Your Monday briefing

Concerns about Israel’s coalition
Israel’s director of internal security published a rare public warning Saturday night about what he called increased incentive levels, days before a vote on the political coalition to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Right-wing Jewish activists have announced plans for a provocative march this week in Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem. Israeli police arrested Palestinian twins whose activism helped on Sunday draw attention the displacement of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, which precipitated the recent conflict in Gaza.
The heterogeneous coalition, which includes parties from all political backgrounds, could usher in a more liberal civil rights program and would include, for the first time in Israel’s history, an independent Arab party. But Netanyahu and his supporters put pressure on the ultra-nationalist members, accusing them of betraying the country by serving with leftists and Arabs.
Divisions: Ultra-Orthodox Jews, who make up 13 percent of the population, are at risk of losing power. Under Netanyahu, the two main Haredim parties had disproportionate influence in the ruling coalitions, which they used to secure generous public funding, tackle the restrictions linked to the pandemic, push for a conservative social agenda and exempt members from compulsory military service.
Divergent approaches to the Delta variant
Britain and other parts of Europe are maintain limits on gatherings and weigh locks despite falling infection levels and a thriving vaccination program.
The spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India, has led parts of Britain to extend lockdown restrictions. The government removed Portugal from its list of non-quarantined travel destinations and could delay its reopening scheduled for June 21 by a few weeks.
But in the United States, where many states began to reduce restrictions shortly after making all adults eligible for vaccines, the economy has reopened. During Memorial Day weekend, 135,000 people attended the Indianapolis 500, while restaurants across the country were crowded with customers as mask warrants were dropped.
Deadline: “There is reason to be hopeful – we don’t see a big trend in hospital admissions – but it’s only the early days,” said James Naismith, director of a UK medical research center. . “If we don’t see anything by June 14, we can expire. We don’t need to hold our breath.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:

New Delhi goes relax some restrictions Monday, even as the Indian capital prepares for a possible third wave.

Many of the world’s poorest countries are experiencing their deadliest Covid epidemics as global immunization plans stagnate.

A free apartment for a vaccine? In Hong Kong, incentives multiply.

Weddings are back, and Italy candy makers are delighted. The traditional sugar-coated almond confectionery known as confetti is a favorite of brides – and of the Vatican.
Biden’s trip to Europe
President Biden will join the European leaders at the Group of 7 summit this week in Britain before heading to NATO on June 14. After the previous administration, the mere fact that Biden sees Europe as an ally and NATO as a vital part of Western security is almost a revelation.
Under Donald Trump, who cheered on Brexit and gutted NATO, declaring the alliance “obsolete,Europe’s relations with the United States were strained, as 75 years of American foreign policy vanished overnight with a change of presidency. These scars will take time to heal.
Leaders have tense issues to discuss, such as the withdrawal from Afghanistan; military spending; Russia and China; trade disputes and tariff issues; the climate; and vaccine diplomacy.
Developments: The summit comes after finance ministers agreed to support a new global minimum tax rate which aims to prevent large multinational companies from seeking tax havens.
It looks like a sweet seaside vacation scene. But this painting by Berthe Morisot, perhaps the most underrated impressionist, is a layered vision of a dawning modern age and a rare glimpse of the feminine gaze of the Nineteenth century. Take a closer look.
A little-known part of Dutch history
The Netherlands rarely grapples with its role in the global slave trade, even though it celebrates its trading history. A major Amsterdam museum aims to change this, with the opening of “Slavery” an exhibition on Dutch colonial history.
Although slavery was banned in the Netherlands, it was legal in the Dutch colonies, where, mainly through huge trading companies, the Dutch enslaved over a million people.
In Dutch colonies like Brazil, Indonesia and Suriname, slaves produced goods such as sugar, coffee, gold, pepper, tobacco, cotton, nutmeg and silver. They also worked in households, in navigation and in agriculture, and served in the Dutch army.
The Rijksmuseum exhibition, which opened on Saturday, presents this story through 10 true stories of merchants, abolitionists, slaves, those who bought them and others. It includes items from the period, such as Rembrandt’s portraits of owners and an ornate tortoiseshell box depicting almost naked plantation workers.
