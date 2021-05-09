Your Monday briefing

Indian vaccine maker stumbles

The Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker, had pledged to play a leading role in India’s fight against Covid-19, and the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged that his vaccines would “save mankind”.

Now, these promises fell apart.

Serum fails to support export deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars. India largely halted vaccine exports as its crisis intensified. AstraZeneca has since given Serum a legal notice regarding the delivery delays, and other overdue countries are scrambling to find alternatives.

“We have to take care of our own, like America takes care of theirs, Europe takes care of theirs,” Adar Poonawalla, managing director of Serum, told The Times.

But even though the company contributes 90% of India’s vaccine supply, it is still insufficient. A fire has delayed plans to ramp up production, limiting the company’s production to 72 million doses per month in a country of 1.4 billion people.