Your Monday briefing

Britain weighs another lockdown
With the explosion of coronavirus cases in Britain, driven by the highly transmissible variant Omicron, the government does not exclude imposing new restrictionsthe country’s health secretary said yesterday. So far, 85 people with confirmed cases of Omicron have been hospitalized in England, and seven have died, after the country record number of cases hit several days in a row.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid did not deny speculation the government was considering a two-week “breaker” lockout. The government emergency committee held a private meeting yesterday with national leaders over the increase in cases, and over the weekend the mayor of London declared a “major incident” – a statute of emergency that frees up resources.
Science advisers have warned lawmakers that further action is needed. The increase threatens to overwhelm England’s healthcare system, even after the government announced this month a long-resistant coronavirus emergency plan, urging people to work from home if possible, and extending a face mask term.
Political crisis: Fears of a public health emergency just days before Christmas coincided with cascading problems for Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, including the resignation of David Frost, the Brexit negotiator and a key Johnson ally.
The human toll of years of US airstrikes
A five-year Times investigation found that US air wars in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan were hampered by deeply flawed intelligence, hasty and often inaccurate targeting, thousands of civilian deaths – and limited liability . The results stand in stark contrast to the US government’s image of warfare waged by all-seeing drones and precision bombs.
The military’s own confidential assessments, obtained by The Times, document more than 1,300 reports of civilian casualties, many of them children, since 2014. Here’s Key points to remember and the first part of the investigation. The second part will be published in the coming days. Read our magazine article focusing on the human cost of airstrikes.
Despite the Pentagon’s highly codified system for examining civilian casualties, promises of transparency and accountability have given way to opacity and impunity. In only a few cases have the evaluations been made public. Not a single file provided included a finding of wrongdoing or disciplinary action.
Recordings: The Times obtained the records through freedom of information requests and lawsuits against the US Department of Defense and Central Command. Click here to see the full treasure.
Peng Shuai denies sexual abuse complaint
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose account of sexual coercion by a former Communist Party leader sparked weeks of tension and galvanized calls to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics, overturned her claim that she was sexually assaulted by the official.
The retraction, made in comments to a Chinese-language newspaper in Singapore, seemed unlikely to extinguish global concerns about her well-being and suspicions that she had been the target of well-established lobbying techniques and a propaganda campaign by Chinese officials. His comments quickly aroused skepticism from human rights defenders.
Chinese authorities are expected to use her statement to the newspaper to reject calls for a full investigation into her allegations and to oppose the suspension of Women’s Tennis Association matches in China.
Turn around: In an article published last month on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, Peng described how, when meeting with the official, she “never consented” and that she “cried all the time. “. But in comments published in the newspaper, she said: “I want to stress a very important point – I have never said or written that someone sexually assaulted me.”
T Magazine asked six chefs and culinary experts to create a list of the 25 essentials to eat in New York City. The final selection of the most delicious and memorable plates in town, appearing in unranked alphabetical order, is far from what one would expect.
The faces of 2021
The New York Times Faces Quiz offers a chance to see how well you know some of 2021’s defining personalities, featuring 52 familiar – or less familiar – faces. Give us the name that matches each face. (And, yes, we’re forgiving about the spelling.)
Play it here and see how you fare compared to other Times readers.
