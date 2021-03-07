Your Monday briefing

Around the world, the pandemic has closed borders, halted air travel and emptied tourist destinations. Parisian restaurants have moved from crème fraîche to healthy take-out, while Singapore’s iconic Changi Airport, above, has decided to focus on its one market: Singapore residents. Hong Kong people have also become tourists in their own backyards. We watch how six places dependent on tourism have adapted.

Update March 7, 2021, 9:35 p.m. ET

Although the absence of tourists has seen animals such as sea turtles and elephants return to places where they had long been extinct, the loss of tourism income has led to cuts in conservation budgets, resulting in increased poaching and illegal fishing in some areas.

Here is what else is happening

Detention in Tehran: House arrest orders have been lifted for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an Anglo-Iranian woman detained in Tehran since 2016, but faces new charges and her return to London remains uncertain.

Microsoft hacking: The company said that U.S. businesses and government agencies that use a Microsoft email service have been compromised in an aggressive hacking campaign presumably sponsored by the Chinese government. The number of victims is estimated at tens of thousands and could increase.

Director of “Nomadland”: Days after Chloe Zhao won a Golden Globe for the acclaimed film, she faces backlash in China on her past remarks about the country where she was born. References to the film’s scheduled April 23 release in China have been removed from prominent movie websites.

Kosovo: Women are gaining greater political representation in Kosovo, raising hopes for greater equality in a country still living with the scars of the war against Serbian rule in the 1990s. The final results of the February 14 elections have shown that women won more seats in Parliament than ever – almost 40 percent of the total.