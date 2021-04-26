Your Monday briefing

Covid death ravages India

India is experiencing a terrible coronavirus epidemic, with more than 300,000 new infections and 2,000 deaths per day, compared to less than 100 deaths per day in February. Experts warn the the true death toll is much higher than officially reported.

A slow vaccination campaign and a insidious new variant of the virus discovered in India may be the cause of the outbreak, which burned crematoria continuously and left hospitals short of oxygen. A crematorium worker told The Times he had never seen such an endless assembly line.

The Biden administration said last night it had partially lifted an export ban on raw materials for vaccines and would also provide India with therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment.

Background: Many officials and ordinary citizens stopped taking precautions against the virus after India initially avoided the death toll seen by other major countries. Some believed that India low levels of obesity and a low median age meant that the country was not simply a delayed Covid schedule.