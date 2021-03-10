Your loved ones and Tom Cruise’s weird videos rekindle the discomfort with Deepfakes

For those who fear a future in which videos of real people are indistinguishable from computer-generated counterfeits, two recent developments that have drawn an audience of millions might have seemed alarming.

First, a visual effects artist worked with a Tom Cruise impersonator to create surprisingly precise videos imitating the actor. The videos, created using machine learning techniques and known as deepfakes, garnered millions of views on TikTok, Twitter and other social networks at the end of February.

Then, a few days later, MyHeritage, a genealogy site best known for its role in tracking down the identity of the Golden State Killer, came up with a tool to digitally animate old photographs of loved ones, creating a short, looping video in which people can be seen shaking their heads and even smiling. Over 26 million images have been animated using the tool, called Deep Nostalgia, as of Monday, the company said.

Videos have renewed attention to the potential of synthetic media, which could lead to significant improvements in the advertising and entertainment industries. But the technology could also be used – and has been – to raise doubts about legitimate videos and to insert people, including children, into pornographic images.