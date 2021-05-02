Your Monday briefing

A romance steeped in international espionage landed Alina López Miyares, a 62-year-old teacher with dual American-Cuban nationality, in a Cuban prison. As in the best spy stories, big questions remain: what did she know about the web of spy entangling her? Where were his loyalties?

ARTS AND IDEAS

An epidemic that did not take place

In July 2014, a man boarded a plane in Monrovia, Liberia, and flew to Lagos, Nigeria. He felt ill with a fever when the trip began and was in worse shape by the time he landed. Nigerian authorities took him to a hospital, where doctors eventually diagnosed him with Ebola.

From this first patient, infections quickly began to spread in Lagos, Africa’s most densely populated city. But two months later the crisis was over. Nigeria has no more Ebola cases and less than 10 people, including the man from Liberia, have died.

How did Nigeria prevent an epidemic? It wasn’t science, or at least not science as people generally define it. It was more basic than that.

Nigeria has succeeded through a combination of good governance and organizational competence. Officials conducted around 18,500 in-person interviews with people potentially exposed to the Ebola virus, then transferred those who appeared at risk to isolation wards. They were released if they tested negative and transferred to another isolation room if they tested positive.

More recently, these same types of logistics have helped some countries fare better against Covid-19 than others. The per capita death rate in Canada is only 37 percent of the American rate, thanks in part to stricter travel restrictions. Britain and Israel are now doing better than mainland Europe not because of lab discoveries, but because of vaccine distribution.

Today, many of the world’s biggest challenges, like Covid and climate change, can appear to be technical issues. New technical advancements are important, but there is a much bigger part to the equation. As with the management of Ebola in Nigeria, politics remains the most powerful mechanism for human progress.