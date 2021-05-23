Your Monday briefing

Tense calm in Israel and Gaza

The end of the fighting between Israel and Hamas does not resolve the underlying tensions that precipitated the more than 10 days of violence that ended in a ceasefire on Friday.

Israelis emerged from bomb shelters frustrated at the hasty truce. Many would have liked the country to continue its bombing, and officials recognize the possibility of more violence, maybe in the near future.

For the Palestinians, the fight ignited their quest for more rights and recognition. Many look with rage on Gaza, where the Israeli airstrikes destroy around 1,000 residential units, officials said, and damaged or demolished mosques, hospitals, schools and infrastructure.

Skirmishes continued in the region just hours after the ceasefire came into effect on Friday. In several places in the West Bank, Israeli forces used rubber bullets and live ammunition to disperse protests. And in an echo of the police raids that sparked the conflict, Israeli soldiers also stormed Jerusalem’s Aqsa Mosque, saying they were responding to Palestinians throwing stones and firebombs.