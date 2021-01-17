Your Monday briefing

Biden’s 10-Day Executive Orders Blitz

When he begins his presidency this week, Joe Biden will inherit a series of crises, including the coronavirus pandemic, economic turmoil, racial strife and the aftermath of the assault on Capitol Hill. To start fighting them, Mr. Biden’s team has developped dozens of executive directives which he can issue on his own authority shortly after Wednesday’s investiture.

He will also begin to reverse some of President Trump’s most controversial policies, including the rescinding of travel bans in several Muslim-majority countries; join the Paris agreement on climate change; order agencies to find ways to reunite children separated from their families after crossing the southern border; and extending the limits related to the pandemic to evictions and student loan repayments.

Potential violence: In many states, military vehicles and police barricades lined the streets near government buildings, and officials braced for the possible influx of pro-Trump protesters ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration.

Kamala Harris: The new vice-president will officially be resign from his seat in the Senate today before being sworn in on Wednesday. As Ms. Harris steps into this barrier-breaking role, millions of Americans will see a more expansive version of the American family looking at them.