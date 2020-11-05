Your Friday briefing
China bans travelers with new viral restrictions
Waves of charter flights were canceled Thursday after Beijing stopped the entry of almost all travelers from Bangladesh, Belgium, Great Britain, India or the Philippines with the exception of Chinese citizens, as part of the latest initiative to control the risk of coronavirus.
Even people with valid residence visas in China and recent tests showing they do not carry the virus will not be allowed to enter from those countries, according to the new regulations. It is still unclear whether citizens of these countries can enter if they travel to China from other countries.
“The suspension is a temporary response made necessary by the current Covid-19 situation,” read a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Britain. Diplomats, flight crews and others with special visas will be allowed entry.
The context: The new restrictions prevent businessmen and teachers who were foreign residents of China before the pandemic from returning. They add to separate Chinese health rules requiring people to take two tests less than 48 hours before flying.
Joe Biden is gaining ground
The counting of the ballots in the US presidential election is continuing and further results are expected shortly. We can get a clearer idea of who won the presidency in the coming hours and tomorrow.
At the time of this writing, former Vice President Joe Biden needed 17 more votes from the Electoral College to reach the 270 threshold to win, when President Trump needed 56. Both campaigns attempted to project optimism. Here is the latest updates.
What we expect: Mr Biden increased his lead in Nevada, while Mr Trump’s in Georgia and Pennsylvania narrowed. Mr. Trump has gained ground in Arizona. Learn more about when states report their results.
Chinese journalists in limbo in the United States
Over 100 Chinese News Media Employees in the United States are caught up in a heated argument between Beijing and Washington on the rights of foreign journalists.
Yuhui Chai, a New York-based correspondent who covers technology for SunTV, a Hong Kong media outlet, has decided to quit her job to return to China because she cannot get a long-term U.S. visa. Others are doing the same – or, under increasing scrutiny, are considering changing jobs.
The context: The US government has set new limits on the number of employees of Chinese state media organizations and shortened the length of visas. China has expelled 17 foreign journalists, including some from The Times, and frozen credentials for others. The tit-for-tat movements risk cutting off a critical source of information on Chinese and American societies.
A counterpoint: While the majority of Chinese journalists in the United States work for the Chinese government news organizations, others represent more commercial organizations that strive to produce substantive journalism. Although they must adhere to China’s strict censorship rules, they can help balance the Communist Party’s propaganda machine in their country.
If you have 5 minutes, it’s worth it
How many more Earths are there?
Ten years ago, a group of astronomers set out to answer one of the oldest questions that taunted philosophers, scientists, priests, mystics and the rest of the human race: How far away planets exist that could house life as we know it?
New analysis of data from NASA’s Kepler spacecraft has revealed a much greater number of habitable exoplanets in this galaxy than previously known. Our science journalist explains.
Here is what else is happening
Do not smoke in North Korea: the the government expanded a national campaign and no smoking in public places. But official media continue to show that the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, smokes in the subway, in schools and in hospitals.
War crimes in Kosovo: President Hashim Thaci, guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s war with Serbia, resigned Thursday to face war crimes charges and crimes against humanity before an international tribunal in The Hague. Prosecutors accused him and other former independence fighters of being “criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders.”
Instantaneous: Above, Tiffanie Davis, an American who moved to Paris in 2017, posts videos about expat life. Many travel influencers are making their way As stressed out people in lockdown (especially Americans), scour Instagram for an escape.
What we read: This Guardian’s article on funny memes from the US election. Anxiety and laughter can be complementary.
And now for the Back Story on …
A pandemic during the US elections
As Americans awaited the outcome of a heartbreaking election, the number of new Coronavirus cases hit a record 107,000 on Wednesday, and the outbreak in the United States is expected to likely worsen in the coming weeks. Lisa Lerer, journalist who writes on politics, spoke with our colleagues from the Coronavirus briefing cover elections during a pandemic. Here is an exerpt.
What was your experience as a political journalist covering this election?
Lisa: The way we normally cover elections is virtually unrecognizable. An example is that voters did not want to talk to me. My favorite place to talk to constituents is the Costco parking lots because it takes a long time for people to load their cars with all of their lawyers or whatever, so you have time to talk to them. But this year, I was kicked out of two parking lots, and that has never happened to me before. I think it’s a combination of this heightened concern of voters talking to people in the midst of the pandemic, and this concern about the polarization and tension of everything right now.
How will this election shape electoral contests in the future?
I think people want to keep postal voting and early voting. I also think there has been some innovation through technology. Maybe we’ll see more Zoom Fundraisers, especially for low dollar events because we’ve seen you can make a lot of money this way. And conventions are so expensive and require a massive use of time and resources.
Based on the conversations you have had, how has the pandemic changed the tenor of the election?
I think the isolation of the pandemic has contributed to a lot of rage on both sides. I really have the impression that people are more reluctant to give me their name because they fear that if their name appears in the newspaper, someone will sue them for their political views.
