Your Monday briefing

Biden’s 10-Day Executive Orders Blitz
When he begins his presidency this week, Joe Biden will inherit a series of crises, including the coronavirus pandemic, economic turmoil, racial strife and the aftermath of the assault on Capitol Hill. To start fighting them, Mr. Biden’s team has developped dozens of executive directives which he can issue on his own authority shortly after Wednesday’s investiture.
He will also begin to reverse some of President Trump’s most controversial policies, including the rescinding of travel bans in several Muslim-majority countries; join the Paris agreement on climate change; order agencies to find ways to reunite children separated from their families after crossing the southern border; and extending the limits related to the pandemic to evictions and student loan repayments.
Potential violence: In many states, military vehicles and police barricades lined the streets near government buildings, and officials braced for the possible influx of pro-Trump protesters ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration.
Kamala Harris: The new vice-president will officially be resign from his seat in the Senate today before being sworn in on Wednesday. As Ms. Harris steps into this barrier-breaking role, millions of Americans will see a more expansive version of the American family looking at them.
Aleksei Navalny arrested on his return to Moscow
The Russian opposition leader, who was recovering in Germany from near-fatal poisoning in August, was stopped Sunday evening at passport control at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport. The police also arrested some of his supporters who came to greet him at the airport.
The Russian Prison Service, which said Mr Navalny was wanted for violating the terms of a previous suspended sentence, released a statement saying he had been detained pending a hearing.
Minutes before his detention, Mr. Navalny made an impromptu statement to reporters in a transit area of the airport terminal. “I’m not afraid,” he says. “I know I’m right. I know all criminal cases against me are fabricated.
Impact: Mr Navalny’s arrest could spark protests and an international reaction. He accused the Kremlin of attempting to assassinate him in YouTube videos viewed more than 40 million times.
Police and anti-lockdown protesters clash in Amsterdam
Riot police in Amsterdam on Sunday scattered thousands of people, some throwing fireworks and stones, in protest against the Dutch government and its measures against coronaviruses. Around 100 were arrested, according to local media.
Unmasked and close to each other, the demonstrators gathered in a central square lined with monuments, including the Van Gogh Museum and the American Consulate, and waved signs that read “Dictatorship”, “Freedom” and “We are the Netherlands”.
Like most countries in Europe, the Netherlands is on lockdown, at least until February 9. Infections remain high but the rate slightly fell, with 34 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population.
Analysis: Much like the Trump loyalists who stormed the United States Capitol, the Dutch protesters believe their political system must be uprooted. “These people are living in their own truth, with their own news and their own reality,” said Hans Nijenhuis, editor of the country’s largest newspaper. “As we have seen in the United States, we cannot just ignore their discontent.”
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
Can “Up” continue without Michael Apted?
The British director’s acclaimed documentary series ‘Up’ has chronicled the lives of its subjects every seven years since 1964, inspiring international imitators and even an episode of ‘The Simpsons’. But Apted’s death this month at age 79 left the remaining 11 participants think about the fate of a project that lasted most of their lives.
Lead producer Claire Lewis, herself a “70-ish”, may inherit the show’s direction, with the approval of the cast and crew. “We’ll need an ambulance, if we ever do it again, to take us everywhere,” she said. “I think we’ll just have to say we’re going to wait and see.”
The potential successor to Merkel: Armin Laschet has been chosen as the next leader of Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union party, before the autumn elections which will decide who will succeed her as chancellor.
Election in Uganda: Amid vote rigging accusations, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni re-elected on Saturday as head of the East African nation. This will be his sixth five-year term.
Luxury watches market: For the first time, China is the world’s largest importer Swiss watches.
Phil Spector: The very influential rock ‘n’ roll producer died of complications from Covid-19 on Saturday at the age of 81. Since 2009, he had been serving a prison sentence for the murder of a nightclub hostess he had taken home after a night of drinking in 2003.
Pixar’s “Soul”: In Denmark, the casting of a white actor to voice the black hero of the animated film has fueled a debate on structural racism, and stirred up anger against stereotypes and prejudices in European language voice overs.
What we read: This Mainichi article on a “landlord who does nothing” in Tokyo. “It’s a reminder that a presence, sometimes, is enough,” writes Carole Landry, of the Briefings team.
Cook: Spiking this simple, old-fashioned Caramel Pudding with a little bourbon or scotch isn’t strictly traditional, but it does add a touch of flavor.
Watch: As Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration approaches, here is six great movies about real and fictional presidents.
Lily: One of ours 12 recently published books recommendations – among them, a spirited novel on lexicography, a history of the Himalayas, and a “catalog that challenges the kinds of things that no longer exist,” as our reviewer puts it.
In Shanghai, Keith said, office buildings and apartment complexes are re-checking the location codes of smartphones to make sure residents have not been to hot spots. If a person has been to a high-risk area, they should immediately report to authorities and enter a quarantine area monitored at home or by the government.
“The government-ordered mandatory immediate quarantine, in total isolation, of every symptomatic or asymptomatic person, as well as all their close contacts,” has been China’s secret to containing the coronavirus, Keith said. “In some cases, they identify 800 close contacts per person, so their definition of a close contact is not very close at all.”
As the United States and Europe grapple with another brutal wave, there has been a lot of nationalist sentiment in China to promote the country’s approach to the virus. “There are unquestionable concerns about the latest outbreaks,” Keith said. “But I have found in many people a quiet confidence that China has already conquered this problem and can do it again.
