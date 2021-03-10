Your loved ones and Tom Cruise’s weird videos rekindle the discomfort with Deepfakes
For those who fear a future in which videos of real people are indistinguishable from computer-generated counterfeits, two recent developments that have drawn an audience of millions might have seemed alarming.
First, a visual effects artist worked with a Tom Cruise impersonator to create surprisingly precise videos imitating the actor. The videos, created using machine learning techniques and known as deepfakes, garnered millions of views on TikTok, Twitter and other social networks at the end of February.
Then, a few days later, MyHeritage, a genealogy site best known for its role in tracking down the identity of the Golden State Killer, came up with a tool to digitally animate old photographs of loved ones, creating a short, looping video in which people can be seen shaking their heads and even smiling. Over 26 million images have been animated using the tool, called Deep Nostalgia, as of Monday, the company said.
Videos have renewed attention to the potential of synthetic media, which could lead to significant improvements in the advertising and entertainment industries. But the technology could also be used – and has been – to raise doubts about legitimate videos and to insert people, including children, into pornographic images.
The creators of the viral Tom Cruise TikToks said the expertise required to use the technology made abuse much more difficult, and the company behind the photo animation tool said it had safeguards in place to prevent it. abuses. Experts say the two examples aren’t too alarming – but they raise questions about the future of the technology that should be considered while it’s still in its infancy.
“While Deep Nostalgia itself is harmless, it is one of that potentially very threatening tool set,” said Sam Gregory, program director of Witness, a nonprofit focused on the ethical use of water. video and an expert in artificial intelligence.
Digital imitation of Mr. Cruise was no small feat. Chris Ume, the visual effects artist in Belgium who created the videos, said in an interview that they need a lot of expertise and time.
Most of what you see in the videos is the body and voice of Miles Fisher, a Tom Cruise impersonator who was already fluent in the actor’s ways and sounds and looks great even without the manipulations. Only the face, from forehead to chin, of the real Tom Cruise is shown in the videos.
He spent two months training his computer model to create Mr. Cruise’s facial expressions, first giving him a video of random faces before focusing on Mr. Cruise. Mr. Ume spent around 24 hours in production for each one-minute video, fine-tuning details like eye alignment.
Even if technology improves, videos like his would require significant manual labor and a skilled impersonator, he said.
“It’s like a little Hollywood studio with the two of us,” he says. “It’s not something you can do on a personal computer with the push of a button.”
The Deep Nostalgia tool was created for MyHeritage by D-ID, a Tel Aviv-based artificial intelligence company. Gil Perry, CEO of D-ID, said the company only works with partners they can trust not to abuse the technology and that they have a four-year relationship with MyHeritage.
Videos created using the tool have watermarks to indicate that they are not real, and the videos do not include audio, a move that Perry says makes it more difficult for them to use at home. unsavory endings.
He said the technology that powered Deep Nostalgia was “just the tip of the iceberg of what we’re capable of doing.”
“The potential for much of this technology is endless,” he said.
When optimists talk about the possible strengths of technology, they often point to its uses in advocacy, where it can put a face to issues and create deeper emotional connections.
A non-governmental organization has created a video of Javier Arturo Valdez Cárdenas, a Mexican journalist murdered in 2017, in which he appears to be seeking justice for his own murder. The parents of Joaquin Oliver, a 17-year-old who was murdered in a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., In 2018, digitally resuscitated him for a video promoting gun safety legislation. Police in the Australian state of Victoria used a police officer who died by suicide in 2012 to deliver a message about mental health support.
And “Welcome to ChechnyaA documentary released last year on anti-gay and lesbian purges in Chechnya, used this technology to protect the identity of Chechens at risk.
The effects could also be used in Hollywood to improve the age or aging of actors, or to improve the dubbing of movies and TV shows in different languages, closely aligning the movements of the lips with the tongue on the screen. . Executives of international companies might also seem more natural when speaking to employees who speak different languages.
But critics fear that the technology will be used more as it improves, especially to create pornography that places a person’s face on someone else’s body.
Nina Schick, author of “Deepfakes: The Coming Infocalypse,” said that the first in-depth porn took hours of video to produce, so celebrities were the typical targets. But as the technology becomes more advanced, less content will be needed to create the videos, putting more women and children at risk.
A tool in the Telegram messaging app that allowed users to create simulated nude images from a single uploaded photo has already been used hundreds of thousands of times, according to BuzzFeed News.
“This will become a problem that can affect anyone, especially those who do not have the resources to protect themselves,” Ms. Schick said.
Technology could also have a destabilizing effect on world affairs, as politicians claim videos, including real ones, are fake in order to gain an advantage that law professors Robert Chesney and Danielle Citron called the “liar’s dividend”.
In Gabon, opposition leaders argued that a video of President Ali Bongo Ondimba delivering the New Year’s speech in 2019 was rigged to cover up health issues. Last year, a Republican candidate for a House seat in the Saint-Louis area claims that the video of George Floyd’s death in police custody had been digitally staged.
As the technology advances, it will be used more widely, according to Mr Gregory, the artificial intelligence expert, but its effects are already pronounced.
“People always try to think of the perfect deepfake when it’s not needed for harmful or beneficial uses,” he said.
In presenting the Deep Nostalgia tool, MyHeritage addressed the issue of consent, asking users to “please use this feature on your own historical photos and not on photos of living people without their permission.” Mr Ume, who created Mr Cruise’s deepfakes, said he had no contact with the actor or his representatives.
Of course, deceased people cannot consent to appear in videos. And it matters if dead people – especially celebrities – can be digitally resurrected, as artist Bob Ross did. sell Mountain Dew, or as Robert Kardashian was last year a gift to her daughter Kim Kardashian West of her husband, Kanye West.
Henry Ajder, a deepfakes researcher, envisioned a future in which our own voices could be used with assistants like Amazon’s Alexa, allowing us to stay in touch with loved ones after we die. Or, as stated in an episode of “Black mirror, “Entire aspects of our personalities could be simulated after death, trained by our voices on social media.
But that raises a tricky question, he said: “In what cases do we need the consent of the deceased to resuscitate them?”
“These questions make you uncomfortable, something is wrong or disturbing, but it’s hard to know if it’s just because it’s new or if it hints at a deeper intuition about something.” problematic, ”said Ajder.
Source link