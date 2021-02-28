Your Monday briefing

Barcelona was once one of the best and funniest places in Europe to be young. But the coronavirus crisis, which devastated tourism and slashed the national economy by 11% last year, has been catastrophic for young Spanish adults. Today, 40% of young Spaniards are unemployed, the highest rate in Europe.

“It’s not the same for a 60-year-old person – or a 50-year-old with life experience and everything is completely organized – as it is for a person who is now 18 and feels that every hour she is losing because of this pandemic. it’s like losing their whole life, ”said Enric Juliana, opinion columnist at La Vanguardia, Barcelona’s main newspaper.

