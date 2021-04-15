Your Friday briefing
US imposes tough sanctions on Russia
The Biden administration announced yesterday new sanctions against Russia on hacking and electoral interference by his government. The measures are aimed at choking off loans to the Russian government as part of a broader effort to bolster financial sanctions – although in the past the sanctions have failed to deter Russian activity.
US banks are now banned from buying newly issued Russian public debt, threatening Russia’s access to international funding. These measures aim to exploit the weakness of the Russian economy to put pressure on Moscow to give in in its campaign to disrupt American political life and threaten Ukraine.
Furthermore, the CIA concluded that Russia secretly offered payments to activists to encourage the killings of US troops and the coalition in Afghanistan. The Biden administration has refrained from imposing sanctions on Russian officials for the alleged bounties.
Russian answer: The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said a response would be “inevitable” but did not immediately reveal what it would entail.
Impact: As negotiations began in Moscow before the announcement, the ruble-to-dollar exchange rate fell about 1%, reflecting nervousness over how the measures would unfold. Analysts say the pandemic and the drop in the global oil price have made the Russian economy more vulnerable to sanctions.
Covax seeks funds for global vaccination campaign
Covax, the WHO-led effort to promote vaccination against Covid-19 in low-income countries around the world, attempts to raise an additional $ 2 billion to help secure access to doses before they are purchased by richer countries. The United States has already pledged $ 2 billion to the initiative in 2021, with an additional $ 2 billion to come next year.
The money would be used to reserve future production capacity to supply countries that have not had enough doses or, in some cases, not at all. A fundraising event generated more than $ 380 million in pledges, most of it from Sweden, with smaller amounts coming from other countries and private foundations, including one sponsored by Google.
Leaders of the effort also called on richer countries to donate some of their own vaccines, to help correct a vast and growing inequality in global distribution between the richest and poorest regions of the world. . New Zealand announced it would give enough doses per 800,000 people in low-income countries.
In numbers: Over 841 million doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide, approximately 11 doses per 100 people. But many poorer countries have yet to report a single dose.
Although he later returned to his comments, a prominent member of the Japanese ruling party said the country would consider cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics if the increase in coronavirus cases is not under control.
The race to replace Angela Merkel
In less than six months, the Germans will vote for a new chancellor. But who will enter the political vacuum left by the departure of Angela Merkel remains uncertain, because Germany the conservatives compete to replace her.
Ms Merkel’s alleged heir, Armin Laschet, who was elected in january at the head of the Christian Democratic Union, found himself unexpectedly confronted Markus Söder, the more popular leader of a smaller, exclusively Bavarian party, the Christian Social Union, in a sort of conservative family feud.
Experts and party members are calling for the dispute to be resolved in the coming days, as it risks damaging the reputations of the two sister conservative parties, jointly referred to as the Union. The two parties operate as one on the national stage and must choose a candidate for chancellor.
Analysis: “At the end of the day, the two have to decide between themselves. There is no set procedure that clearly defines how this will end, ”said Thorsten Fass, political scientist at the Free University of Berlin. But the fight will leave damage that will need to be repaired, he added: “This is not a good way to start an election year.”
Neglected by the history of art for decades, Jo van Gogh-Bonger, the sister-in-law of Vincent van Gogh, above, is finally recognized as the force that opened the eyes of the world to his genius.
She was small and riddled with self-doubt, had no background in art or business, and faced an art world entirely reserved for men. But without her efforts, the painter’s work would almost undoubtedly have survived eternally in a sub-world of darkness.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Celebrity approval, made good
Shilling stars were once accused of “selling”. Now they are hailed as savvy investors and give performance of their careers, writes my colleague Amanda Hess, general critic of The Times. This is an excerpt.
Not so long ago, the stars aligned their images with multivitamin or prepaid debit cards might have been viewed with skepticism, their efforts coded as a cynical cash grab (George Clooney for Nespresso) or a pitiful last resort (the Joan Rivers Classics collection for QVC). When celebrities cash in, they also risked diminishing their credibility as serious artists.
Now the opposite is true. Stars are respected for the profits they can generate, even though the products they sell are inexpensive. This in no way compromises their mystique. That’s how, over the past decade and a half, the dominant cultural interpretation of the Kardashians has gone from dismissing them as silly idiots to seeing them as secret geniuses.
Instagram is, for all intents and purposes, Millennial QVC. Tap an Instagram photo and a bunch of brand names bloom on it, the social media version of QVC’s onscreen info boxes.
The difference is now you don’t have to pick up the phone to buy something anymore because you’re already on your phone. The new backdrop to the home shopping network is the celebrity house itself. And there is very little shame attached to it all.
