Your Monday briefing

Hello. We cover the Indian vaccine crisis, an attack on Afghan girls and the stalled US-Iran negotiations.
Indian vaccine maker stumbles
The Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker, had pledged to play a leading role in India’s fight against Covid-19, and the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged that his vaccines would “save mankind”.
Now, these promises fell apart.
Serum fails to support export deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars. India largely halted vaccine exports as its crisis intensified. AstraZeneca has since given Serum a legal notice regarding the delivery delays, and other overdue countries are scrambling to find alternatives.
“We have to take care of our own, like America takes care of theirs, Europe takes care of theirs,” Adar Poonawalla, managing director of Serum, told The Times.
But even though the company contributes 90% of India’s vaccine supply, it is still insufficient. A fire has delayed plans to ramp up production, limiting the company’s production to 72 million doses per month in a country of 1.4 billion people.
A new development: A potentially fatal fungal infection, mucormycosis, is emerging among Covid patients in India. Some experts attribute the infections to increased steroid use, while others say they occur when families apply oxygen therapy at home without proper hygiene.
Public and private mourning: Diffusion of relatives funeral pyres Across the oceans, news sites broadcast videos of India’s cremation sites and neighbors record the flames in rebuke to the government. But as the fires become a spectacle, many feel the pandemic has stripped the final rites of their dignity.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
Afghan bombings target girls
Powerful explosions in front of a high school in Kabul killed at least 50 people and injured dozens more, many of whom were teenage girls. The attack underscored growing fears that the withdrawal of US troops would leave women and their educational and social backgrounds particularly vulnerable.
The school hosts classes for boys in the morning and for girls in the afternoon. A car bomb exploded around 4 p.m., just as the girls were leaving the classroom. As the students rushed off, two more bombs exploded, a government spokesperson said.
The presidential palace blamed the Taliban, who denied responsibility and condemned the attack. The massacre brought home the uncomfortable reality that, with the departure of American troops, there was more chaos than okay and more fear than hope.
Analysis: In the power vacuum, many fear that the Taliban will soon attempt to seize power. Even if the insurgents reach an unlikely peace deal with the Afghan government, their severe Islamist restrictions, including keeping girls out of school, could once again become mainstream.
The rise of violence: At least 140 pro-government forces and 44 civilians were killed in Afghanistan last week, the highest weekly death toll since October.
US, Iran disagree on nuclear deal
President Biden and Iranian leaders say they want to renew the nuclear deal Donald Trump abandoned three years ago. But after five weeks of indirect negotiations in Vienna, it became clear that the old settings will not work, at least in the long run.
Iran wants to keep the advanced nuclear fuel production equipment it installed after the United States pulled out. He’s not just seeking relief from US sanctions stifled its economy, but also integration with the global financial system beyond what was secured in 2015.
At a minimum, the United States wants to restore the old agreement. He also wants an expanded deal that would prevent Iran from producing enough fuel for a bomb for decades, stop missile testing, and end Iran’s support for terrorism.
Analysis: Restoring the old deal seems feasible, according to EU, Iranian and US officials. The chief negotiator made a meaningful offer to lift certain sanctions against Iran that he said were “inconsistent” with the original deal. But securing the expanded deal sought by the United States seems unlikely.
National concerns: In Iran, where the presidential elections are six weeks away, powerful conservatives are laughing at the incumbent leaders. In the United States, Biden faces a Congress skeptical of the deal and sympathetic to Israel.
As tourism reopens, the drivers are finally behind the scenes again. But after a year on earth they no longer have practice. “It’s not quite like riding a bicycle,” said a former aviator. “What is fading is the operational side of things.”
Switzerland, from raclette rackets
Roger Federer is perhaps Switzerland’s most famous son. Now the international tennis champion has become an unpaid spokesperson for the tourism of the country. On a Zoom call with The Times, he shared some of his favorite places – and his love for chocolate. Here’s Federer with some praise for the country’s hiking trails.
Hiking and cycling are essential activities that anyone can do in Switzerland. Some of the most spectacular hiking trails that I love are Gstaad in the Bernese Alps. It’s not so abruptly up and down, more of a uniform incline which is great for hiking.
It is the same Appenzell, which is a very beautiful place that is not that famous. This is also where I always hiked when I was little. When I was injured in 2016 I spent a lot of time on the hiking trails Graubünden, where I live now. We have the Swiss national park there – this whole area is amazing for hiking.