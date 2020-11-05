Your Friday briefing

China bans travelers with new viral restrictions

Waves of charter flights were canceled Thursday after Beijing stopped the entry of almost all travelers from Bangladesh, Belgium, Great Britain, India or the Philippines with the exception of Chinese citizens, as part of the latest initiative to control the risk of coronavirus.

Even people with valid residence visas in China and recent tests showing they do not carry the virus will not be allowed to enter from those countries, according to the new regulations. It is still unclear whether citizens of these countries can enter if they travel to China from other countries.

“The suspension is a temporary response made necessary by the current Covid-19 situation,” read a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Britain. Diplomats, flight crews and others with special visas will be allowed entry.

The context: The new restrictions prevent businessmen and teachers who were foreign residents of China before the pandemic from returning. They add to separate Chinese health rules requiring people to take two tests less than 48 hours before flying.