Your Monday briefing

Trump doubles down on election fraud allegations

Even as a growing number of Republicans call for an orderly transition of power, President Trump continues to spreading unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud, fueling resistance and unrest among his supporters, including thousands protested against the election results Saturday in Washington.

More than a week later Joe Biden was declared the winner in the US presidential election, Mr. Trump continues to block the transition of his successor, by retaining intelligence briefings and critical access to coronavirus task force and other parts of the vast government apparatus that Mr. Biden will soon oversee.

A tweet from the president on Sunday morning appeared to acknowledge Mr. Biden’s victory, but Mr. Trump quickly retracted his statement, claiming in another post that “WE WILL WIN!” He still maintains, without proof, that the election was rigged.

Biden looks ahead: With the presidential election largely in retrospect, Mr Biden and his team began choreograph the political stages they could host a government that is no longer under the leadership of Mr. Trump.