parties to participate in order to legitimize the vote.
Profile: Carrie Lam, chief executive of Hong Kong, is the territory’s most unpopular leader, according to polls. But Lam appears invigorated and is on the verge of running for a second term – if Beijing allows it.
A chess scheme
A five-year Times investigation found that US air wars in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan were hampered by deeply flawed intelligence, hasty and often inaccurate targeting, thousands of civilian deaths – with little responsibility .
The military’s own confidential assessments, obtained by The Times, document more than 1,300 reports of civilian casualties since 2014, many of them children. The results contrast sharply with the US government’s image of war waged by all-seeing drones and precision bombs.
The documents also show that despite the Pentagon’s highly codified system for examining civilian casualties, promises of transparency and accountability have given way to opacity and impunity.
Details: here is Key points to remember from the first part of the investigation. The second part will be published in the coming days.
Recordings: The Times obtained the records through freedom of information requests and lawsuits against the US Department of Defense and Central Command. Click here to access the full treasure.
One of Japan’s oldest and hottest comedic arts, rakugo has long been dominated by men. But one female artist, Niyo Katsura, is now acclaimed for her bizarre ability to portray a range of drunkards and fools – male and female.
