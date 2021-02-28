Your Monday briefing
We cover events in Spain, Great Britain break with the EU and the last blow to hopes for democracy in Hong Kong.
Protests rock Spain as young people emerge from pandemic
For more than a week, the streets of Barcelona, Madrid and other Spanish hubs erupted during sometimes violent demonstrations. What started as a protest against the arrest of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasél has become a collective outcry by a generation that has gone through years of economic hardship and sees a lost future even after the pandemic is over.
Barcelona was once one of the best and funniest places in Europe to be young. But the coronavirus crisis, which devastated tourism and slashed the national economy by 11% last year, has been catastrophic for young Spanish adults. Today, 40% of young Spaniards are unemployed, the highest rate in Europe.
“It’s not the same for a 60-year-old person – or a 50-year-old with life experience and everything is completely organized – as it is for a person who is now 18 and feels that every hour she is losing because of this pandemic. it’s like losing their whole life, ”said Enric Juliana, opinion columnist at La Vanguardia, Barcelona’s main newspaper.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
The ugly divorce between Great Britain and Brussels
As trade disputes mount, Britain and the EU have argued politically and diplomatically with a speed and bitterness that has surprised even pessimists about the relationship.
Tensions have erupted since a new trade deal formalized Brexit on January 1. Britain has refused to grant full diplomatic status to the European Union’s envoy to London, as EU leaders grapple with vaccine shortages, briefly threatening to tear up the trade deal with a post-Brexit Northern Ireland.
In a sign of the battles to come, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned last week of a “serious escalation” in tensions if the EU tries to force banks to move customs clearance for derivatives transactions denominated in euros from London to the mainland.
Analysis: “These are not just start-up issues,” said Kim Darroch, Britain’s former permanent representative to the EU, citing the government’s explanation of the Brexit problems. “These are structural problems that arise from not being part of the single market. This is what a ‘hard Brexit’ looks like. “
The context: As always with Brexit, much of the antagonism is driven by domestic politics, with the rapid rollout of vaccines in Britain serving as ammunition for both pro-Brexit cause in Britain and anti-sentiment. -British within the block.
Hong Kong accuses dozens of people under security law
Hong Kong authorities on Sunday accused 47 pro-democracy figures of violate the new severe national security law of Chinese territory. Police said each person was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit subversion. They will be brought to justice today at a courthouse in the West Kowloon area and face life in prison if found guilty.
The 47 helped organize an informal election in July to choose candidates from Hong Kong’s pro-democratic political camp to run for office. In doing so, the authorities say, they violated the provisions of the Security Law against any interference, disruption or weakening of the functions of the Chinese or Hong Kong governments.
The context: The accusations are the latest escalation in the Chinese government’s efforts to firmly control Hong Kong, and they represent the most forceful use to date of the broad security law, which cemented the Communist Party’s control over the territory.
If you have 6 minutes, it’s worth it
African-American sacrifice in World War I
Refused a departure parade in New York and assigned to the French army because their own compatriots refused to fight alongside them, the Black warriors of the separated US armed forces were known as the “Harlem Hellfighters”. Above, the American cemetery and memorial of Meuse-Argonne in France, where the bodies of some black Americans of the 369th Infantry Regiment were buried.
It took over a century for the U.S. military to adopt the moniker as the regiment’s official special designation, a distinction that was just approved by the military in September and announced this year by the New York National Guard to the day before Black History Month.
Here is what else is happening
Myanmar: Myanmar security forces opened fire on protesters in several towns on Sunday, killing at least 18 people. It was the the biggest toll in one day since the start of the protests after the coup of February 1.
Jamal Khashogghi: Even though the United States has accused the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia of ordering the murder of the Saudi dissident writer, the Biden administration is beware of causing a break with an important Arab partner. The tension surrounding the release of an assessment of intelligence on Mr. Khashogghi’s murder could complicate the way the two countries interact in the future.
Instantaneous: Above, a nurse reassures a patient in the ICU at Homerton Hospital in London. As the British government has made plans for a gradual reopening, the battle against Covid-19 is relentless in the country’s cramped intensive care wards, teeming with patients and doctors on the verge of despair. Our reporters and photographers went behind the front lines.
Long lost letters: For more than 70 years, a cache of more than 700 letters lay intact in the wreckage of the SS Gairsoppa, sheltered from the Atlantic Ocean by well-positioned mail bags. From now on, the conservators of the Postal Museum in London are gather those undelivered messages the past.
“Light marijuana”: A once-ignored derivative of hemp called Delta-8-THC has become a hot seller for Americans looking for a loophole in marijuana laws.
What we read: This bittersweet article in The New Yorker about queer host families who provided shelter for LGBT youth in the 1970s.
Now a break from the news
To cook: Tartiflette, a casserole of alpine potatoes and bacon, baked golden and gloriously gooey thanks to its top layer of soft, tangy rind cheese.
Listen: Billboard’s flagship song for the past six weeks has been 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”. Here is how she did it.
Do: Some owners have turned renovation projects in a creative outlet during the pandemic, from a redesigned laundry room to a new home theater.
Start March on a high note. At Home has ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
Revision of the book review
The Times Book Review turns 125 – a moment of celebration, but also of introspection. Parul Sehgal, critic and former editor of the Book Review, looked critically at his heritage. This is an edited excerpt from his thoughts on why now is the time to dive into the past.
My brief, you might say, was to review book review, consider the coverage of “women, people of color, LGBTQ writers,” and changing mores in criticism. But what eye-opening news could I possibly bring? The word “archive” comes from ancient Greek Arkheion, sometimes translated as “house of the sovereign”. Who wanders there with illusions?
What could these criticisms contain? A few errors in judgment, of course – masterpieces poorly understood in their day. Some supernaturally sensitive ratings. Fluorescent condescension and stereotyping. Above all, the pleasant and doubtful satisfactions of feeling superior to the past.
And even. In recent years, The Times has faced intense scrutiny of the breed and gender imbalance in his reviews. Investigation, who reviewed nearly 750 books rated by The Times in 2011, across all genres, found that nearly 90% of the reviewers were white.
But what about the reviews themselves: the language, the criteria? When “women, people of color, LGBTQ writers” were examined, how was their work positioned? What patterns can we trace, what consequences? And what do we do with this knowledge – how do we make it useful? When we come to know, what do we really see?
Source link