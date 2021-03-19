Your Friday briefing
AstraZeneca vaccine ‘safe and effective’
The European Medicines Agency said on Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and effective, a finding that could prompt more than a dozen countries, including Germany, France and Italy, to resume use after temporary suspensions.
These countries had stopped inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns about possible rare side effects involving blood clots. The agency said a new warning label will be added so doctors can be on the lookout for a potential rare complication leading to bleeding in the brain.
Despite reports of a handful of troubling incidents involving the AstraZeneca vaccine, a review of millions of cases found that it did not increase the overall risk of clots, although “there are still uncertainties”, he said. said Dr Sabine Straus, who heads the agency. risk assessment committee.
Most countries have indicated that they will likely resume use of the vaccine once the agency issues the authorization. But the brief delay could be costly for European countries facing third waves slow deployment of vaccine.
Quote: “A situation like the one we have seen here is not unexpected,” said the executive director of EMA. “When you vaccinate millions of people, it is inevitable that rare or severe cases of disease will occur immediately after vaccination.”
Stories of atrocities in Ethiopia’s Tigray region
Four months after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a large-scale military operation, the troubled Tigray region is ravaged by a bitter civil conflict. Accounts of gross human rights violations – massacres, sexual violence, ethnic cleansing and fears that starvation could be used as a tactic of war – have raised alarms around the world.
In Mekelle, the region’s largest city, hospitals are filled with victims of the fighting raging in the countryside, many of whom terrified civilians arrive with serious injuries. Schools house some of the 71,000 people who fled to the city, often reporting horrific abuses by pro-government forces.
Restaurants and bars no longer play certain songs in the local Tigrinya language, fearing reprisals. A television station that once broadcast local news now offers the government’s perspective. Internet has been closed since November.
Victims: “I’m lucky to be alive,” said Alefesha Hadusha, head wrapped in bandages, from her hospital ward. Her parents and two brothers were killed in an attack, she said. An x-ray near his bed showed a bullet lodged in his head.
A ‘crisis point’ for Asian Americans
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to visit Atlanta today, where communities are in shock after a gunman shot and killed eight people at three area massage companies. Six of the victims were women of Asian descent.
The the nation has reached a “point of crisisIn discrimination and violence targeting the Asian-American community, lawmakers warned during the first congressional hearing devoted to the issue in three decades.
In deeply personal testimony, lawmakers described community trauma and argued that the rise in attacks on Asian Americans was a direct result of rising anti-China rhetoric. The hearing was scheduled weeks ago, but it resonated in a frightening moment.
Evenings: From New York to Washington, crowds gathered this week to pay tribute to the victims. Here is what we have learned so far about people who were killed.
Virus News
Virus News
European level of vaccination against Covid-19 is too low to slow the transmission of the coronavirus, the World Health Organization has said. The continent recorded more than 1.2 million new infections last week and more than 20,000 people die each week from the virus.
United States will send millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Mexico and Canada. The move comes as the Biden administration quietly presses Mexico to curb the flow of migrants arriving at the border.
Global Politics
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to Mr. Biden, met their Chinese counterparts in Alaska. The the meeting represents a new approach in China, where the Biden administration will focus on rallying allies to counter Beijing’s coercive diplomacy.
Russia recalled his ambassador in Washington after Mr. Biden, in an ABC interview, admitted that he thought President Vladimir Putin was a “killer.”
The House voted yesterday for create a path to citizenship for an estimated four million undocumented immigrants, reopening a politically charged debate over the country’s broken immigration system.
What else is going on
An announcement from the mayor of Lyon, the French gastronomic capital, that the elementary school eats lunch for 29,000 locals children would no longer include meat divided the nation. (Fish and eggs remain on the menu.)
Although the mayor, a member of the Green Party, presented his decision as a way to speed up lunches in socially distant times by offering a single menu, those on the right accused him of having an ideological agenda backed by the elitism and moralism.
ARTS AND IDEAS
The evolving sound of pop music
Most of the pop songs since the ’60s – 84% by the late’ 80s – have followed much the same structure. The opening verse sets the scene, then the pre-chorus reaches its climax with the chorus. Repeat for decades.
Now it’s upset, as Nate Sloan and Charlie Harding, co-hosts of the “Switched On Pop” music podcast, write in The Times. Many hits since the 2010s have eschewed the catchy, stiff structure for something wilder and less predictable. Their article visualizes these changes, tracing the structure of pop hits from Billie Holiday to Billie Eilish.
Unpredictability is a matter of survival in the competitive landscape of social media platforms and music streaming services like Spotify. Many artists tackle a song faster, so the listener hits the 30 seconds typically required for continuous payment to sign up, and then comes up with a variety of catchy sections – rather than a repeated chorus – for that people stay tuned.
Streaming also inspired writers to create pop songs. shorter, in part because people can jump easily.
What to cook
What to cook
Make saag paneer, an Indian dish with spinach (or other dark green vegetables) and spices.
What to watch
The film “Quo Vadis, Aida?” dramatizes the Srebrenica massacre during the Bosnian War, in which 8,000 men were murdered. The film was nominated for an Oscar.
Complete this novel
Online writing groups thrived during the pandemic, with memberships fueled by more time at home and less or no social obligations.
Virtual trip
Take a look at life in Canada’s Northwest Territories, a region as remote as it is integrated and home to indigenous peoples of many cultures and languages.
Now is the time to play
Here is Today’s Mini Crossword, and a hint: Whimsical Fish and Chips (four letters).
