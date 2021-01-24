Your Monday briefing

For the lockdown Britain, no respite in sight

Britain’s disclosure on Friday that a new variant of the virus could be deadlier than the original silenced those who had called for a swift return to life as it once was.

The UK government is expected to announce in the coming days that it will extend and tighten the national lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month. Schools may remain closed until Easter, while travelers from overseas could be required to quarantine in hotels for 10 days.

For Mr Johnson, who has faced relentless pressure from members of his own Tory party to start easing restrictions, the warning about the variant was a powerful argument that Britain could be in the middle of a new severe phase of the pandemic – and that relaxing the restrictions now could be calamitous.

Repercussions: While scientists agree that the evidence for the variant’s greater lethality is preliminary, they said it nonetheless served the government’s purposes in the lockdown debate, in which Mr Johnson pulled between science and politics , often showed an aversion to taking difficult action.