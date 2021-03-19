Your Friday briefing

AstraZeneca vaccine ‘safe and effective’

The European Medicines Agency said on Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and effective, a finding that could prompt more than a dozen countries, including Germany, France and Italy, to resume use after temporary suspensions.

These countries had stopped inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns about possible rare side effects involving blood clots. The agency said a new warning label will be added so doctors can be on the lookout for a potential rare complication leading to bleeding in the brain.

Despite reports of a handful of troubling incidents involving the AstraZeneca vaccine, a review of millions of cases found that it did not increase the overall risk of clots, although “there are still uncertainties”, he said. said Dr Sabine Straus, who heads the agency. risk assessment committee.

Most countries have indicated that they will likely resume use of the vaccine once the agency issues the authorization. But the brief delay could be costly for European countries facing third waves slow deployment of vaccine.