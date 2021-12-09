Your Friday briefing: Boosters and vaccine equity

Will the boosters worsen the vaccine deficit?

As rich countries step up recall campaigns to confront the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the World Health Organization fears that vaccine equity could be further compromised.

“The large-scale administration of booster doses risks exacerbating inequalities in access to vaccines,” Alejandro Cravioto, a WHO immunization officer, told reporters on Thursday.

The rate of reminders administered daily exceeds the first hits in the world.

Most current infections, which are still predominantly caused by the Delta variant, affect unvaccinated people, the WHO said, meaning the priority should be getting those without protection vaccinated.

In some countries with low vaccination rates, procurement is only part of the story. New York Times data analysis highlights countries with infrastructure problems and level of public willingness to get vaccinated may constitute more important obstacles than the supply.