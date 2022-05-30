Your Monday Briefing

Ukraine strikes back in the south

Ukrainian soldiers launched a counteroffensive yesterday in Kherson, the key city that Russia has used as a staging ground for operations across southern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces attempted to hold off Russia’s efforts to conquer and cut off a strategic strip of eastern Ukraine. Follow the latest updates from the war.

The announcement of the Ukrainian counteroffensive — “Hold on, Kherson, we’re coming!” the military said yesterday morning on Twitter — signaled what might prove to be a new chapter in a war that has geopolitical, economic and humanitarian significance.

In recent weeks, Russian forces, stretched thin and taking heavy losses as they gained ground in the eastern Donbas region, have concentrated their efforts on fortifying defensive positions in the south. It was not clear if they were prepared for the Ukrainian counterattack.

Moral building: Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, yesterday visited the country’s northeast, near Kharkiv, where he praised military forces for their success in pushing Russians back from the city’s outskirts. Kharkiv, which endured months of shelling that killed many civilians and forced tens of thousands to flee, was struck again hours after he left.