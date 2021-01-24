Your Monday briefing
For the lockdown Britain, no respite in sight
Britain’s disclosure on Friday that a new variant of the virus could be deadlier than the original silenced those who had called for a swift return to life as it once was.
The UK government is expected to announce in the coming days that it will extend and tighten the national lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month. Schools may remain closed until Easter, while travelers from overseas could be required to quarantine in hotels for 10 days.
For Mr Johnson, who has faced relentless pressure from members of his own Tory party to start easing restrictions, the warning about the variant was a powerful argument that Britain could be in the middle of a new severe phase of the pandemic – and that relaxing the restrictions now could be calamitous.
Repercussions: While scientists agree that the evidence for the variant’s greater lethality is preliminary, they said it nonetheless served the government’s purposes in the lockdown debate, in which Mr Johnson pulled between science and politics , often showed an aversion to taking difficult action.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
-
Larry King, who has interviewed presidents, movie stars and people from all walks of life, died Saturday in Los Angeles at the age of 87. He had recently been treated for Covid-19.
-
Israel wants to stop most air travel within and outside the country for at least a week from midnight Monday, in an effort to block the invasion of emerging variants.
-
Egypt started vaccinate healthcare workers Sunday, in isolation centers, lung hospitals and fever departments, during the first wave of vaccine deployment in the country.
-
Protesters in the Netherlands clashed with police in two towns on Sunday and a coronavirus testing center was set on fire on Saturday, as anger at a national lockdown became more violent.
-
The European Union has said it will take legal action if necessary to ensure that pharmaceutical companies honor contracts to provide vaccines to the OR, after manufacturers announced possible delays.
A world far right “of an apocalyptic spirit”
United in the world by a racist ideology supercharged by social networks, some far-right extremists galvanized by the events of January 6 at the US Capitol.
While many netizens disowned the Capitol storming as an amateur waste, others saw it as a teaching moment – on how to pursue their goal of toppling democratic governments in a more concerted and concrete manner.
It is difficult to say exactly how deep and lasting the links between the American far right and its European counterparts are. But officials are increasingly concerned about a diffuse network of international ties, and fear the networks, already emboldened in the Trump era, have grown more determined in recent weeks.
Germany: Following the violence in the United States, German authorities stepped up security around the Parliament building in Berlin, where far-right protesters – waving many of the same flags and symbols as rioters in Washington – had tried to break through on August 29. So far, no concrete plan of attack has been detected in Germany, officials said.
The biggest threats to the progression of the pandemic
As the world nears 100 million cases of coronavirus – including 25 million in the United States from Saturday, and nearly 30 million in Europe – questions arise on new variants of the virus it could slow or even reverse the progress being made to end the pandemic, as well as the uneven deployment of vaccines around the world.
One of those questions is the effectiveness of current vaccines against these modified versions of the virus, which initially appeared in Britain, South Africa, Brazil and the U.S. Some appear to be more contagious than the original version and all are little understood.
At the same time, failure to distribute Covid-19 vaccines to poor countries is likely to cause global economic devastation, in which rich countries will be hit almost as hard as those in developing countries, according to a new study commissioned by the International Chamber of Commerce and released today.
In numbers: In the most extreme scenario – with rich countries fully vaccinated by the middle of this year and poor countries largely excluded – the study concludes that the global economy would suffer losses exceeding $ 9 trillion, a sum greater than the annual production. from Japan and Germany. combined.
The deadly art of lobster diving
Along Nicaragua’s impoverished northeastern Caribbean coast, the predominantly indigenous population depends on fishing – and the expensive lobster is one of the most sought after quarries.
But there is lobster an incredibly dangerous pursuit. Hundreds of fishermen have been paralyzed in search of lobsters and other delicacies like conch and sea cucumbers found at the bottom of the ocean.
Here is what else is happening
Trump’s impeachment trial: The House of Representatives will bring its impeachment charge against former President Donald Trump to the Senate today, but the trial will not start until February 8.
“El Chapo” from Asia: Tse Chi Lop, believed to be the leader of a multi-billion dollar drug syndicate, was stopped in Amsterdam on Friday and faces extradition to Australia.
Chinese minors: Two weeks after an explosion left a group of miners trapped underground in Shandong Province, at least 11 have been found alive and brought to the surface on Sunday.
Instantaneous: Above, supporters of jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny in Moscow on Saturday hold banners that read: “Don’t be afraid. Don’t be silent ”and“ One for all and all for one ”. There was events in more than 100 cities on Saturday, the biggest protests in Russia since at least 2017. Analysts say the impasse between the Kremlin and its detractors looks set to escalate.
Cosmic lost and found: Missing: a very, very large black hole. One of the largest galaxies in the universe seems missing its dark centerpiece – and despite all the efforts of astronomers, they are no closer to finding it.
“It was for Nepal”: A group of mountaineers from Nepal earlier this month became the first people in the world to K2 summit in winter, a mountaineering challenge that many believed impossible.
And now for the Back Story on …
24 hour reports
With offices staffed with reporters in over 30 countries, The Times can quickly report on the latest news that occurs almost anywhere. Our three main newsroom operations centers – New York, London and an Asian center that has been in Hong Kong but is moving to Seoul – are at the center of this effort. Here is an overview of how it works.
At the end of the working day in New York, editors will turn the cover over to editors in Hong Kong and Seoul, who are currently 13 and 14 hours ahead of the clock. As editors in Asia wrap up their day, a standby London newsroom will become the main focus. Several hours later, that team will hand over to New York, and everything will repeat itself again, a rotation that is essential for a 24-hour briefing operation.
“There’s a lot of overlap,” said Adrienne Carter, Times Asia editor, “so there’s probably only a handful of hours a group is alone.”
When Asia cedes cover to London, a newsroom of around 70 staff must keep watch on four continents. Journalists begin newsroom coverage on Europe, Africa and the Middle East, often coordinating early morning news in the United States with the international, national, and scientific offices, as well as the office. from Washington.
Jim Yardley, editor-in-chief for Europe, said the way international newsrooms are structured helps make the joint effort transparent. “One of the things about London and Hong Kong is that, first and foremost, they’re offshoots of the international office, but they’re part of every office in so many ways,” he said. “It’s an attempt to make work more collaborative and less siled.”
