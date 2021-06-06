Your Monday briefing

Concerns about Israel’s coalition

Israel’s director of internal security published a rare public warning Saturday night about what he called increased incentive levels, days before a vote on the political coalition to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Right-wing Jewish activists have announced plans for a provocative march this week in Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem. Israeli police arrested Palestinian twins whose activism helped on Sunday draw attention the displacement of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, which precipitated the recent conflict in Gaza.

The heterogeneous coalition, which includes parties from all political backgrounds, could usher in a more liberal civil rights program and would include, for the first time in Israel’s history, an independent Arab party. But Netanyahu and his supporters put pressure on the ultra-nationalist members, accusing them of betraying the country by serving with leftists and Arabs.

Divisions: Ultra-Orthodox Jews, who make up 13 percent of the population, are at risk of losing power. Under Netanyahu, the two main Haredim parties had disproportionate influence in the ruling coalitions, which they used to secure generous public funding, tackle the restrictions linked to the pandemic, push for a conservative social agenda and exempt members from compulsory military service.