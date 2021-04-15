Your Friday briefing

US imposes tough sanctions on Russia

The Biden administration announced yesterday new sanctions against Russia on hacking and electoral interference by his government. The measures are aimed at choking off loans to the Russian government as part of a broader effort to bolster financial sanctions – although in the past the sanctions have failed to deter Russian activity.

US banks are now banned from buying newly issued Russian public debt, threatening Russia’s access to international funding. These measures aim to exploit the weakness of the Russian economy to put pressure on Moscow to give in in its campaign to disrupt American political life and threaten Ukraine.

Furthermore, the CIA concluded that Russia secretly offered payments to activists to encourage the killings of US troops and the coalition in Afghanistan. The Biden administration has refrained from imposing sanctions on Russian officials for the alleged bounties.

Russian answer: The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said a response would be “inevitable” but did not immediately reveal what it would entail.