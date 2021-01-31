Your Monday briefing
Thousands detained during second weekend of protests in Navalny
Police were in large numbers in dozens of Russian towns and villages on Sunday as tens of thousands took to the streets to show their support for jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny. It was one of the most impressive police shows in the country’s recent history.
Over 4,000 people, including Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, have been arrested, but many have been released. Here is the last one.
In Vladivostok, demonstrators descended on the ice of a frozen bay, followed by riot officers. In Chelyabinsk, there were images of riot police hitting protesters with batons. There were reports of the use of stun guns and tear gas in St. Petersburg.
The turnout in so many parts of the country showed that the anger built up against President Vladimir Putin remains a powerful force. The disappointment with the fall in wages is also take a toll on support for the Putin government.
Quote: “The bolts are tightening,” said Nikolai Babikov, 31, a computer systems analyst who oversees the Moscow police operation. “Freedom is being eliminated and little by little we are becoming the Soviet Union again.”
A Covid case, and Perth locks down
Two million people in the city and its surroundings were placed under full lockdown for five days, after a security guard at a quarantine hotel tested positive for the coronavirus. The state of Western Australia, which includes Perth, had spent nearly 10 months without any signs of community transmission.
The guard developed symptoms on Thursday after working that week at the quarantine hotel, which accommodates international arrivals for 14 mandatory days. A traveler had tested positive for the most contagious variant which was first spotted in Britain.
Quote: Announcing the measures on Sunday, Mark McGowan, Premier of the State, said: “We cannot forget how quickly this virus can spread, nor the havoc it can cause.”
Restrictions: People can only leave home for essential reasons such as exercise, medical needs, and shopping. Restaurants, bars and gymnasiums will close and the wearing of masks will be compulsory. Schools, which were to reopen this week, will remain closed.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
-
Poor countries excluded from costly Covid-19 vaccine market risk become breeding grounds for variants, like the one found in South Africa, this could make vaccines less effective.
-
As frustration mounts in Canada over lockdowns and the freezing pace of vaccinations, a consortium of some of the country’s largest companies has started a rapid test program in order to protect their 350,000 employees.
-
The European Union has abruptly canceled attempt to restrict vaccine exports bloc in Britain, the latest misstep in the hesitant deployment of the vaccine on the continent.
-
US health officials have issued an order requiring masks in all transport hubs, defined as including any “airport, bus terminal, marina, seaport or other port, subway station, terminal, train station, US port of entry or any other place providing transport”.
China’s big lead in the electric car race
Surprise announcement by General Motors of its intention to eliminate gasoline and diesel cars from its fleet by 2035 and embracing electric cars follows a roadmap drawn by Beijing.
Chinese companies dominate the global production of electric motors and control much of the global production of essential raw materials needed for electric cars, including lithium, cobalt and rare earths. It is not entirely clear how GM will change its industrial capacity and the company did not mention China in its announcement last week.
Other players: Daimler and Toyota have entered into joint electric car ventures with Chinese manufacturers. Ford Motor’s new all-electric Mustang Mach-E will be built in China as well as Mexico. So far, no Chinese company has produced an electric car that can compete with Tesla to capture the world’s imagination, although one of them, NIO, is trying.
If you have 5 minutes, it’s worth it
Video game superstars flock to the United States
In League of Legends, the most prominent video game played by professionals, American teams are far behind their counterparts in Asia, where esports are a way of life. In countries like China and South Korea, players start competing as children, and professionals train for up to 18 hours a day.
To keep pace, US teams have suspended increasing wages recruit dozens of the best players in the world, including Hu Shuo-Chieh, above, a Taiwanese superstar.
Here is what else is happening
Trump’s lawyers: Former President Donald Trump has abruptly separated from five lawyers in charge of his impeachment defense, including his senior lawyer, just over a week before the start of the Senate trial.
Rights of Tibet: Tashi Wangchuk, a Tibetan businessman, was released from jail in China after serving five-year sentence for “inciting separatism” by campaigning for the teaching of the Tibetan language, including in interviews with the New York Times.
Nissan test: High-level executive Hari Nada is the star witness against his former mentor, Greg Kelly. Mr Kelly was the No.2 of Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former CEO. how Mr. Nada’s ruthless knife fighting skills helped him survive.
Instantaneous: Above, the Tuileries last week. Paris is gone for now, its vital force cut off by the closure of all the restaurants, writes our Parisian office manager. But there are many reasons to fight in the pandemic fog.
What we read: This CBS News article on how singing in some languages can spread the coronavirus more easily than in others. Sopranos, take note: Trilling in German and Italian is different from singing in Japanese.
Now a break from the news
Stay active and engaged with our At Home Ideas Collection on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
Farmers against Modi
Mujib Mashal, our South Asia correspondent in Delhi, covered the peasant demonstrations which have shaken India since November. Farmers demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeal recent laws that would downplay the government’s role in agriculture and open up more space for private investors. We contacted Mujib about what to expect.
How challenging are these protests for Modi and his government?
It is the largest sustained protest movement Mr. Modi has faced since becoming Prime Minister in 2014. There have been other waves of unrest, especially last year when people came down on the streets because of amendments to citizenship laws that many considered discriminatory against Muslims. , but nothing of this magnitude.
The reason this movement challenges Mr. Modi in a way that others do not is because it is an issue that affects such a large cross section of Indian society – over 60 for percent of the country still depends on agriculture for its livelihood. Mr Modi has now publicly backed away from the issue, rarely commenting on the protests as he tries to plan his government’s next steps.
Are there any breakthrough prospects?
Both sides have dug deep and it’s hard to see how that will resolve anytime soon. Even if one side makes a concession, it will likely be a face-saving dragged-out process.
Campsites where tens of thousands of farmers have stood in the cold and rain for the past two months have a deep sense of community. Many of the protesters are of the Sikh faith and feeding people in large food tents, called langars, is not only a matter of tradition but also of pride. This practice and the culture of volunteering rooted in faith give the movement a durability that is difficult to derail.
That’s it for this briefing. See you next time.
– Carole
Thank you
To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the news break. You can join the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
PS
• We’re listening “Daily. Our last episode is about the followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory.
• Here is our Mini crossword, and a hint: useful facts, in short (four letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Matina Stevis-Gridneff, Times Brussels correspondent, discussed the European vaccine line on the Sky News podcast All politics.
Source link