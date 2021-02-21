Your Monday briefing

The European Commission, the EU executive, has tried to prevent countries from restricting free movement since march, on the grounds that it had disrupted the Union’s single market. The result has been a patchwork of constantly evolving border rules that have wreaked havoc and have not always succeeded in limiting the spread of the virus.

But many countries do not seem to resist resuming control of their borders. A suggestion by the commission to reverse the new restrictions prompted a swift reaction from Germany, even as the new rules triggered supply chain disruptions and long lines of commuters from Austria and Czech Republic.

Background: Schengen area countries have the explicit right to reintroduce border controls, but they have to overcome some legal hurdles to do so and they are not supposed to keep them in the long term.

here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.

In other developments: