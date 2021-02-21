Your Monday briefing
(Would you like to receive this briefing by email? Here is the Register.)
Hello.
We cover travel restrictions within the EU, the worst day of violence in Myanmar since the blow and the coming American milestone of 500,000 deaths of Covid-19.
Another blow to Europe’s open borders
As new variants of the coronavirus spread rapidly, European countries like Germany and Belgium have introduces new border restrictions, in the face of free movement which has long been considered a fundamental pillar of the European Union.
The European Commission, the EU executive, has tried to prevent countries from restricting free movement since march, on the grounds that it had disrupted the Union’s single market. The result has been a patchwork of constantly evolving border rules that have wreaked havoc and have not always succeeded in limiting the spread of the virus.
But many countries do not seem to resist resuming control of their borders. A suggestion by the commission to reverse the new restrictions prompted a swift reaction from Germany, even as the new rules triggered supply chain disruptions and long lines of commuters from Austria and Czech Republic.
Background: Schengen area countries have the explicit right to reintroduce border controls, but they have to overcome some legal hurdles to do so and they are not supposed to keep them in the long term.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
-
As the death toll in the United States approaches 500,000, more Americans have now died from Covid-19 than on the battlefields of WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam War combined. No other country has had so many deaths in the pandemic.
-
To secure the release of an Israeli civilian detained in Syria, Israel secretly – and controversially – agreed finance a supply of Russian-made Covid-19 vaccines for Damascus.
-
Australia has started vaccinate its population against the coronavirus on Sunday, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and 19 others getting vaccinated. The first to be vaccinated was an 84-year-old woman who lives in a nursing home.
Burmese security forces open fire on protesters
Witnesses said two people were killed and dozens injured when security forces opened fire on protesters in the town of Mandalay, Myanmar on Saturday. It was the bloodiest day of the protests so far against the military coup of February 1.
The shootings took place as authorities tried to force workers back to work at a local shipyard. The work stoppage there in protest against the ousting of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s civilian leader, paralyzed river transport on the Irrawaddy, the country’s most important commercial waterway, according to Radio Free Asia.
Details: Authorities used water cannons, rubber bullets, tear gas, slingshots and live ammunition to disperse the crowd. At least 40 people have been injured, doctors say.
In Israeli elections, an opportunity for Arabs
Accelerated by Israel’s election campaign, two trends converge: On the one hand, Arab politicians and voters increasingly believe that in order to improve the lives of Arabs in Israel, they must seek power within the system instead of exerting pressure from outside.
Meanwhile, major Israeli parties are realizing that they need to attract Arab voters to win a very close election – and some are ready to work with Arab parties as potential coalition partners.
The two tendencies arise more from political pragmatism than from dogma. But if the moment has the potential to give real power to Arab voters, it could backfire and split the Arab vote, ultimately reducing the number of Arab lawmakers in the next parliament.
The context: Arab politicians and voters have not dispelled all their unease with Zionism and Israeli policies in the occupied territories. But there is a growing realization that the problems facing Israel’s Arab community – gang violence, poverty, and discrimination in access to housing and land – will not be resolved without Arab politicians develop policies at the highest level.
If you have 7 minutes, it’s worth it
Libraries to honor women victims of violence
Najiba Hussaini, who died in a Taliban suicide bombing in Kabul in 2017, was a determined and very accomplished scholar who landed a prestigious position in the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.
Today, his memory is alive at the Najiba Hussaini Memorial Library, in the Afghan city of Nili, as a symbol of progress towards gender equality and access to education in Afghanistan. In 2018, no less than 3.5 million girls were enrolled in school in the country and a third of its teachers were women.
But amid negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban, many fear that a peace deal could mean that the the progress made by Afghan women over the past two decades will be lost.
Here is what else is happening
Aleksei Navalny: A Russian court paved the way for the eventual transfer of the leader of the opposition to a penal colony, the latest step taken by the authorities to silence the country’s most vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin.
Weapons of Libya: Erik Prince, former head of security firm Blackwater Worldwide and supporter of former President Donald Trump, violated a United Nations arms embargo on Libya in send weapons to a militia commander who was trying to overthrow the government in Tripoli, according to UN investigators. He denied any wrongdoing.
Venezuela: Millions of women in this struggling South American country are no longer able to find or afford contraception. The situation has pushed many people into unplanned pregnancies or abortions at a time when they can barely feed the children they have.
ISIS: French women who joined Islamic State and are now being held in squalid detention camps in Syria goes on hunger strike to protest against France’s refusal to bring them back.
Instantaneous: Above, Novak Djokovic just won his third consecutive title at the Australian Open. His victory over fourth-placed Daniil Medvedev earned him his 18th career Grand Slam title. Naomi Osaka beat Jennifer Brady for her fourth Grand Slam title.
Cephalopod detection: The arms of an octopus can sense and respond to light – even when the octopus can’t see her with eyes on her head, according to a study published this month in The Journal of Experimental Biology.
Bollywood: Increasingly, new productions in Hindi show mothers, and women in general, as complete and complex human beings – not melodramatic side characters, but independent and frank managers who are in charge of their own destiny.
What we read: The United States could have a wonderful summer this year – even if the pandemic is not yet behind us, writes health reporter James Hamblin in this long reading of the Atlantic.
Now a break from the news
To cook: This choked shrimp is inspired by Cajun and Creole cuisines.
Listen: Radio dramas, especially from its heyday of the 1930s to the 1950s, are now available free of charge, thanks to the Internet. Here are six shows to enjoy.
Do: Many mothers felt compelled to put themselves last during the pandemic. But take the time to take care of yourself can give you what you need to keep going.
Restore your sense of yourself. At Home has our full collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
Balance sheet of 500,000 deaths
A graphic on the front page of The New York Times on Sunday shows the full devastation of Covid in the United States. From afar, the graphic looks like a gray blur, but up close it shows something much darker: almost 500,000 individual dots, each representing a single life lost due to the coronavirus.
This is not the first time that the designers of The Times have used the front page to represent the scale of the pandemic’s toll. When deaths from Covid-19 in the United States reached 100,000 last May, the page was filled with the names of those who lost – nearly a thousand of them, only 1 percent of the country’s deaths then.
And as that number approached 200,000, the main photograph on the page showed the court of an artist in texas who had filled his lawn with a little flag for every life lost to the virus in his condition.
But this is the first time the front page has featured all of the dead in the United States. “I think part of this technique, which is good, is that it overwhelms you – because it should,” Lazaro Gamio, a graphics editor, told The Times.
That’s it for this briefing. See you on Tuesday.
– Natasha
Thank you
To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the news break. You can join the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
PS
• We’re listening “Daily. Our last episode is about children and Covid.
• Here is our Mini crossword, and a clue: in which light is traveling (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Claire Cain Miller, reporter who worked on our series on working mothers, “The Primal Scream”, talked to NPR on the results of the pandemic on women.
Source link