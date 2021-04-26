Your Monday briefing
Covid death ravages India
India is experiencing a terrible coronavirus epidemic, with more than 300,000 new infections and 2,000 deaths per day, compared to less than 100 deaths per day in February. Experts warn the the true death toll is much higher than officially reported.
A slow vaccination campaign and a insidious new variant of the virus discovered in India may be the cause of the outbreak, which burned crematoria continuously and left hospitals short of oxygen. A crematorium worker told The Times he had never seen such an endless assembly line.
The Biden administration said last night it had partially lifted an export ban on raw materials for vaccines and would also provide India with therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment.
Background: Many officials and ordinary citizens stopped taking precautions against the virus after India initially avoided the death toll seen by other major countries. Some believed that India low levels of obesity and a low median age meant that the country was not simply a delayed Covid schedule.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
-
American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against the virus will be able to visit the EU over the summer, said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. in an interview.
-
Three months before the Olympic Games, Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and Osaka as cases continue to rise.
-
United States lifted his break on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single dose essential to the global immunization effort.
-
Moroccan-born Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz, who has rejuvenated French fashion house Lanvin, deceased at 59 virus Saturday.
The Oscars
Held almost two months later than usual, the Oscars last night took place at a scaled-down in-person event split between the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. You can follow our coverage here and see the complete list of winners.
Although the academy remains massively white and male, the organization invited more women and people of color to its ranks after #OscarsSoWhite protests in 2015 and 2016, when the acting nominees were all white. This year, nine of the 20 acting appointments went to people of color.
“It’s been quite a year, and we’re still right in the middle,” said Regina King, host of the evening, referring to the pandemic and the George Floyd murder trial. “Our love of movies helped us get through it.”
Among the winners of the evening:
-
Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor award for “The Father,” a searing drama about a man with dementia.
-
The Supporting Actress Award went to Yuh-Jung Youn for playing a comedic and fierce grandmother in “Minari”.
-
Chloe Zhao won the Best Director award for “Nomadland,” a bittersweet meditation on grief and the damaged American dream. The film was also named best picture.
-
Daniel Kaluuya was named Best Supporting Actor for playing Black Panther frontman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.
-
First-nominated Emerald Fennell won Best Original Screenplay for “Promising Young Woman,” a surprising revenge drama.
Dozens dead in Iraq hospital fire
A fire started by an exploding oxygen cylinder killed at least 82 people, for most Covid-19 patients and their loved ones, in a Baghdad hospital on Saturday evening.
Officials said the hospital, located in one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods, did not have smoke detectors, sprinkler systems or fire hoses, and flammable materials used in false ceilings in the service allowed the fire to spread quickly.
Doctors and rescuers have described a hospital crowded with relatives of patients despite what was supposed to be a ban on most visitors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Due to the lack of nurses, Iraqi hospitals, even in Covid wards, need a relative to take care of a patient.
Disturbing trend: A European Commission report warned early this year of potential hospital fires due to increased oxygen use during the pandemic. Last year, nearly 70 people were killed in hospital fires around the world linked to supplemental oxygen.
THE LAST NEWS
News from Europe
Sister Teresa Forcades, above, is a Catholic nun, doctor, devout leftist – and a long-standing skeptical vaccine, who believes that for-profit companies cannot be trusted to provide safe vaccines. Her views put her at odds with governments, medical experts and even Pope Francis.
“I have never doubted his good intentions,” said José Martín-Moreno, professor of preventive medicine and public health in Spain. “But the most dangerous people are those who have half-truths, because they have an element of truth somewhere.”
ARTS AND IDEAS
Behind ‘Strange Fruit’
The anthem “Strange Fruit” garnered renewed attention following the release of “The United States vs. Billie Holiday», Which recounts the efforts of the government to suppress the song, writes my colleague Bryan Pietsch, in this slightly edited excerpt.
When Billie Holiday first performed “Strange Fruit” in 1939, the song was so bold for the time that she could only sing it in certain places where it was safe to do so.
The song compared the lynched bodies of blacks to “strange fruits hanging from the poplars.” His message – conveyed with lines like “Pastoral scene from the gallant south, bulging eyes and crooked mouth” – was extremely controversial.
Ahmet Ertegun, the legendary music director, hailed it as “a declaration of war” and “the start of the civil rights movement”.
But while many believed Holliday was responsible for the song’s spooky lyrics, it was actually written by Abel Meeropol, a White Jewish schoolteacher from the Bronx, after seeing a photo of the lynching of Thomas Shipp and Abram Smith in Marion, in the Indonesia, 1930. It was first published as a poem in the New York Teachers Union magazine in 1937.
In the 21st century, “Strange Fruit” has survived, sampled in the 2000 song “What’s Really Going On,” in which singer Dwayne Wiggins recounts an episode of racial profiling at the hands of police in Oakland, California.
And as the nation continues to reckon with a series of assassinations of unarmed blacks by police, “Strange Fruit” has retained its place in the national debate on racism.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
Source link