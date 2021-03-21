Your Monday briefing
Vaccine inequity that threatens us all
Almost 400 million vaccines delivered to date, around 90% went to residents of rich and middle-income countries, while the rest of the world may have to wait years, potentially prolong the pandemic.
By partnering with pharmaceutical companies, Western leaders have bought their place at the forefront, while billions of people wait their turn. But virus variants mostly originating in unvaccinated countries could eventually reverse the progress of richer countries, dampening the effect of vaccines.
It shouldn’t be like that. Western governments have resisted calls from global health officials to use aggressive powers rarely used that could have forced companies to release vaccine recipes, share knowledge, and speed up manufacturing, in turn leading to greater access to vaccines.
The US government is expected to receive a patent this month on a molecular engineering technique from a National Institutes of Health laboratory and at the core of at least five major Covid-19 vaccines. This could be an opportunity to put pressure on pharmaceutical companies to expand access to vaccines in less wealthy countries.
Vaccine diplomacy: Russia and China have pledged to fill the void by partnering with producers in regions like Kazakhstan and Indonesia. The Covax global vaccine alliance, which is expected to receive $ 4 billion from the Biden administration, aims to immunize 20% of people in the world’s poorest countries this year. He faces a shortfall of $ 2 billion.
Here is a global overview who can get the vaccine now. And here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
At least on the surface, their moods couldn’t be more different: Israel’s fourth election in two years looks like many voters like Groundhog Day, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fights to stay in power while facing trial for corruption . Mr. Netanyahu hopes his handling of the pandemic give him a victory in Tuesday’s election.
Many Palestinians, meanwhile, are excited about the opportunity to choose their own representation, with voter registration rates exceeding 93%. For the first time in years, they can imagine the dormant Parliament buildings in Ramallah and Gaza coming back to life – which could, at the best of the Palestinians, pave the way for a reunification of Gaza and some parts of the West Bank. under a single governing body.
But international rights activists warn that Palestinian elections are not a game-changer for Palestinian rights. Palestinians in the occupied territories cannot vote in the elections that will have the greatest effect on their lives – that of Israel.
Quote: “Young Palestinians want change, they want a different life,” said Mkhaimar Abusada, professor of political science at Al Azhar University in Gaza. “The Israelis are tired of going to elections four times in two years – but we haven’t had an election for 15 years.”
Related: The small Palestinian camp of Humsa has become an embodiment of the battle for the future of the occupied territories.
THE LAST NEWS
Virus News
Hunted almost to extinction around the world, the endangered mountain gazelle, above, has found helping out on the edge of a war zone, at the Turkish-Syrian border. Its rediscovery and survival were in large part thanks to one man and his love of nature.
Yasar Ergun, veterinarian and professor at Hatay Mustafa Kemal University in Antakya, Turkey, used his knowledge of village life to gain the support of local shepherds and educate children to protect gazelles, even encouraging a Kurdish legend. local of a holy man who lived with gazelles and treated them.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Learn horses
Times’ Styles bureau member Caity Weaver ventured to Santa Fe, NM, to try out Equus, an equestrian experience that has a long list of celebrity clients including Bette Midler and Jeff Bezos. The program’s website encourages clients to “imagine creating the life you really deserve”. In a recent conversation, she reflected on his experience as she was looking for a story about whether we can learn anything horses.
What did you know about Equus before you came to Santa Fe?
Not a lot. They purposely don’t have a lot of pictures on their website. The founders told me that they don’t want people to come up with a specific idea of what their experience will be like, because if it works differently, customers might be disappointed.
So what elevated him to “I need to try this”?
One thing you always ask yourself with interesting experiences is, is anyone actually paying to do this? And often the answer is no. But the client list was so impressive – Margaret Atwood, Microsoft, many other names that I recognized. So I was curious to go in and out, presumably, whatever they got out of it. I would love my life to be as good as Bette Midler’s – I think.
What did you learn that was funny or unexpected?
Candace Croney, professor of animal behavior and welfare at Purdue University, told me to think of horses like you think of a cat – they’re not like a dog, who wants to be with you and who wants attention. A horse doesn’t really want to be the main thing – maybe he wants to be petted and petted, maybe not. I didn’t learn this before leaving, but if I ever meet another horse, I’ll think of it like a big cat.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT, READ
What to cook
This lemon tahini spinach soup is bright, complex and a beautiful shade of zingy green.
What to read
The historical novel “Libertie”, by Kaitlyn Greenidge, focuses on a black woman from the reconstruction era who comes from an amazing family, but aspires to be ordinary.
What to watch
The documentary “Before the light diesPresents an inspiring view of the moving visual arts scene in Morocco in the 1970s.
A reading from elsewhere
Write in the Financial Times, British food writer Fuchsia Dunlop bemoans the decline of British “traditional” Chinese take-out – and finds an old-school gem in east London.
Now is the time to play
Here is Today’s Mini Crossword, and a clue: Heart throb (five letters).
You can find all of our puzzles here.
That’s it for today’s briefing. Have a peaceful and productive Monday. – Natasha
PS The New York Times Climate Center, a 10-day event featuring live journalism, thought leadership and action on climate change, will run alongside the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland in November.
The last episode of “The DailyTalks about the career of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
You can reach Natasha and the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
Source link