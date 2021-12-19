Your Monday briefing: Omicron escapes many vaccines

Omicron ahead of many vaccines

A growing body of preliminary research suggests that most Covid vaccines offer almost no defense against infection of the highly contagious Omicron variant. The only vaccines that appear to be effective against infections are those made by Pfizer and Moderna, boosted by a booster, which are not widely available around the world.

Other vaccines – including those from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and vaccines made in China and Russia – do little or nothing to stop the spread of Omicron, according to early research. Because most countries have built their immunization programs around these vaccines, the gap could have a profound impact on the course of the pandemic.

Yet most of the vaccines used around the world seem to offer important protection against serious illnesses. And early data from Omicron suggests hospitalizations in South Africa are significantly lower in this wave.

WE: A the fourth wave has arrived, a few days before Christmas. More than 125,000 Americans are positive test every day, and hospitalizations have increased by almost 20 percent in two weeks. Only one in six Americans has received a wakeup call.