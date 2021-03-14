Your Monday briefing

The Times office is located on several floors of a building that spans 40th to 41st Street on Eighth Avenue near Times Square. It’s not normally the quietest place in the world – what do you expect when your nearest neighbor is the port authority bus terminal? – but it’s our not quiet place. He has an electricity, a thrill, a sense of community and a sense of purpose. It looks like something bigger than itself.

I love our very busy newsroom, with its ergonomic desks, glass-walled meeting rooms, whiteboards scribbled with weird notations, people climbing the stairs, random exotic furniture that no one knows how to use. , its layout that scolds your sense of direction when trying to find a colleague from another department.

I miss all of this. Mostly, I miss the people I work with. I’ve experienced them as disembodied squares on my screen for so long now that I’ve forgotten what it’s like to be with them in real life. They are intelligent, thoughtful, irreverent, friendly, difficult, brilliant, subversive, surprising. I miss our unexpected conversations in the elevators.

I miss making lunch dates in the cafeteria. I miss the buoyancy that comes when working side by side with people you love and respect. I miss the office.

Hope we will all return soon.

That’s it for this briefing. Tomorrow we will be rolling out our new morning newsletter. We hope you enjoy our new look! – Natasha

Thank you

To Melissa Clark for the recipe. You can join the team at briefing@nytimes.com.

PS

• We’re listening “The Daily. “Our last episode is the second part of”OdessaThe series about a high school in Texas trying to bring football back during the pandemic.

• Here is our Mini crossword, and a hint: “Wow, that’s cool!” (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.

• Elizabeth Kennedy, longtime Associated Press writer and reporter, will be the new editor of the White House.