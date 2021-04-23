Your Friday briefing
Russia orders withdrawal of Ukrainian border
One day later President Vladimir Putin during an annual State of the Nation address, drew up a list of grievances against Western countries, Russia ordered some of its troops to withdraw from the border with Ukraine, allaying fears in Europe of a possible war.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who called the establishment a test of the Russian military’s readiness, said units deployed in the border area had shown their capabilities and should return to their regular positions. by May 1.
Russia intends to leave some armored vehicles in field camps near the border with Ukraine’s Donbass region. Satellite images showed hundreds of trucks and tanks in the area.
Reply: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who warned his country on Tuesday that war was possible, said he welcomed Russia’s move. He said it would reduce tensions.
Related: Russia’s delicate relations with the West worsened when the Czech Republic yesterday ordered deportation of no less than 60 Russian diplomats on a military style sabotage attack on a Czech arms warehouse in 2014.
New ambitious climate commitments
President Biden announced a plan that would cut U.S. emissions by at least half by 2030, compared to 2005 levels, at a virtual climate summit yesterday. Canada and Japan have also proposed new targets to reduce gases that heat the planet.
Neither China nor India have increased their climate targets. But Chinese leader Xi Jinping said his country – currently the world’s largest greenhouse gas polluter – will do so. “Strictly limit the increase in coal consumption” over the next five years, and gradually reduce it over the next five years, as part of its plan to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2060.
Vaccines: More than 132 million Indians have received at least one dose, but stocks are running out, and experts warn the country is unlikely to meet its goal of vaccinating 300 million people by the summer.
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
THE LAST NEWS
Other great stories
Vikki Dougan, above, was a model and occasional actress whose toned, taut, and incredibly shapely back made her, for a lightning year, a star. But after interest in her back waned, Ms Dougan’s contract was not renewed and the starlet appeared to disappear from Hollywood as quickly as she arrived.
Now social networks are there to rectify this injustice. “Maybe I have a resurgence,” she said from her home in a senior citizen rental apartment building in Beverly Hills.
ARTS AND IDEAS
The Oscars
After an awards season of largely virtual events, the Oscars return on Sunday with a red carpet and an in-person ceremony. Watch some of the nominated films using this streaming guide. And moviegoers can test their knowledge Oscar trivia or fill out a ballot for 2021.
Here’s what to watch out for (and our reviewer’s predictions.)
-
More diversity. This Oscar nominations of the year are the most diverse of all time, with 70 women nominated in 76 categories and almost half of the acting nominations going to people of color.
-
A historic achievement award? Chloe Zhao – the first, who directed “Nomadland” – could become the first woman of color to be named best director, as well as the second woman of all time. (The first was Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” in 2010.)
-
A posthumous honor? Chadwick Boseman, who died last year, is named Best Actor for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. In his overview of predictions, Kyle Buchanan of The Times writes: “It’s hard to imagine voters wouldn’t seize their only opportunity to give Boseman one for a flashy role that showcased the huge lineup of the deceased actor.
-
A draw for the best actress. Viola Davis (“My Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) are all top contenders.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
