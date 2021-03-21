Your Monday briefing

Vaccine inequity that threatens us all

Almost 400 million vaccines delivered to date, around 90% went to residents of rich and middle-income countries, while the rest of the world may have to wait years, potentially prolong the pandemic.

By partnering with pharmaceutical companies, Western leaders have bought their place at the forefront, while billions of people wait their turn. But virus variants mostly originating in unvaccinated countries could eventually reverse the progress of richer countries, dampening the effect of vaccines.

It shouldn’t be like that. Western governments have resisted calls from global health officials to use aggressive powers rarely used that could have forced companies to release vaccine recipes, share knowledge, and speed up manufacturing, in turn leading to greater access to vaccines.

The US government is expected to receive a patent this month on a molecular engineering technique from a National Institutes of Health laboratory and at the core of at least five major Covid-19 vaccines. This could be an opportunity to put pressure on pharmaceutical companies to expand access to vaccines in less wealthy countries.