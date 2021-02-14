Your Monday briefing
The ‘mental health pandemic’ in Europe
With coronavirus restrictions in European countries set to drag into the spring or perhaps longer, health professionals fear the deterioration of the mental state of young people, who they say have been among the hardest hit by a world with an abbreviated sense of the future.
Last in terms of vaccines, young people have borne much of the burden of sacrifices made in large part to protect the most vulnerable older people. Hospitalizations of young Italians who harmed themselves or tried to kill themselves increased by 30% in the second wave of the virus, while a French survey of 30,000 people found that young people ranked lowest level of psychological well-being.
“I have never had so many suicidal thoughts,” said Philaé Lachaux, a 22-year-old business student. “The pandemic looks like a big stop in our lives. The one that puts us so low that I ask myself: “What’s the point?” “
Myanmar military takes action to crush protests
In the cities of the country on Sunday evening, armored vehicles and trucks full of soldiers moved in.
Security forces fired rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas at a crowd. Troops surrounded the homes of officials who had dared to join the campaign to oppose the February 1 coup that ousted Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s civilian leader.
The Military Information Unit issued a statement explaining the sudden surge: “Security forces will provide security day and night so that the public can sleep peacefully in the community.”
A warning: Ambassadors from several Western countries, including the United States, urged the military in a joint statement to “refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians, who are protesting the overthrow of their rightful government.”
“We support the people of Myanmar in their quest for democracy, freedom, peace and prosperity”, the statement mentionned. “The world is watching.”
The taste for change in the Middle East
Ten years ago, after a fruit seller in a poor Tunisian town set himself on fire when a policewoman slapped him in the face and confiscated his scale, his death crystallized popular frustrations in the region. Protesters forced Tunisian autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali into exile, and protests erupted in Egypt, Above, Libya, Yemen, Bahrain and Syria.
While most of these Arab Spring uprisings failed, they gave people appetite for change and for the possibility of democracy. “The younger generations saw what happened,” said Tarek el-Menshawy, a mechanic in Cairo. “It’s like a shark when they smell blood. Freedom is like that. We felt it once, so we’ll keep trying.
Here is what else is happening
Harry and Meghan: The couple is expecting a second child, their spokesperson said happy news on Sunday after a year in which they parted company with the British royal family, started a new life in California and suffered a miscarriage.
WTO: World Trade Organization to appoint Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist, as CEO, making her the first woman and the first African in post.
Chinese repression: The Utsuls, a community of around 10,000 Muslims on the island of Hainan, are part the latest to emerge as a target of the Chinese Communist Party campaign against influence and foreign religions.
Ebola: A new epidemic of the deadly virus in Guinea killed three people. The country was the starting point of a 2014 epidemic that killed more than 11,000 people.
Earthquake in Japan: In northeastern Japan’s Nihonmatsu city, more than 100 people were injured and nearly one million households were left without power after a strong earthquake struck Saturday night, causing a landslide.
Instantaneous: Above, Laul Zerabruk, center, and family members and a neighbor are Ethiopian refugees from the Tigray region who have found a warm welcome in the sleepy Sudanese town of Hamdayet. “Sudan is like our second homeland,” he said. “They did all they could.”
Love of lemurs: In a lemur center in North Carolina, geriatric lemurs are paired with platonic companions, sometimes from another species of lemur. “Our goal is that no lemur lives alone,” said the team leader. “It’s totally unnatural and not good for their well-being.”
What we are looking for: These videos of nature, Instagram of @ gourmetbiologist food. “Conservationist and wildlife photographer Sean Graesser offers viewers the most amazing close-ups of awe-inspiring birds from his work in the field,” says Andrea Kannapell, Editor-in-Chief of Briefings. “Superb.”
And now for the Back Story on …
Tracking the origins of the coronavirus
Peter Daszak was a member of the World Health Organization’s investigative research team that recently traveled to Wuhan, China to try to uncover the origins of the coronavirus. Specialist in animal diseases, he spoke with our science journalist James Gorman on the mission and the seafood market where the initial surge occurred last year.
Did you learn something from this trip that you didn’t know before?
From day one, the data we were seeing was new and had never been seen outside of China. Who were the vendors at the Huanan seafood market? Where did they get their supply chains from? And what were the contacts of the first cases? What was the reality of the first cases? What other clusters were there?
When you asked for more, the Chinese scientists would leave, and a few days later they did the analysis and we have new information. It was extremely helpful.
What can you say now about the market and what have you seen?
The market closed on Dec.31 or Jan.1, and the Chinese CDC sent a team of scientists to try to find out what was going on. It was a very in-depth study, looking at every surface of this place. We knew very early on that there were 500 samples taken, and there were a lot of positives, and in that sample there were animal carcasses or meat. But there wasn’t really a lot of public information about what had been done. So we have all this information. And that, for me, was a real eye opener.
They had actually done over 900 samples by the end, a huge amount of work.
Do you have a particular animal that you suspect right now as an intermediate link, more strongly than others?
It’s too much in the air. We do not know if civets were on sale. We know they are very easily infected. We do not know what the situation is with mink farms in China or other fur farms, such as raccoon dogs, even though they are normally bred in another part of China. This must also be followed.
