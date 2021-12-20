Your Monday briefing

Britain weighs another lockdown

With the explosion of coronavirus cases in Britain, driven by the highly transmissible variant Omicron, the government does not exclude imposing new restrictionsthe country’s health secretary said yesterday. So far, 85 people with confirmed cases of Omicron have been hospitalized in England, and seven have died, after the country record number of cases hit several days in a row.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid did not deny speculation the government was considering a two-week “breaker” lockout. The government emergency committee held a private meeting yesterday with national leaders over the increase in cases, and over the weekend the mayor of London declared a “major incident” – a statute of emergency that frees up resources.

Science advisers have warned lawmakers that further action is needed. The increase threatens to overwhelm England’s healthcare system, even after the government announced this month a long-resistant coronavirus emergency plan, urging people to work from home if possible, and extending a face mask term.

Political crisis: Fears of a public health emergency just days before Christmas coincided with cascading problems for Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, including the resignation of David Frost, the Brexit negotiator and a key Johnson ally.