Your Monday briefing

Hello. We cover a tense peace between Israel and Hamas, the astonishing arrest of a Belarusian journalist and a success story of the Indian pandemic.
Tense calm in Israel and Gaza
The end of the fighting between Israel and Hamas does not resolve the underlying tensions that precipitated the more than 10 days of violence that ended in a ceasefire on Friday.
Israelis emerged from bomb shelters frustrated at the hasty truce. Many would have liked the country to continue its bombing, and officials recognize the possibility of more violence, maybe in the near future.
For the Palestinians, the fight ignited their quest for more rights and recognition. Many look with rage on Gaza, where the Israeli airstrikes destroy around 1,000 residential units, officials said, and damaged or demolished mosques, hospitals, schools and infrastructure.
Skirmishes continued in the region just hours after the ceasefire came into effect on Friday. In several places in the West Bank, Israeli forces used rubber bullets and live ammunition to disperse protests. And in an echo of the police raids that sparked the conflict, Israeli soldiers also stormed Jerusalem’s Aqsa Mosque, saying they were responding to Palestinians throwing stones and firebombs.
The root: In East Jerusalem, housing struggles like the one that led to the recent conflict are a source of unrelenting tension because Palestinian families are regularly forced to demolish the only houses they have ever known.
Analysis: President Biden used a light touch with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, bolstering his credibility – which he may need to harness with Iran – to exert pressure in private. He also said that the Democratic Party had not given up its support for Israel, but walked a fine line, recognizing the commitments to the Palestinians. The United States intends to help Gaza rebuilt and use financial investments to pressure Hamas to keep the peace.
Belarus lands plane to seize dissident
The brutal and erratic leader of Belarus forced a commercial flight to land Sunday in order to arrest a prominent opposition journalist, sparking international outrage.
A fighter jet intercepted a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania. Once grounded in Minsk, Belarusian forces arrested Roman Protasevich, 26, a leading opposition journalist. He lives in Lithuania in exile, fearing imprisonment for incitement to hatred and mass disorder. If convicted, Protasevich faces more than 12 years in prison.
Aleksandr Lukashenko, who is often referred to as “Europe’s last dictator”, personally dispatched the fighter plane. Belarusian authorities mentionned they had ordered the plane to land due to a bomb threat, although Ryanair said nothing was found. Belarus’ leading investigative agency has opened a criminal case over a false bomb threat.
Media: Protasevich and his team report from a Telegram channel. The social network is one of the only uncensored media remaining in the country, as most independent media organizations were forced to shut down after large-scale events erupted following a contested presidential election in 2020, when Lukashenko clung to power.
International reaction: Greece and Lithuania both called the incident a hijacking by the Belarusian government.
Success story of a rare virus in India
In Kerala, a state in southern India, local officials have succeeded where the national government has failed to provide relief to victims of the coronavirus.
The state increased oxygen production months before the second wave of the virus arrived. Coordination centers use data to direct patients and resources. Workers ensure patients adhere to their home quarantines and are able to obtain food and medicine. His official death rate – although government data is lacking – is less than 0.4 percent, one of the lowest in India.
Even if deaths increase in Kerala, the state has always handled the crisis better than India as a whole. Throughout the pandemic, there have been more doctors, more tests and five times more hospital beds than the national average. Today, its vaccination rate is almost double the national average of 3 percent.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
The Parliament of Nepal was dissolved Saturday for the second time in five months, exacerbating a political crisis as a devastating Covid-19 epidemic rages on.
In Pakistan, which has limited stocks of vaccines and reams of paperwork, the rich are buy doses.
In the United States, the CDC reviews reports from a cardiac problem in a very small number of young people vaccinated with Covid, although the agency has not determined whether this is related to inoculation.
Asian News
As climate change thaws the polar sea ice, Russia’s northern border becomes increasingly exposed. Faced with the strategic implications of climate change, the country is build his army there, in what some have called the beginnings of a very cold war.
ARTS AND IDEAS
The future is unstable
In interior design, tremors are everywhere: glassware, incense holder, soap dish, pillows and rugs. Furniture hunters are looking online for “squiggles” and “ripples” exponentially more than they were last year, and bespoke furniture stores are popping up in New York City, selling expensive, wavy pieces. .
The look – bright, whimsical, even jarring – has its roots in the Ultrafragola, a rippling, pink, neon-lit mirror designed in the 1970s by Ettore Sottsass. The Ultrafragola (meaning ‘ultimate strawberry’ in Italian) foreshadowed the style of the Memphis Group, a playful and wacky design collective founded by Sottsass that rejected the formality of mid-century modern Danish design – just as quakes crowd out the elegant Scandinavian aesthetic that has dominated for years.
The Ultrafragola craze probably started in the fall of 2019, when Lena Dunham posed with the object on the cover of Domino Magazine. The pandemic has only accelerated the revolution. The lockdowns gave potential influencers a lot more time to scroll, and the stress sent people looking for lightheartedness.
