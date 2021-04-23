Your Friday briefing

Russia orders withdrawal of Ukrainian border

One day later President Vladimir Putin during an annual State of the Nation address, drew up a list of grievances against Western countries, Russia ordered some of its troops to withdraw from the border with Ukraine, allaying fears in Europe of a possible war.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who called the establishment a test of the Russian military’s readiness, said units deployed in the border area had shown their capabilities and should return to their regular positions. by May 1.

Russia intends to leave some armored vehicles in field camps near the border with Ukraine’s Donbass region. Satellite images showed hundreds of trucks and tanks in the area.

Reply: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who warned his country on Tuesday that war was possible, said he welcomed Russia’s move. He said it would reduce tensions.