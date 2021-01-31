Your Monday briefing

Thousands detained during second weekend of protests in Navalny

Police were in large numbers in dozens of Russian towns and villages on Sunday as tens of thousands took to the streets to show their support for jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny. It was one of the most impressive police shows in the country’s recent history.

Over 4,000 people, including Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, have been arrested, but many have been released. Here is the last one.

In Vladivostok, demonstrators descended on the ice of a frozen bay, followed by riot officers. In Chelyabinsk, there were images of riot police hitting protesters with batons. There were reports of the use of stun guns and tear gas in St. Petersburg.

The turnout in so many parts of the country showed that the anger built up against President Vladimir Putin remains a powerful force. The disappointment with the fall in wages is also take a toll on support for the Putin government.